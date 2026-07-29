UFP Industries, Inc.: UFP Industries Announces Second Quarter 2026 Results

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich., July 29, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- UFP Industries, Inc. (Nasdaq: UFPI) a leading manufacturer focused on delivering value-added products across its Retail, Packaging, and Construction segments reported results for the second quarter 2026.

Net Sales of $1.88 billion increased by 3 percent compared to $1.84 billion a year ago due to a 1 percent increase in organic units (excluding growth from acquisitions within the last 12 months) and a 2 percent increase due to acquisitions.

Diluted earnings per share of $1.48 compared to $1.70 a year ago, and Net Earnings Attributable to Controlling Interests of $83 million compared to $101 million a year ago. Earnings were primarily impacted by higher freight costs while a weaker residential construction market was offset by improvements in other business units.

Adjusted EBITDA 1 was $154.5 million in the quarter, or 8.2 percent of net sales compared to $174.1 million, or 9.5 percent of net sales a year ago, as transportation costs increased by 1.6 percent as a percent of net sales.

was $154.5 million in the quarter, or 8.2 percent of net sales compared to $174.1 million, or 9.5 percent of net sales a year ago, as transportation costs increased by 1.6 percent as a percent of net sales. Cash flows from operating activities in the first six months of 2026 was $61 million. Cash used to invest in seasonal working capital requirements during the first six months totaled almost $170 million and is expected to be converted to cash by the beginning of the fourth quarter. Free cash flow1 of $198 million for the first six months of 2026 was used to repurchase nearly $142 million of our shares.

Will Schwartz, President and CEO of UFP Industries, commented, "As we've discussed in prior quarters, we are seeing stabilization across the majority of our portfolio, and we believe our second quarter results reflect the progress we have made to strengthen our business and structurally improve our operations. The business environment remains challenging with geopolitical tensions, a weak housing market, rising input costs, and most recently, elevated transportation costs. We are actively managing these short-term disruptions while investing in initiatives that will improve our margin profile and drive above-market growth over the long term. We remain focused on the factors under our control and we are on track to deliver the remaining $25 million or more from our initial $60 million cost out program by year end. We also continue to strengthen our core businesses through organic investments and strategic M&A, positioning the company for long-term growth and returns as markets recover."

Schwartz continued, "Our balanced approach to our business has helped us navigate this uncertain environment while driving strong performance relative to market conditions. We continue to invest strategically by expanding geographically, improving operational efficiencies, and introducing innovative value-added products. To that point, the investments we've made to grow our Surestone products helped sales increase 37 percent from year ago levels, and our backlog remains robust. We also completed three acquisitions in the quarter that complement our core business and our M&A pipeline remains active. We will continue to make these investments in a targeted manner, while returning more of our free cash flow to shareholders through dividends and share repurchases. With $1.9 billion in liquidity at quarter end, we are confident in our ability to create shareholder value through prudent capital allocation."













1 Represents a non-GAAP measurement; see the reconciliation of non-GAAP financial measures and related explanations below.

Second Quarter 2026 Highlights

UFP Consolidated





































(In thousands)

Quarter Period Year to Date



2026

2025

% Change 2026

2025

% Change Net sales

$ 1,882,937

$ 1,835,374

2.6 % $ 3,344,204

$ 3,430,893

(2.5) % Net earnings



83,171



100,871

(17.5)



134,268



180,294

(25.5)

Net margin



4.4 %

5.5 %





4.0 %

5.3 %



Adjusted EBITDA



154,480



174,147

(11.3)



265,836



316,298

(16.0)

Adjusted EBITDA margin



8.2 %

9.5 %





7.9 %

9.2 %







































Percentage change in net sales:

































Organic units



1 %











(3) %









Acquisitions



2













1











Selling prices



-













-













Net sales increased 3 percent in the quarter, driven primarily by acquisitions, as well as organic volume improvements in our Deckorators, Structural Packaging, Protective Packaging, Concrete Forming, and Commercial business units.

