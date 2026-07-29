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WKN: A429NG | ISIN: US04339D1054 | Ticker-Symbol:
NASDAQ
29.07.26 | 21:59
42,650 US-Dollar
+0,42 % +0,180
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Aktienmarkt
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ARXIS INC Chart 1 Jahr
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ARXIS INC 5-Tage-Chart
PR Newswire
29.07.2026 22:05 Uhr
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Arxis Reports Second Quarter 2026 Results; Raises Full-Year 2026 Guidance

BLOOMFIELD, Conn., July 29, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Arxis, Inc. (NASDAQ: ARXS)(the "Company" or "Arxis"), a leading designer and manufacturer of proprietary, mission-critical electronic and mechanical engineered components, today reported financial results for the second quarter ended June 30, 2026.

Second Quarter 2026 Highlights (all comparisons against the second quarter of 2025, unless otherwise noted):

  • Revenue of $501 million, up 25%
  • Net loss of $(5) million, compared to $(29) million; net loss margin of -1.0%, compared to -7.3%
  • Diluted loss per share of $(0.01)
  • Adjusted EBITDA(1) of $211 million, up 38%; Adjusted EBITDA margin(1) improved by 390 bps to 42.2%
  • Adjusted Net Income(1) of $113 million, up 726%
  • Adjusted Diluted Earnings Per Share(1) of $0.28
  • Net cash provided by operating activities of $138 million, up 188%; Free Cash Flow(1) of $127 million, up 261%

Raising Full-Year 2026 Guidance (all comparisons against prior guidance midpoint, unless otherwise noted):

  • Revenue range of $1,960 to $1,980 million, representing a 5% increase
  • Adjusted EBITDA(1) range of $790 to $800 million, representing a 10% increase
  • Adjusted EBITDA margin(1) of approximately 40.4%, an increase of 160 bps

"We continued to execute our disciplined, repeatable acquisition strategy during the quarter with the acquisition of MagCanica and the announced acquisition of Omnetics. Today, we also completed the acquisition of Blue Line Engineering, further expanding our portfolio of highly engineered, mission-critical businesses and strengthening our precision sensing capabilities," said Kevin Perhamus, President and Chief Executive Officer of Arxis.

"Operationally, revenue increased 25% year-over-year, including 21% organic growth, reflecting broad-based demand across our end markets, new business wins, favorable pricing realization, and continued momentum across both of our segments. Adjusted EBITDA(1) increased 38% year-over-year to $211 million, while Adjusted EBITDA margin(1) expanded 390 basis points to 42.2%. Margin expansion reflected the benefits of volume growth, disciplined pricing execution, ongoing productivity initiatives, and the operating leverage of our business model."

"Our focus continues to be supporting our customers, investing in new business opportunities, expanding our content on existing and next-generation platforms, integrating acquired businesses, and executing our long-term value creation strategy. Given our strong first-half performance and improved visibility into the second half of the year, supported by secured purchase orders, completed acquisitions, and continued strength in underlying demand, we are raising our full-year guidance."

(1) Additional detail on non-GAAP financial measures, including reconciliations, is provided in the appendix.

Second Quarter 2026 Unaudited Condensed Consolidated Results


Three Months Ended June 30,

(Dollars in millions, except per share amounts)

2026

2025

Change

Revenue

$501

$400

25 %





Net loss

($5)

($29)

NM





Net loss margin

-1.0 %

-7.3 %

NM





Diluted loss per share

($0.01)

N/A

N/A





Adjusted EBITDA(1)

$211

$154

38 %





Adjusted EBITDA margin(1)

42.2 %

38.4 %

390 bps





Adjusted Net Income(1)

$113

$14

726 %





Adjusted Diluted Earnings Per Share(1)

$0.28

N/A

N/A





Net cash provided by operating activities

$138

$48

188 %





Free Cash Flow(1)

$127

$35

261 %

NM = not meaningful due to the small prior-year comparison base.

