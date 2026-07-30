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PR Newswire
30.07.2026 08:30 Uhr
273 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
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Hoymiles Power Electronics Inc.: Hoymiles Partners with QSSUN to Accelerate Solar and Energy Storage Growth Across the Gulf Region

BURAYDAH, Saudi Arabia, July 30, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Hoymiles, a global leader in smart solar and storage solutions, extends its partnership with Qssun, a leading renewable energy distributor in Saudi Arabia, to accelerate PV and energy storage deployment in Kuwait and the wider Gulf region. Centering around residential, commercial, and industrial applications, this strategic collaboration builds on the success in Saudi Arabia and reinforces Hoymiles' commitment to delivering high-performance solar energy and storage solutions in the broader Gulf region.

Comprehensive Solutions for Diverse Applications

With abundant solar resources and growing energy demands, the Middle East presents substantial opportunities for innovative renewable energy technologies.

Addressing the unique challenges of the Middle Eastern environment, including high temperatures and arid conditions, Hoymiles offers integrated energy solutions:

  • Residential Sector: Enhancing household energy efficiency, optimizing energy management, and ensuring reliable backup power supply.
  • Commercial & Industrial Sector: Enabling peak shaving, improving power supply stability, and reducing energy costs for businesses.

The collaboration will also explore emerging applications such as microgrid systems and hybrid power plants to deliver flexible, efficient, and reliable power supply solutions.

Strategic Expansion Strengthens Middle East Presence

The partnership with Qssun represents another important step in Hoymiles' global expansion strategy and its commitment to building localized energy ecosystems in key markets. By combining Hoymiles' advanced technology and global experience with Qssun's strong regional presence and market expertise, both companies aim to deliver more efficient, reliable, and accessible clean energy solutions to customers across Kuwait and the wider Gulf region.

Commitment to Sustainable Energy Future

"This partnership with Qssun demonstrates our dedication to supporting the Middle East's energy transformation," said Mr Guy Rong, Vice President of Hoymiles. "By working closely with regional leaders who understand local market dynamics, we can accelerate the adoption of sustainable energy solutions and contribute to the region's long-term energy security."

"Hoymiles has established a strong reputation worldwide for its innovative technology, product quality, and customer-focused approach," said Zaid Almuhnna, CEO of Qssun. "Through this strategic partnership, we are confident that together we can deliver greater value to customers in Kuwait and the Gulf region while supporting the growing demand for sustainable and resilient energy infrastructure."

Together, Hoymiles and Qssun will explore new possibilities in renewable energy applications, ushering in a new chapter of sustainable energy development in the Middle East.

Cision View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/hoymiles-partners-with-qssun-to-accelerate-solar-and-energy-storage-growth-across-the-gulf-region-302838712.html

© 2026 PR Newswire
Achtung, Korrektur!
Die Börsen laufen heiß. Trotz geopolitischer Krisen und steigender Zinsen klettern viele Indizes weiter Richtung Allzeithoch. Doch unter der Oberfläche zeigen sich erste Risse: Der Abverkauf bei Halbleiter-, KI- und Space-Aktien macht deutlich, wie schnell sich die Stimmung drehen kann.

Besonders gefährlich ist die aktuelle Gemengelage aus schwacher Saisonalität, dünner Liquidität in den Sommermonaten und historisch hohen Bewertungen. Selbst vermeintlich sichere Blue Chips sind inzwischen teuer bewertet und damit anfällig für Korrekturen. Gleichzeitig liefern technische Indikatoren erste Warnsignale. So werden viele Rekordstände nicht mehr bestätigt.

Für Anleger steigen die Risiken spürbar. Wer jetzt nicht genauer hinschaut, läuft Gefahr, auf dem falschen Fuß erwischt zu werden.

In unserem aktuellen Spezialreport zeigen wir fünf Aktien, bei denen die Abwärtsrisiken besonders hoch sind – und wo sich Gewinnmitnahmen oder sogar Short-Strategien anbieten könnten.

Jetzt den kostenlosen Report sichern – bevor die Korrektur Fahrt aufnimmt!
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