Freight costs as a percent of net sales have increased by 1.6 percent, or $27 million, net of fuel surcharges and price adjustments, compared to year ago levels. The increase was driven by higher market-based transportation rates as a result of tightening industry capacity and elevated fuel costs. Freight spot rates rose over 30 percent during the quarter, surpassing the rate of increase experienced during the COVID period, before stabilizing at an elevated level toward the end of the quarter. Industry-wide changes resulted in constrained carrier capacity, as smaller carriers have exited the market, which contributed to the higher rates.

New product sales were 8.4 percent of total net sales compared to 6.5 percent a year ago, highlighting continued progress in expanding the portfolio of higher value-added products.

UFP Retail





































(In thousands)

Quarter Period Year to Date



2026

2025

% Change 2026

2025

% Change Net sales

$ 818,743

$ 788,224

3.9 % $ 1,349,919

$ 1,395,607

(3.3) % Net earnings



37,018



41,128

(10.0)



55,690



61,791

(9.9)

Net margin



4.5 %

5.2 %





4.1 %

4.4 %



Adjusted EBITDA



63,934



63,978

(0.1)



98,766



99,827

(1.1)

Adjusted EBITDA margin



7.8 %

8.1 %





7.3 %

7.2 %







































Percentage change in net sales:

































Organic units



(1) %











(6) %









Acquisitions



2













1











Selling prices



3













2













ProWood organic unit sales declined 1 percent in the quarter from year ago levels, reflecting weaker consumer sentiment amid continued macroeconomic and geopolitical uncertainty. However, there have been favorable impacts from volume since the first quarter of 2026, reflecting gradually improving demand.

Deckorators' organic unit sales grew 9 percent in the quarter from year ago levels. Our Surestone decking sales increased 37 percent and our traditional wood plastic composite decking increased 85 percent, partially offset by railings which declined 17 percent, from the same quarter a year ago. Our current backlog of ordered but unshipped Surestone decking is approximately $30 million as we continue to make progress optimizing capacity. The MoistureShield acquisition contributed a 51 percent increase in wood plastic composite decking sales.

UFP Edge organic unit sales declined 17 percent due to the closure of the Bonner facilities at the end of 2025 and rationalizing the product portfolio to those that can achieve profitability targets.

Adjusted EBITDA was unchanged in the quarter from year ago levels primarily due to higher transportation costs that were $17 million higher than last year. In the quarter, we were able to offset these headwinds through improved gross profits in Prowood from more favorable lumber price trends, UFP Edge from the restructuring of this business unit, and Deckorators primarily from favorable increases in volume.

UFP Packaging





































(In thousands)

Quarter Period Year to Date



2026

2025

% Change 2026

2025

% Change Net sales

$ 458,245

$ 428,669

6.9 % $ 852,338

$ 838,677

1.6 % Net earnings



11,315



20,633

(45.2)



22,974



37,550

(38.8)

Net margin



2.5 %

4.8 %





2.7 %

4.5 %



Adjusted EBITDA



27,933



38,796

(28.0)



55,723



73,841

(24.5)

Adjusted EBITDA margin



6.1 %

9.1 %





6.5 %

8.8 %







































Percentage change in net sales:

































Organic units



4 %











- %









Acquisitions



4













3











Selling prices



(1)













(1)













Structural Packaging organic unit sales grew 8 percent in the quarter compared to year ago levels.

PalletOne organic unit sales declined 3 percent in the quarter from year ago levels due to weaker demand, which was offset by a 12 percent contribution from acquisitions.

Protective Packaging organic unit sales increased 15 percent in the quarter from a year ago levels as a result of the Jeffersonville, Indiana facility, which became fully operational in the third quarter of 2025.

Adjusted EBITDA declined 28 percent in the quarter from year ago levels primarily due to higher transportation costs in each business unit, lower gross profits in PalletOne, and startup costs associated with new greenfield locations in Protective Packaging.

UFP Construction





































(In thousands)

Quarter Period Year to Date



2026

2025

% Change 2026

2025

% Change Net sales

$ 526,777

$ 551,590

(4.5) % $ 992,290

$ 1,067,530

(7.0) % Net earnings



19,631



27,563

(28.8)



31,354



49,507

(36.7)

Net margin



3.7 %

5.0 %





3.2 %

4.6 %



Adjusted EBITDA



36,045



45,480

(20.7)



61,732



82,790

(25.4)

Adjusted EBITDA margin



6.8 %

8.2 %





6.2 %

7.8 %







































Percentage change in net sales:

































Organic units



(2) %











(4) %









Acquisitions



1













1











Selling prices



(3)













(4)













Site Built organic unit sales declined 3 percent in the quarter from year ago levels reflecting softer demand driven by affordability challenges and economic uncertainty, which resulted in lower housing starts.

