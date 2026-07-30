CompanyCam Partners with CQ to Bring Job Site, AI Productivity Tools to UK Service Businesses

This robust software integration connects field documentation to business operations, simplifying team coordination and communication.

LINCOLN, Neb., July 30, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- CompanyCam, a leading provider of job site documentation and AI productivity tools for tens of thousands of construction and home service businesses, recently launched a new software integration with CQ Business Management Software, the all-in-one system for running a service business.

This automation makes it simple for service businesses to capture and sync job site information between the field and the office, helping everyone stay on the same page and ensuring work is completed on time and within scope.

"I'm incredibly excited to see the shift into the UK market," said Kevin Cairns, CompanyCam Sr. Integrations Manager. "What we saw at the Installer Show was companies that needed better documentation and end-to-end management. With this integration, we can deliver that."

"Our vision has always been to help service businesses run their entire operation from one connected platform. We believe businesses shouldn't have to choose between an all-in-one management system and specialist software that excels in a particular area," said CQ CEO, Marc Mazure. "CompanyCam has built an outstanding platform for job site documentation, and we're delighted to integrate it with CQ. Together we're giving businesses a more connected way to manage projects from the initial enquiry through to completion."

How the CompanyCam + CQ Integration Works

The integration reduces duplicate data entry and ensures office and field teams have access to the information they need throughout the lifecycle of a job:

When a lead, job, or project is created in CQ, a matching CompanyCam project is automatically created, including the customer name, site address, and job details. Similarly, teams can start the integration from CompanyCam, giving them flexibility to work the way they want.

Field crews capture photos and documentation on-site, and it all syncs back to the linked CQ record, where office teams can view photo updates without leaving CQ.

Each CQ record also includes a deep link to the CompanyCam Project for one-click access.

Businesses can manage leads, estimating, scheduling, jobs, and projects within CQ while continuing to use CompanyCam for job site photos and field documentation. Connect this integration and use it on your next job.

About CQ Business Management Software

CQ is your ultimate partner in business growth and operational efficiency. Experience seamless project management, rapid estimating, and comprehensive job tracking like never before. Learn more at cq-business-management-software.com.

About CompanyCam

CompanyCam is the leading job site productivity platform for contractors, helping them document jobs, communicate with crews, and share progress with clients in real time. Founded in 2015 in Lincoln, Nebraska, CompanyCam's job site management tools and AI shortcuts are trusted by contractors at every phase of any project. Learn more at companycam.com.

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