Revenue of $501 million increased 25% year-over-year, including 21% organic growth, reflecting broad-based strength across all of our key end markets. Both the Electronic Components and Mechanical Components segments delivered growth during the quarter, driven by strong demand in Defense & Space and continued favorable trends in Commercial Aerospace and Industrial Technology.

Net loss of ($5) million improved by $24 million year-over-year, with net loss margin of -1.0% compared to -7.3% in the prior-year period. The year-over-year improvement reflected stronger operating performance, while net income was offset by share-based compensation expense associated with the Company's initial public offering.

Adjusted EBITDA(1) increased 38% year-over-year to $211 million, while Adjusted EBITDA margin(1) expanded 390 basis points to 42.2%. The margin expansion was driven by strong operating leverage on higher volumes, favorable pricing realization, and continued execution of productivity and cost management initiatives.

Recent Acquisition Activity

As previously announced, Arxis completed the acquisition of MagCanica, LLC ("MagCanica") on June 1, 2026. MagCanica is a designer and manufacturer of non-contact, high-precision torque sensors that operate under extreme conditions.

Separately, on June 2, 2026, Arxis entered into a definitive agreement to acquire Omnetics Connector Corporation ("Omnetics"), a leading designer and manufacturer of proprietary high-reliability Micro-D-Sub and Nano-D-Sub connectors and interconnect systems used in critical defense and space, commercial aerospace, and medical applications. The transaction remains subject to customary regulatory approvals and closing conditions and is expected to close during the third quarter of 2026.

Subsequent to quarter end, on July 29, 2026, Arxis completed the acquisition of Blue Line Engineering Co. ("Blue Line"), a designer and manufacturer of high-reliability precision position sensors and motion-control systems.

Balance Sheet Update

During the quarter, Arxis completed a repricing of its term loan facility, reducing borrowing costs while preserving balance sheet flexibility.

The transaction is expected to generate approximately $5 million of annualized cash interest savings and further enhance free cash flow conversion. Following the repricing, Arxis ended the quarter with net leverage(1) of 1.8x, providing substantial capacity to continue executing its acquisition strategy.

(1) Additional detail on non-GAAP financial measures, including reconciliations, is provided in the appendix.

Full-Year 2026 Guidance


Raising Full-Year Guidance

(Dollars in millions)

Current(3)

Prior

Change at
Midpoint

Revenue

$1,960 to $1,980

$1,860 to $1,880

+$100





Adjusted EBITDA(2)

$790 to $800

$720 to $730

+$70





Adjusted EBITDA margin(2)

~40.4%

~38.8%

+160 bps

(2)

Arxis has not reconciled its full-year 2026 guidance related to Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA margin to its most directly comparable forward looking GAAP financial measure because such information is not available, and management cannot reliably predict all of the necessary components of such GAAP measure without unreasonable effort or expense.

(3)

Includes Micro-Tronics, MagCanica, and Blue Line acquisitions.

Conference Call and Webcast Information

Arxis will host an investor conference call to discuss its second quarter results at 9:00 a.m. ET on Thursday, July 30, 2026. A live webcast of the call, along with related presentation materials, will be available on the News & Events section of the Company's website at https://ir.arxis.com. A replay of the webcast will be available for 30 days following the call.

About Arxis

Arxis is a leading designer and manufacturer of proprietary, mission-critical electronic and mechanical components for aerospace and defense, medical technology, and specialized industrial markets. Leveraging significant intellectual property and world-class engineering and operational capabilities, Arxis designs and delivers innovative solutions that address its customers' most complex performance needs. Arxis is a portfolio company of Arcline Investment Management. For more information, visit www.arxis.com.

About Arcline Investment Management

Arcline Investment Management is a private investment firm with over $30 billion in assets under management. Arcline seeks to build the next generation of Industrial Compounders - market-leading, mission-critical industrial platforms designed to consistently compound earnings over decades. For more information, visit www.arcline.com.