Factory Built organic unit sales declined 6 percent in the quarter from year ago levels due to the loss of lower margin commodity sales, partially offset by a 1 percent contribution from acquisitions. Industry production has declined by 8 percent.

Concrete Forming Solutions' organic unit sales grew 6 percent in the quarter from year ago levels driven by market share gains associated with value-added product sales.

Commercial organic sales grew 11 percent in the quarter from year ago levels as overall demand has improved and as the business unit continues to gain market share.

Adjusted EBITDA declined 21 percent in the quarter from year ago levels primarily due to lower gross profits in Site Built from macroeconomic pressures and competitive pricing, partially offset by improved gross profits in Commercial and Concrete Forming.

Capital Structure, Leverage and Liquidity Information

UFP Industries maintains a strong balance sheet and as of June 27, 2026, had liquidity of approximately $1.9 billion consisting of over $597 million of Cash and cash equivalents and $1.3 billion of remaining availability under its revolving credit facility and a shelf agreement with certain lenders. The company's return-focused approach to capital allocation includes the following:

Organic Growth. The company invests in organic growth opportunities when acquisition targets are not available at valuations that will allow us to meet or exceed targeted return rates. The company expects to invest approximately $175 million to $200 million on capital projects for the balance of 2026.

The company invests in organic growth opportunities when acquisition targets are not available at valuations that will allow us to meet or exceed targeted return rates. The company expects to invest approximately $175 million to $200 million on capital projects for the balance of 2026. Acquisitions and Inorganic Growth. During the second quarter, the company closed three transactions, expanding production capacity and expanding its geographic reach in its core businesses. On April 6, 2026, the company acquired the operating assets of the composite decking manufacturing facility of MoistureShield, Inc., a leading player in the growing wood plastic composite industry, for $55 million in cash. The acquisition expands our manufacturing capacity to meet the growing demand for our Deckorators product offering. In 2025, MoistureShield had sales of approximately $50 million. On May 4, 2026, the company acquired the operating assets of John Rock, Inc., a leading manufacturer of new pallets, for $47 million in cash. In 2025, John Rock had sales of approximately $86 million. On May 18, 2026, the company acquired the operating assets of Berry Pallets, Inc., a wood pallet manufacturer, for $20 million in cash. In 2025, Berry Pallets had sales of approximately $23 million.

During the second quarter, the company closed three transactions, expanding production capacity and expanding its geographic reach in its core businesses. Dividend Payments. On July 22, 2026, the Board declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.36 per share. This dividend is payable on September 15, 2026, to shareholders of record on September 1, 2026. The per share cash dividend amount represents a 3% increase from the 2025 dividend rate. We continue to consider our payout ratio and yield when determining the appropriate dividend rate and have a long-term objective of increasing our dividend in line with our future earnings and free cash flow growth.

On July 22, 2026, the Board declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.36 per share. This dividend is payable on September 15, 2026, to shareholders of record on September 1, 2026. The per share cash dividend amount represents a 3% increase from the 2025 dividend rate. We continue to consider our payout ratio and yield when determining the appropriate dividend rate and have a long-term objective of increasing our dividend in line with our future earnings and free cash flow growth. Share Repurchases. During the first six months of 2026, we repurchased a total of 1,669,770 shares for $141.8 million, at an average share price of $84.95. On May 29, 2026, our board authorized a new repurchase plan for up to $300 million worth of our shares through April 30, 2027. This authorization supersedes and replaces our prior authorizations. As of July 29, 2026, approximately $273 million remain available under this latest repurchase authorization.

