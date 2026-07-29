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WKN: A1XFG9 | ISIN: US3383071012 | Ticker-Symbol: 1F9
Tradegate
30.07.26 | 10:05
25,530 Euro
+7,54 % +1,790
Branche
Software
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
FIVE9 INC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
FIVE9 INC 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
24,75025,51010:26
24,84025,53010:05
PR Newswire
29.07.2026 23:41 Uhr
72 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
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S&P Dow Jones Indices: Five9 Set to Join S&P SmallCap 600

NEW YORK, July 29, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Five9, Inc. (NASD: FIVN) will replace Two Harbors Investment Corp. (NYSE: TWO) in the S&P SmallCap 600 effective prior to the opening of trading on Monday, August 3. CrossCountry Mortgage, LLC is acquiring Two Harbors Investment Corp. in a deal expected to close soon, pending final closing conditions.

Following is a summary of the changes that will take place prior to the open of trading on the effective date:

Effective Date

Index Name

Action

Company Name

Ticker

GICS Sector

August 3, 2026

S&P SmallCap 600

Addition

Five9

FIVN

Information Technology

August 3, 2026

S&P SmallCap 600

Deletion

Two Harbors Investment

TWO

Financials

ABOUT S&P DOW JONES INDICES

S&P Dow Jones Indices is the largest global resource for essential index-based concepts, data and research, and home to iconic financial market indicators, such as the S&P 500® and the Dow Jones Industrial Average®. More assets are invested in products based on our indices than products based on indices from any other provider in the world. Since Charles Dow invented the first index in 1884, S&P DJI has been innovating and developing indices across the spectrum of asset classes helping to define the way investors measure and trade the markets.

S&P Dow Jones Indices is a division of S&P Global (NYSE: SPGI), which provides essential intelligence for individuals, companies, and governments to make decisions with confidence. For more information, visit www.spglobal.com/spdji/en/.

FOR MORE INFORMATION:

S&P Dow Jones Indices
 [email protected]

Media Inquiries
 [email protected]

SOURCE S&P Dow Jones Indices

© 2026 PR Newswire
Achtung, Korrektur!
Die Börsen laufen heiß. Trotz geopolitischer Krisen und steigender Zinsen klettern viele Indizes weiter Richtung Allzeithoch. Doch unter der Oberfläche zeigen sich erste Risse: Der Abverkauf bei Halbleiter-, KI- und Space-Aktien macht deutlich, wie schnell sich die Stimmung drehen kann.

Besonders gefährlich ist die aktuelle Gemengelage aus schwacher Saisonalität, dünner Liquidität in den Sommermonaten und historisch hohen Bewertungen. Selbst vermeintlich sichere Blue Chips sind inzwischen teuer bewertet und damit anfällig für Korrekturen. Gleichzeitig liefern technische Indikatoren erste Warnsignale. So werden viele Rekordstände nicht mehr bestätigt.

Für Anleger steigen die Risiken spürbar. Wer jetzt nicht genauer hinschaut, läuft Gefahr, auf dem falschen Fuß erwischt zu werden.

In unserem aktuellen Spezialreport zeigen wir fünf Aktien, bei denen die Abwärtsrisiken besonders hoch sind – und wo sich Gewinnmitnahmen oder sogar Short-Strategien anbieten könnten.

Jetzt den kostenlosen Report sichern – bevor die Korrektur Fahrt aufnimmt!
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