Researchers from Spain and Brazil have developed a novel, low-cost methodology for assessing rooftop PV potential in informal settlements. It integrates uncrewed aerial vehicle (UAV) photogrammetry, GIS-based irradiance analysis, and an open-access Python tool to automatically estimate module allocation and PV capacity at the rooftop scale. "Energy transition is not only a technical challenge but also a social and territorial issue, directly related to the principles of energy inclusion and socio-environmental justice," noted the researchers. "In this context, it becomes important to advance spatial ...

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