2026 Outlook and Long-Term Targets

Our full year 2026 outlook remains unchanged. We continue to expect overall demand for the balance of the year to be toward the lower end of our prior guidance of flat to slightly down unit expectations in each of our segments based on our sales mix. Input costs, primarily energy and transportation, are expected to remain elevated, and while we have mechanisms to offset these costs, we expect recovery to be gradual through the remainder of the year. Demand tied to new residential construction is expected to remain challenging, while stabilization across most other end markets should partially offset that pressure. Despite these conditions, we believe we are positioned to perform better than our markets through share gains across our portfolio and continued execution of our cost-out program. In addition, initial stocking orders, upgraded manufacturing capacity, and expanded distribution are expected to support continued momentum in our Deckorators' Surestone business.

The company's long-term goals remain unchanged and include: 1) achieving 7-10 percent unit sales growth annually (including bolt-on acquisitions) with at least 10 percent of all sales coming from new products; 2) achieving 12.5 percent adjusted EBITDA margins; 3) earning an incremental return on new investments over our hurdle rate; and 4) maintaining a conservative capital structure.

Conference Call

UFP Industries will host a conference call on Thursday, July 30, 2026, to discuss these results and outlook. The conference call will begin at 10:00 a.m. Eastern Time and will be hosted by CEO Will Schwartz and CFO Michael Cole. Interested investors can access the webcast directly with this link (here). A replay of the call will be available through the UFP Investor Relations website at www.ufpinvestor.com for at least 90 days following the call.

UFP Industries, Inc.

UFP Industries, Inc. is a holding company whose operating subsidiaries - UFP Packaging, UFP Construction and UFP Retail - manufacture, distribute and sell a wide variety of value-added products used in residential and commercial construction, packaging and other industrial applications worldwide. Founded in 1955, the company is headquartered in Grand Rapids, Mich., with affiliates in North America, Europe, Asia and Australia. For more about UFP Industries, go to www.ufpi.com.

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act, as amended, that are based on management's beliefs, assumptions, current expectations, estimates and projections about the markets we serve, the economy and the Company itself. Words like "anticipates," "believes," "confident," "estimates," "expects," "forecasts," "likely," "plans," "projects," "should," variations of such words, and similar expressions identify such forward-looking statements. These statements do not guarantee future performance and involve certain risks, uncertainties and assumptions that are difficult to predict with regard to timing, extent, likelihood and degree of occurrence. The Company does not undertake to update forward-looking statements to reflect facts, circumstances, events, or assumptions that occur after the date the forward-looking statements are made. Actual results could differ materially from those included in such forward-looking statements. Investors are cautioned that all forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainty. Among the factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from forward-looking statements are the following: fluctuations in currency and inflation; fluctuations in the price of lumber; adverse or unusual weather conditions; adverse economic conditions in the markets we serve; changes in tariffs, import/export regulations, and other trade policies; concentration of sales to customers; the success of vertical integration strategies; excess capacity or supply chain challenges; inbound and outbound transportation costs; alternatives to replace treated wood products; government regulations, particularly involving environmental and safety regulations; our ability to make successful business acquisitions; cybersecurity breaches; and potential pandemics. Certain of these risk factors as well as other risk factors and additional information are included in the Company's reports on Form 10-K and 10-Q on file with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Non-GAAP Financial Information

This release includes certain financial information not prepared in accordance with U.S. GAAP. Because not all companies calculate non-GAAP financial information identically (or at all), the presentations herein may not be comparable to other similarly titled measures used by other companies. Management uses Adjusted EBITDA and Free cash flow, non-GAAP financial measures, in order to evaluate historical and ongoing operations. Management believes that these non-GAAP financial measures are useful in order to enable investors to perform meaningful comparisons of historical and current performance. Adjusted EBITDA and Free cash flow are intended to supplement and should be read together with the financial results. Adjusted EBITDA and Free cash flow should not be considered alternatives or substitutes for, and should not be considered superior to, the reported financial results. Accordingly, users of this financial information should not place undue reliance on the non-GAAP financial measures. See the table below for a reconciliation of Net earnings to Adjusted EBITDA and a reconciliation of Cash flow from operations to Free cash flow.