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

This press release includes certain "non-GAAP financial measures," which are financial measures that either exclude or include amounts that are not excluded or included in the most directly comparable measures calculated and presented in accordance with accounting principles generally accepted in the United States ("GAAP"), including Adjusted EBITDA, Adjusted EBITDA margin, Adjusted Net Income, Adjusted Diluted Earnings Per Share, Free Cash Flow, and Net Leverage. We use these non-GAAP financial measures to evaluate our business operations.

The non-GAAP financial measures presented in this press release are supplemental measures of our performance and our liquidity that we believe help investors understand our financial condition and operating results and assess our future prospects. We believe that presenting these non-GAAP financial measures, in addition to the corresponding U.S. GAAP financial measures, are important supplemental measures that exclude non-cash or other items that may not be indicative of or are unrelated to our core operating results and the overall health of our company. We believe that these non-GAAP financial measures provide investors greater transparency to the information used by management for its operational decision-making and allow investors to see our results "through the eyes of management." We further believe that providing this information assists our investors in understanding our operating performance and the methodology used by management to evaluate and measure such performance. When read in conjunction with our U.S. GAAP results, these non-GAAP financial measures provide a baseline for analyzing trends in our underlying businesses and can be used by management as one basis for financial, operational, and planning decisions. Finally, these measures are often used by analysts and other interested parties to evaluate companies in our industry.

We define Adjusted EBITDA as net income (loss) before interest expense, net, income tax expense (benefit), and depreciation and amortization, further adjusted for certain non-cash items that we may record each period, as well as non-recurring items such as transaction costs and other deal related expenses, acquisition and integration costs, restructuring costs, share-based compensation expense, and other income and expense adjustments that are non-recurring, non-operational, or not reflective of core operating performance, when applicable. We define Adjusted EBITDA margin as Adjusted EBITDA divided by Revenue. We believe that Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA margin are important metrics for management and investors as they remove the impact of items that we do not believe are indicative of our core operating results or the overall health of our company and allows for consistent comparison of our operating results over time and relative to our peers.

We define Adjusted Net Income as net income (loss) adjusted to exclude amortization of intangible assets, acquisition and integration costs, restructuring costs, transaction and other deal related expenses, share-based compensation expense, and other items that management does not consider indicative of the Company's core operating performance, together with the related income tax effects of these adjustments. Adjusted Diluted Earnings Per Share is calculated by dividing Adjusted Net Income attributable to common stockholders by the diluted weighted-average number of common shares outstanding during the applicable period. We believe Adjusted Net Income and Adjusted Diluted Earnings Per Share provide investors with useful supplemental measures for evaluating the Company's underlying operating performance and comparing results across periods.

We define Free Cash Flow as net cash provided by (used in) operating activities less capital expenditures. We believe this measure allows management and investors to evaluate the capacity of our operations to generate cash that is available to service debt and make strategic investments and acquisitions.

We define Net Leverage as net debt divided by Adjusted EBITDA for the trailing twelve-month period. Net debt is calculated as total debt, less cash and cash equivalents. We believe this measure allows us to evaluate our capital structure, indebtedness, and ability to service debt.

Management recognizes that these non-GAAP financial measures have limitations, including that they may be calculated differently by other companies or may be used under different circumstances or for different purposes, thereby affecting their comparability from company to company. To compensate for these and the other limitations discussed below, management does not consider these measures in isolation from or as alternatives to the comparable financial measures determined in accordance with U.S. GAAP. The reconciliations to their most directly comparable U.S. GAAP financial measures follow. Readers should review the reconciliations below and should not rely on any single financial measure to evaluate our business. Unless otherwise noted, tables are presented in U.S. dollars in thousands. Certain columns and rows within tables may not add due to the use of rounded numbers. Percentages presented in this report are calculated from the underlying numbers in thousands.

FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS

This release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 and other securities laws that are subject to risks and uncertainties. These statements may include words such as "believe", "expect", "anticipate", "intend", "plan", "estimate", "guidance", "will", "may," and negatives or derivatives of these or similar expressions.

