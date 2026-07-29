Waystar Announces Appointment of Alpana Wegner as Chief Financial Officer

Accomplished technology CFO to help advance Waystar's growth strategy and value creation

LEHI, Utah and LOUISVILLE, Ky., July 29, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Waystar (Nasdaq: WAY), a provider of leading healthcare payment software, today announced the appointment of Alpana Wegner as Chief Financial Officer, effective August 1, 2026. Wegner joins Waystar to help accelerate the company's continued expansion and extend the value of its platform, bringing decades of experience scaling technology businesses, driving disciplined execution, and achieving value creation at publicly traded companies.

"Following a robust national search, we are excited to welcome Alpana Wegner to Waystar," said Matt Hawkins, Chief Executive Officer of Waystar. "Alpana is a proven financial leader growing public technology companies, demonstrating operational excellence and expanding profitability. As we extend the reach of our platform and bring the autonomous revenue cycle to life, she will be an excellent guide for our finance organization with a focus on capitalizing on the significant opportunities ahead."

Wegner succeeds Steve Oreskovich, who has served as Waystar's CFO for the past eight years and will be transitioning from the role for personal reasons. He will remain with the company as an advisor to support a seamless transition through June 15, 2027.

"Steve has served as a trusted partner in driving Waystar's long-term growth across major financial milestones, including our successful initial public offering. We are grateful he will advise the company during this transition, and we wish him the best in his next chapter," said Hawkins.

Wegner brings more than 25 years of finance and operational leadership experience, including as Chief Financial Officer at several publicly traded companies. Most recently, she served as CFO of Integral Ad Science, a global media technology platform. Previously, she served as CFO of Secureworks, a cybersecurity provider, and Benefitfocus, a software platform for employee benefits administration serving the healthcare and employer market. Earlier in her career, she held senior finance leadership roles at Blackbaud, a publicly traded cloud software provider.

She earned a Bachelor of Science in Accounting from Arizona State University.

About Waystar

Waystar's mission-critical software is purpose-built to simplify healthcare payments so providers can prioritize patient care and optimize their financial performance. Waystar serves over 30,000 clients, representing over 1 million distinct providers, including 16 of 20 institutions on the U.S. News Best Hospitals list. Waystar's enterprise-grade platform annually processes over 7.5 billion healthcare payment transactions, including over $2.4 trillion in annual gross claims and spanning approximately 60% of U.S. patients and one in three U.S. hospital discharges. Waystar strives to transform healthcare payments so providers can focus on what matters most: their patients and communities. Discover the way forward at waystar.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These statements include, but are not limited to, statements regarding leadership transitions, the anticipated contributions of new members of the management team, and Waystar's growth strategy and strategic direction. Forward-looking statements are based on Waystar's current expectations and assumptions and are subject to known and unknown risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied. These risks include those described under "Risk Factors" in Waystar's most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K and its subsequent filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date of this release, and Waystar undertakes no obligation to update any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise, except as required by law.

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SOURCE Waystar