Adjusted EBITDA margin is a non-GAAP financial measure. In calculating adjusted EBITDA, we make certain adjustments, including for share-based compensation expense, net gains or losses on the disposition and impairment of assets, and impairment of intangible assets. The most directly comparable GAAP financial measure is net earnings as a percentage of net sales (net margin). For the six months ended June 27, 2026, our net margin was 4.0 percent, and our adjusted EBITDA margin, calculated as described above, was 7.9 percent. We have not provided a quantitative reconciliation of the forward-looking adjusted EBITDA margin target to the most directly comparable GAAP measure because certain reconciling items and certain discrete tax items cannot be reasonably predicted due to the long-term nature of this target and the inherent variability and uncertainty of such items. These items could individually or in the aggregate be significant to the difference between adjusted EBITDA margin and the comparable GAAP measure.

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF EARNINGS AND COMPREHENSIVE INCOME (UNAUDITED) FOR THE THREE AND SIX MONTHS ENDED JUNE 2026/2025





Quarter Period Year to Date (In thousands, except per share data)

2026 2025 2026 2025 Net sales

$ 1,882,937

100.0 % $ 1,835,374

100.0 % $ 3,344,204

100.0 % $ 3,430,893

100.0 % Cost of sales



1,592,702

84.6



1,522,640

83.0



2,818,080

84.3



2,849,963

83.1

Gross profit



290,235

15.4



312,734

17.0



526,124

15.7



580,930

16.9













































Operating expenses









































Selling, general and administrative expenses



185,720

9.9



184,995

10.1



358,603

10.7



361,249

10.5

Net loss (gain) on disposition and impairments of assets



302

-



3,830

0.2



(1,350)

-



3,754

0.1

Other losses, net



797

-



818

-



1,374

-



584

-

Total operating expenses



186,819

9.9



189,643

10.3



358,627







365,587

















































Earnings from operations



103,416

5.5



123,091

6.7



167,497

5.0



215,343

6.3













































Interest and other



(9,446)

(0.5)



(8,854)

(0.5)



(12,309)

(0.4)



(17,283)

(0.5)













































Earnings before income taxes



112,862

6.0



131,945

7.2



179,806

5.4



232,626

6.8

Income taxes



29,691

1.6



31,074

1.7



45,538

1.4



52,332

1.5

Net earnings



83,171

4.4



100,871

5.5



134,268

4.0



180,294

5.3













































Less net earnings attributable to noncontrolling interest



(299)

-



(137)

-



(622)

-



(807)

-













































Net earnings attributable to controlling interest

$ 82,872

4.4

$ 100,734

5.5

$ 133,646

4.0

$ 179,487

5.2













































Earnings per share - basic

$ 1.48





$ 1.70





$ 2.38





$ 2.99

















































Earnings per share - diluted

$ 1.48





$ 1.70





$ 2.37





$ 2.99

















































Comprehensive income

$ 82,922





$ 112,609





$ 133,116





$ 195,213

















































Less comprehensive income attributable to noncontrolling interest



(825)







(1,754)







(1,083)







(2,391)

















































Comprehensive income attributable to controlling interest

$ 82,097





$ 110,855





$ 132,033





$ 192,822







CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF EARNINGS BY SEGMENT (UNAUDITED) FOR THE THREE MONTHS ENDED JUNE 2026/2025









































Quarter Period 2026 (In thousands)

Retail

Packaging

Construction

All Other

Corporate

Total Net sales

$ 818,743

$ 458,245

$ 526,777

$ 76,927

$ 2,245

$ 1,882,937 Cost of sales



704,096



397,886



436,449



64,058



(9,787)



1,592,702 Gross profit



114,647



60,359



90,328



12,869



12,032



290,235 Selling, general and administrative expenses



62,717



45,580



63,930



10,088



3,405



185,720 Net loss (gain) on disposition and impairments of assets



1,780



106



37



74



(1,695)



302 Other losses, net



404



-



129



243



21



797 Earnings from operations



49,746



14,673



26,232



2,464



10,301



103,416 Interest and other



(368)



(818)



(397)



(5,413)



(2,450)



(9,446) Earnings before income taxes



50,114



15,491



26,629



7,877



12,751



112,862 Income taxes



13,096



4,176



6,998



1,663



3,758



29,691 Net earnings

$ 37,018

$ 11,315

$ 19,631

$ 6,214

$ 8,993

$ 83,171









































Quarter Period 2025 (In thousands)

