Rinkel B.V.: Keep your personal number private: Rinkel gives UK business owners a professional number in under five minutes

Many UK sole traders and small business owners use a single mobile number for both work and personal life. Rinkel wants to change that - without a second handset, a new SIM, or a lengthy contract.

ROTTERDAM, Netherlands, July 30, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- When you run your own business, your mobile number ends up everywhere: on invoices, websites, business cards and quotes. It's convenient at first. But it also means clients can reach you at any hour, work and personal calls blur into one, and switching off after hours becomes almost impossible.

"The same thing comes up again and again from UK business owners: they want to keep their personal number private," says Jeroen van Vierzen, CEO at Rinkel. "They want to look professional and stay reachable, without handing their personal mobile to every customer they meet."

Rinkel gives business owners a second, professional number that works on the phone they already own. Personal calls stay on the personal number; business calls come in on the business one. One phone, two numbers - and a clear line between work and life.

Set up in minutes, not days

Getting started takes under five minutes. There's no engineer visit, no hardware to install and no technical knowledge required. Business owners choose a local or national number, download the app, and start making and taking calls straight away - on the device already in their pocket.

From there, they can set business hours, record a professional voicemail and forward calls to colleagues, so they never miss a call that matters and can genuinely switch off when the day is done.

Trusted by businesses across Europe

Rinkel is used by more than 15,000 customers across seven countries and is rated as Excellent on Trustpilot. The service is designed to be easy to use and reliable, with calls running on the existing mobile network rather than depending on a WiFi connection.

There's no commitment: plans can be cancelled at any time, no hardware is needed, and business owners who aren't happy within 30 days get their money back.

Plans start from £7.19 per user per month, with the first number included.

About Rinkel

Rinkel is a business phone service that gives entrepreneurs, freelancers and small businesses a professional number on the mobile they already use. Founded to make business calls simple, Rinkel helps business owners keep work and personal life separate, stay reachable wherever they are, and set everything up themselves in minutes - no hardware, no hassle, no lengthy contracts. Rinkel serves more than 15,000 customers across seven countries.

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