These forward-looking statements reflect our current expectations, are based on judgments and assumptions, are inherently uncertain and are subject to risks, uncertainties, and other factors, which could cause our actual results, performance, or achievements to differ materially from current expectations. Some of the risks, uncertainties, and other factors that may cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied by forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to: the concentration of our business on the aerospace and defense industries; the unique business risks of supplying products to companies contracting with the U.S. government; the significant competition that we face; our industry's rapid change; any decline or lower-than-anticipated growth of the markets into which we sell our products and services; cost overruns; the availability and pricing of certain components and raw materials from suppliers; inflation; our products may not operate as intended; our decentralized organizational structure; our indebtedness and the restrictive covenants under the agreements governing our indebtedness; our ability to comply with the extensive governmental regulation to which we are subject; our ability to maintain our government or industry approvals; product liability lawsuits and product recalls; our ability to obtain, maintain, protect and enforce our intellectual property and proprietary rights on which our business depends; our ability to realize the anticipated benefits from our recent reorganization; and the significant transaction costs that we have incurred and expect to continue to incur in connection with our recent reorganization and as a public company.

These or other uncertainties may cause our actual future results to be materially different than those expressed in our forward-looking statements, and these and other factors are more fully discussed under the captions "Risk Factors" and "Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations" in the Company's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including those set forth in the Company's Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the quarter ended June 30, 2026. We do not undertake any obligation to update or revise our forward-looking statements except as may be required by law or regulation. This press release also includes certain forward-looking projected financial information that is based on current estimates and forecasts. Actual results could differ materially.

Contact:
Investor Relations
[email protected]
+1 860-243-7100 (Select 1 for Arxis)

Table 1: Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations

(Unaudited, in thousands, except share and per share amounts)




Three Months Ended June 30,


Six Months Ended June 30,



2026


2025


2026


2025

Revenue


$ 500,728


$ 400,444


$ 959,586


$ 780,523

Cost of revenue


238,127


202,830


462,142


419,998

Gross profit


262,601


197,614


497,444


360,525

Selling, general and administrative expenses


193,633


80,578


281,950


149,204

Amortization of intangible assets


36,284


34,183


72,307


68,263

Operating income


32,684


82,853


143,187


143,058

Interest expense, net


39,427


57,356


83,385


125,616

Other income, net


(5,329)


(3,589)


(7,796)


(4,818)

Net income (loss) before income taxes


(1,414)


29,086


67,598


22,260

Income tax expense


3,495


58,342


19,198


55,840

Net income (loss)


$ (4,909)


$ (29,256)


$ 48,400


$ (33,580)










Net loss per common share, basic and diluted


$ (0.01)


N/A


$ (0.01)

(1)

N/A

Weighted-average common shares outstanding, basic and diluted


401,813,695

(2)

N/A


401,813,695

(2)

N/A














(1)

Only represents net loss per common share, basic and diluted for the three months ended June 30, 2026, which represents the period during which the Company had common stock outstanding. See "Note 1. Organization and Nature of Operations" and "Note 16. Net Income (Loss) Per Share" for additional details.

(2)

Weighted-average common shares outstanding is calculated based on the shares issued in connection with the Reorganization reflected as outstanding starting on April 1, 2026 and the shares issued in the IPO starting on April 16, 2026.

Table 2: Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets

(Unaudited, in thousands, except share amounts)




June 30, 2026


December 31, 2025

Assets





Current assets:





Cash and cash equivalents


$ 494,693


$ 250,303

Accounts receivable, net


273,366


216,936

Contract assets


81,441


67,780

Inventories


337,700


315,604

Prepaid expenses and other current assets


48,123


57,058

Total current assets


1,235,323


907,681

Property, plant and equipment, net


405,485


397,929

Intangible assets, net


2,448,201


2,429,879

Goodwill


2,799,108


2,745,351

Operating lease right-of-use assets, net


64,951


64,651

Other assets


53,584


50,943

Total assets


$ 7,006,652


$ 6,596,434






Liabilities and stockholders' and members' equity





Current liabilities:





Accounts payable


$ 67,094


$ 56,467

Contract liabilities, current


23,176


30,027

Operating lease liabilities, current


11,091


10,584

Debt, current


119


26,853

Accrued expenses and other current liabilities


135,502


163,230

Total current liabilities


236,982


287,161

Debt, noncurrent


1,718,018


2,606,459

Contract liabilities, noncurrent


1,270


1,414

Operating lease liabilities, noncurrent


54,142


53,798

Deferred tax liabilities


383,137


384,420

Other long-term liabilities


145,545


139,124

Total liabilities


2,539,094


3,472,376











Class A Common Stock, $0.01 par value, 3,500,000,000 shares authorized;
77,712,735 issued; 76,797,587 outstanding as of June 30, 2026


777


-

Class B Common Stock, $0.01 par value, 3,500,000,000 shares authorized;
340,676,783 issued and outstanding as of June 30, 2026


3,407


-

Class C Common Stock, $0.01 par value, 500,000,000 shares authorized; no
shares issued or outstanding as of June 30, 2026


-


-

Convertible Common Stock, $0.01 par value, 1 share authorized; 1 share issued
and outstanding as of June 30, 2026


-


-

Preferred stock, $0.01 par value, 500,000,000 shares authorized; no shares issued
or outstanding as of June 30, 2026


-


-

Additional paid-in capital


4,512,250


-

Accumulated deficit


(16,112)


-

Accumulated other comprehensive income


1,875


-

Treasury stock, at cost, 915,148 shares


(34,639)


-

Members' equity


-


3,124,058

Total stockholders' and members' equity


4,467,558


3,124,058

Total liabilities and stockholders' and members' equity


$ 7,006,652


$ 6,596,434

Table 3: Condensed Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows

(Unaudited, in thousands)




Six Months Ended June 30,



2026


2025

Cash flow from operating activities:





Net income (loss)


$ 48,400


$ (33,580)

Adjustments to reconcile net income (loss) to net cash provided by (used in) operating activities:





Depreciation and amortization


103,556


98,093

Amortization of deferred financing cost and accretion of paid-in-kind interest


2,576


3,190

Amortization of inventory fair value adjustment


1,437


18,177

Loss (gain) on sale and disposal of assets


(101)


9,958

Share-based compensation expense


102,064


4,536

Interest rate hedges change in fair value


(4,637)


5,770

Deferred income taxes


(1,004)


(2,143)

Loss on extinguishment of debt


11,447


15,535

Changes in operating assets and liabilities, net of business acquisitions:





Accounts receivable


(52,034)


(27,301)

Inventories


(17,859)


(32,954)

Prepaid expenses and other current assets


9,096


(5,112)

Accounts payable


11,119


(4,393)

Accrued expenses and other current liabilities


(26,143)


17,732

Contract assets and liabilities


(20,688)


(6,504)

All other assets and liabilities


7,502


7,466

Other operating activities, net


(377)


135

Net cash provided by (used in) operating activities


174,354


68,605

Cash flow from investing activities:





Capital expenditures


(22,290)


(21,395)

Proceeds from sale and disposal of assets, net of cash sold


147


2,187

Acquisition of businesses, net of cash acquired


(185,817)


(152,639)

Net cash provided by (used in) investing activities


(207,960)


(171,847)

Cash flow from financing activities:





Net proceeds from issuance of common stock


1,227,753


-

Payments for taxes related to net share settlement of equity awards


(34,639)


-

Proceeds from issuance of debt


25,000


2,784,000

Repayments of debt


(952,809)


(2,598,348)

Payments of debt financing fees


-


(38,907)

Issuance of related party notes receivable


-


(3,000)

Settlement of related party notes receivable(1)


5,426


1,500

Repayments of related party payables


-


(7,000)

Distributions


(332)


(351,119)

Contributions


11,344


385,000

Other financing activities, net


(2,519)


(845)

Net cash provided by (used in) financing activities


279,224


171,281

Effect of exchange rate changes on cash and cash equivalents


(1,228)