Retail

Packaging

Construction

All Other

Corporate

Total Net sales

$ 788,224

$ 428,669

$ 551,590

$ 65,026

$ 1,865

$ 1,835,374 Cost of sales



674,484



358,087



451,401



51,789



(13,121)



1,522,640 Gross profit



113,740



70,582



100,189



13,237



14,986



312,734 Selling, general and administrative expenses



58,642



43,148



63,727



10,398



9,080



184,995 Net loss (gain) on disposition and impairments of assets



1,083



1,225



211



2,616



(1,305)



3,830 Other losses (gains), net



536



-



191



302



(211)



818 Earnings from operations



53,479



26,209



36,060



(79)



7,422



123,091 Interest and other



(54)



(795)



-



(2,512)



(5,493)



(8,854) Earnings before income taxes



53,533



27,004



36,060



2,433



12,915



131,945 Income taxes



12,405



6,371



8,497



419



3,382



31,074 Net earnings

$ 41,128

$ 20,633

$ 27,563

$ 2,014

$ 9,533

$ 100,871

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF EARNINGS BY SEGMENT (UNAUDITED) FOR THE SIX MONTHS ENDED JUNE 2026/2025











































Year to Date 2026 (In thousands)

Retail

Packaging

Construction

All Other

Corporate

Total Net sales

$ 1,349,919

$ 852,338

$ 992,290

$ 145,432

$ 4,225

$ 3,344,204 Cost of sales



1,154,710



731,631



824,345



120,840



(13,446)



2,818,080 Gross profit



195,209



120,707



167,945



24,592



17,671



526,124 Selling, general and administrative expenses



118,763



90,783



125,756



19,066



4,235



358,603 Net loss (gain) on disposition and impairments of assets



1,848



(64)



50



75



(3,259)



(1,350) Other losses, net



459



-



552



349



14



1,374 Earnings from operations



74,139



29,988



41,587



5,102



16,681



167,497 Interest and other



(438)



(778)



(400)



(7,233)



(3,460)



(12,309) Earnings before income taxes



74,577



30,766



41,987



12,335



20,141



179,806 Income taxes



18,887



7,792



10,633



2,567



5,659



45,538 Net earnings

$ 55,690

$ 22,974

$ 31,354

$ 9,768

$ 14,482

$ 134,268









































Year to Date 2025 (In thousands)

Retail

Packaging

Construction

All Other

Corporate

Total Net sales

$ 1,395,607

$ 838,677

$ 1,067,530

$ 125,324

$ 3,755

$ 3,430,893 Cost of sales



1,200,572



698,521



876,541



101,455



(27,126)



2,849,963 Gross profit



195,035



140,156



190,989



23,869



30,881



580,930 Selling, general and administrative expenses



113,997



90,917



126,511



18,860



10,964



361,249 Net loss (gain) on disposition and impairments of assets



1,107



1,257



331



2,616



(1,557)



3,754 Other losses (gains), net



318



-



271



248



(253)



584 Earnings from operations



79,613



47,982



63,876



2,145



21,727



215,343 Interest and other



(114)



(467)



(1)



(3,459)



(13,242)



(17,283) Earnings before income taxes



79,727



48,449



63,877



5,604



34,969



232,626 Income taxes



17,936



10,899



14,370



1,088



8,039



52,332 Net earnings

$ 61,791

$ 37,550

$ 49,507

$ 4,516

$ 26,930

$ 180,294

RECONCILIATION OF NET EARNINGS TO ADJUSTED EBITDA BY SEGMENT (UNAUDITED) FOR THE THREE MONTHS ENDED JUNE 2026/2025









































Quarter Period 2026 (In thousands)

Retail

Packaging

Construction

All Other

Corporate

Total Net earnings

$ 37,018

$ 11,315

$ 19,631

$ 6,214

$ 8,993

$ 83,171 Interest and other



(368)



(818)



(397)



(5,413)



(2,450)



(9,446) Income taxes



13,096



4,176



6,998



1,663



3,758



29,691 Expenses associated with share-based compensation arrangements



1,582



1,745



2,462



117



1,092



6,998 Net loss (gain) on disposition and impairments of assets



1,780



106



(14)



74



(1,695)