(8,338)

Net increase (decrease) in cash and cash equivalents


244,390


59,701

Cash and cash equivalents, beginning of the period


250,303


110,838

Cash and cash equivalents, end of the period


$ 494,693


$ 170,539

Table 4: Reconciliation of Net income (loss) to Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA Margin

(Unaudited, in thousands except for percentages)




Three Months Ended June 30,


Six Months Ended June 30,



2026


2025


2026


2025

Net income (loss)


$ (4,909)


$ (29,256)


$ 48,400


$ (33,580)

Interest expense, net


39,427


57,356


83,385


125,616

Income tax expense (benefit)


3,495


58,342


19,198


55,840

Depreciation and amortization


52,028


49,099


103,556


98,093

Acquisition and integration costs(1)


715


1,214


1,437


19,963

Restructuring costs(2)


-


738


270


2,475

Transaction and other deal related expenses(3)


1,819


4,074


9,044


4,955

Share-based compensation expense(4)


107,111


2,206


109,591


4,536

Other non-recurring adjustments(5)


11,812


9,901


11,812


9,901

Adjusted EBITDA


$ 211,498


$ 153,674


$ 386,693


$ 287,799

Revenue


$ 500,728


$ 400,444


$ 959,586


$ 780,523

Adjusted EBITDA Margin


42.2 %


38.4 %


40.3 %


36.9 %














(1)

Represents costs incurred to integrate acquired businesses and product lines into our operations, facility relocation costs, rebranding, system implementation costs and employee expenses related to acquisitions. This also includes amortization expenses of inventory step-up recorded in connection with purchase accounting of acquired businesses.

(2)

Represents severance, facility consolidation/closure costs and other charges associated with restructuring programs.

(3)

Represents third-party transaction-related costs for acquisitions comprising deal fees, legal, financial and tax due diligence expenses and valuation costs that are required to be expensed as incurred.

(4)

Represents the compensation expense under our share-based plans and deferred compensation plans. Includes $7.5 million for employer taxes related to vested RSUs for the three and six months ended June 30, 2026.

(5)

Represents other income and expense adjustments that are non-recurring, non-operational or not reflective of core performance, such as loss on disposal of assets, commercial commitments or legal settlements, income from transition services agreements and non-operational pension impacts. Includes $13.3 million of expense related to the Convertible-Related Tax Receivable Agreement for the three and six months ended June 30, 2026.

Table 5: Reconciliation of Net income (loss) to Adjusted Net Income and Adjusted Diluted Earnings Per Share

(Unaudited, in thousands except share and per share amounts)




Three Months Ended June 30,


Six Months Ended June 30,



2026


2025


2026


2025

Net income (loss)


$ (4,909)


$ (29,256)


$ 48,400


$ (33,580)

Amortization of intangible assets


36,284


34,183


72,307


68,263

Acquisition and integration costs


715


1,214


1,437


19,963

Restructuring costs


-


738


270


2,475

Transaction and other deal related expenses


1,819


4,074


9,044


4,955

Share-based compensation expense


107,111


2,206


109,591


4,536

Other non-recurring adjustments


11,812


9,901


11,812


9,901

Tax adjustment(1)


(39,625)


(9,359)


(51,361)


(19,696)

Adjusted Net Income


$ 113,207


$ 13,701


$ 201,500


$ 56,817










Adjusted Net Income Post-IPO


$ 113,207


N/A


$ 113,207

(2)

N/A

Less: undistributed income allocated to participating securities


-


N/A


-

(2)

N/A

Adjusted Net Income attributable to common stockholders


$ 113,207


N/A


$ 113,207


N/A










Net loss per common share, basic and diluted


$ (0.01)


N/A


$ (0.01)

(2)

N/A

Adjusted Net Income per common share, diluted(3)


$ 0.28


N/A


$ 0.28

(2)

N/A

Adjusted weighted-average common shares outstanding, diluted(3)


407,505,928


N/A


407,505,928


N/A














(1)

The tax adjustment represents the income tax effect of the adjustments at the applicable effective tax rate. Share-based compensation expense is excluded from Adjusted Net Income, and therefore, we have excluded the impact that share-based compensation expense has on the effective tax rate for determining Adjusted Net Income.