251 Impairment of intangibles



-



-



51



-



-



51 Depreciation expense



9,907



9,308



6,640



853



11,573



38,281 Amortization of intangibles



919



2,101



674



1,673



116



5,483 Adjusted EBITDA

$ 63,934

$ 27,933

$ 36,045

$ 5,181

$ 21,387

$ 154,480





































Net earnings as a percentage of net sales



4.5 %



2.5 %



3.7 %



8.1 %



*



4.4 %





































Adjusted EBITDA as a percentage of net sales



7.8 %



6.1 %



6.8 %



6.7 %



*



8.2 % * Not meaningful













































































Quarter Period 2025 (In thousands)

Retail

Packaging

Construction

All Other

Corporate

Total Net earnings

$ 41,128

$ 20,633

$ 27,563

$ 2,014

$ 9,533

$ 100,871 Interest and other



(54)



(795)



-



(2,512)



(5,493)



(8,854) Income taxes



12,405



6,371



8,497



419



3,382



31,074 Expenses associated with share-based compensation arrangements



867



1,617



2,175



174



3,976



8,809 Net loss (gain) on disposition and impairments of assets



1,083



1,225



211



2,616



(1,305)



3,830 Gain from reduction of estimated earnout liability



-



(1,511)



-



-



-



(1,511) Depreciation expense



7,592



9,090



6,330



1,109



9,879



34,000 Amortization of intangibles



957



2,166



704



1,671



430



5,928 Adjusted EBITDA

$ 63,978

$ 38,796

$ 45,480

$ 5,491

$ 20,402

$ 174,147





































Net earnings as a percentage of net sales



5.2 %



4.8 %



5.0 %



3.1 %



*



5.5 %





































Adjusted EBITDA as a percentage of net sales



8.1 %



9.1 %



8.2 %



8.4 %



*



9.5 % * Not meaningful





































RECONCILIATION OF NET EARNINGS TO ADJUSTED EBITDA BY SEGMENT (UNAUDITED) FOR THE SIX MONTHS ENDED JUNE 2026/2025









































Year to Date 2026 (In thousands)

Retail

Packaging

Construction

All Other

Corporate

Total Net earnings

$ 55,690

$ 22,974

$ 31,354

$ 9,768

$ 14,482

$ 134,268 Interest and other



(438)



(778)



(400)



(7,233)



(3,460)



(12,309) Income taxes



18,887



7,792



10,633



2,567



5,659



45,538 Expenses associated with share-based compensation arrangements



3,360



3,971



5,332



229



2,578



15,470 Net loss (gain) on disposition and impairments of assets



1,848



(64)



(1)



75



(3,259)



(1,401) Impairment of intangibles



-



-



51



-



-



51 Depreciation expense



17,664



17,624



13,414



1,863



22,801



73,366 Amortization of intangibles



1,755



4,204



1,349



3,313



232



10,853 Adjusted EBITDA

$ 98,766

$ 55,723

$ 61,732

$ 10,582

$ 39,033

$ 265,836





































Net earnings as a percentage of net sales



4.1 %



2.7 %



3.2 %



6.7 %



*



4.0 %





































Adjusted EBITDA as a percentage of net sales



7.3 %



6.5 %



6.2 %



7.3 %



*



7.9 % * Not meaningful













































































Year to Date 2025 (In thousands)

Retail

Packaging

Construction

All Other

Corporate

Total Net earnings

$ 61,791

$ 37,550

$ 49,507

$ 4,516

$ 26,930

$ 180,294 Interest and other



(114)



(467)



(1)



(3,459)



(13,242)



(17,283) Income taxes



17,936



10,899



14,370



1,088



8,039



52,332 Expenses associated with share-based compensation arrangements



2,291



3,781



5,000



438



8,860



20,370 Net loss (gain) on disposition and impairments of assets



1,107



1,257



331



2,616



(1,557)



3,754 Gain from reduction of estimated earnout liability



-



(1,511)



(344)



-



-



(1,855) Depreciation expense



14,902



17,987



12,521



2,053



19,478



66,941 Amortization of intangibles



1,914



4,345



1,406



3,272



808



11,745 Adjusted EBITDA

$ 99,827

$ 73,841

$ 82,790

$ 10,524

$ 49,316

$ 316,298





































Net earnings as a percentage of net sales



4.4 %



4.5 %



4.6 %



3.6 %



*



5.3 %





































Adjusted EBITDA as a percentage of net sales



7.2 %



8.8 %



7.8 %



8.4 %



*



9.2 % * Not meaningful





































CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (UNAUDITED) JUNE 2026/2025































(In thousands)





