(2)

Only represents Adjusted Net Income, undistributed income allocated to participating securities, Adjusted Net Income attributable to common stockholders, net loss per common share, basic and diluted, and Adjusted Net Income per common share, diluted for the three months ended June 30, 2026, which represents the period during which the Company had common stock outstanding.

(3)

Adjusted Net Income per common share is calculated as Adjusted Net Income attributable to common stockholders divided by the adjusted weighted-average number of common shares outstanding, diluted during the period (which represents the weighted average common shares outstanding plus the effect of dilutive common share equivalents based on the most dilutive result of the if-converted and two-class methods).

Table 6: Reconciliation of Net cash provided by operating activities to Free Cash Flow

(Unaudited, in thousands)



Three Months Ended June 30,


Six Months Ended June 30,


2026


2025


2026


2025

Net cash provided by operating activities

$ 137,885


$ 47,843


$ 174,354


$ 68,605

Less:








Capital expenditures

(10,587)


(12,600)


(22,290)


(21,395)

Free Cash Flow

$ 127,298


$ 35,244


$ 152,064


$ 47,210

Table 7: Net Leverage Reconciliation

(Unaudited, except for multiples)


(in thousands, except multiples)


June 30, 2026


March 31, 2026


December 31, 2025

Total debt


$ 1,718,137


$ 2,652,495


$ 2,633,312

Add: Unamortized deferred financing costs


15,523


27,225


28,159

Less: Cash and cash equivalents


(494,693)


(238,918)


(250,303)

Total net debt


$ 1,238,967


$ 2,440,802


$ 2,411,168

Net income(1)


127,969


103,622


45,989

Adjusted EBITDA(2)


670,198


612,374


571,304

Total debt to net income


13.4x


25.6x


57.3x

Net Leverage


1.8x


4.0x


4.2x














(1)

Represents Net income for the trailing twelve-month period. Net income for the trailing twelve-month period ended June 30, 2026, is calculated as Net income for the year ended December 31, 2025, less Net income (loss) for the six months ended June 30, 2025, plus Net income for the six months ended June 30, 2026.

(2)

Represents Adjusted EBITDA for the trailing twelve-month period. Adjusted EBITDA for the trailing twelve-month period ended June 30, 2026, is calculated as Adjusted EBITDA for the year ended December 31, 2025, less Adjusted EBITDA for the six months ended June 30, 2025, plus Adjusted EBITDA for the six months ended June 30, 2026.

SOURCE Arxis

© 2026 PR Newswire
Achtung, Korrektur!
Die Börsen laufen heiß. Trotz geopolitischer Krisen und steigender Zinsen klettern viele Indizes weiter Richtung Allzeithoch. Doch unter der Oberfläche zeigen sich erste Risse: Der Abverkauf bei Halbleiter-, KI- und Space-Aktien macht deutlich, wie schnell sich die Stimmung drehen kann.

Besonders gefährlich ist die aktuelle Gemengelage aus schwacher Saisonalität, dünner Liquidität in den Sommermonaten und historisch hohen Bewertungen. Selbst vermeintlich sichere Blue Chips sind inzwischen teuer bewertet und damit anfällig für Korrekturen. Gleichzeitig liefern technische Indikatoren erste Warnsignale. So werden viele Rekordstände nicht mehr bestätigt.

Für Anleger steigen die Risiken spürbar. Wer jetzt nicht genauer hinschaut, läuft Gefahr, auf dem falschen Fuß erwischt zu werden.

In unserem aktuellen Spezialreport zeigen wir fünf Aktien, bei denen die Abwärtsrisiken besonders hoch sind – und wo sich Gewinnmitnahmen oder sogar Short-Strategien anbieten könnten.

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