Assets



2026



2025

Liabilities and equity



2026



2025

Current assets













Current liabilities













Cash and cash equivalents

$ 597,263

$ 841,930

Accounts payable

$ 292,979

$ 258,784

Restricted cash



1,604



1,061

Accrued liabilities and other



259,004



257,212

Investments



46,330



32,021

Current portion of debt



5,493



5,122

Accounts receivable



731,092



687,332

















Inventories



748,504



722,232

Total current liabilities



557,476



521,118

Other current assets



94,349



82,929

































Long-term debt and finance lease obligations



228,758



229,181

Total current assets



2,219,142



2,367,505

Other liabilities



258,702



173,373

































Other assets



323,382



289,347

Temporary equity



485



5,253

Intangible assets, net



481,563



494,495

















Property, plant and equipment, net



1,080,777



946,041

Shareholders' equity



3,059,443



3,168,463

































Total assets

$ 4,104,864

$ 4,097,388

Total liabilities and equity

$ 4,104,864

$ 4,097,388



CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS (UNAUDITED) FOR THE SIX MONTHS ENDED JUNE 2026/2025















(In thousands)



2026



2025

Cash flows from operating activities:













Net earnings

$ 134,268

$ 180,294

Adjustments to reconcile net earnings to net cash from operating activities:













Depreciation



73,366



66,941

Amortization of intangibles



10,853



11,745

Expense associated with share-based and grant compensation arrangements



15,470



20,370

Deferred income taxes



(2,443)



(226)

Unrealized gain on investment and other



(4,036)



(654)

Impairment of investments



4,000



-

Equity in earnings of investee



(979)



(794)

Net (gain) loss on sale, disposition and impairment of assets



(1,401)



3,754

Impairment of intangibles



51



-

Gain from reduction of estimated earnout liability



-



(1,855)

Changes in:













Accounts receivable



(245,592)



(184,404)

Inventories



(2,324)



2,461

Accounts payable



86,514



32,887

Accrued liabilities and other



(7,102)



(17,381)

Net cash from operating activities



60,645



113,138

















Cash flows used in investing activities:













Capital expenditures



(86,576)



(129,752)

Proceeds from sale of property, plant and equipment



11,711



3,694

Acquisitions and purchases of non-controlling interest, net of cash received



(122,008)



(15,706)

Purchases of investments



(19,825)



(16,873)

Proceeds from sale of investments



10,801



7,467

Other



1,862



1,591

Net cash used in investing activities



(204,035)



(149,579)

















Cash flows used in financing activities:













Borrowings under revolving credit facilities



23,703



13,357

Repayments under revolving credit facilities



(19,033)



(12,814)

Contingent consideration payments and other



(1,939)



(221)

Proceeds from issuance of common stock



1,241



1,294

Dividends paid to shareholders



(40,390)



(41,978)

Distributions to noncontrolling interest



(1,082)



(285)

Purchase of remaining noncontrolling interest of subsidiary



(3,937)



-

Payments to taxing authorities in connection with shares directly withheld from employees



(1,391)



(9,560)

Repurchase of common stock



(140,457)



(251,933)

Other



52



(198)

Net cash used in financing activities



(183,233)



(302,338)

















Effect of exchange rate changes on cash



419



2,176

Net change in cash and cash equivalents



(326,204)



(336,603)

















All cash and cash equivalents, beginning of period



925,071



1,179,594

















All cash and cash equivalents, end of period

$ 598,867

$ 842,991

















Reconciliation of cash and cash equivalents and restricted cash:













Cash and cash equivalents, beginning of period

$ 914,199

$ 1,171,828

Restricted cash, beginning of period



10,872



7,766

All cash and cash equivalents, beginning of period

$ 925,071

$ 1,179,594

















Cash and cash equivalents, end of period

$ 597,263

$ 841,930

Restricted cash, end of period



1,604



1,061

All cash and cash equivalents, end of period

$ 598,867

$ 842,991



RECONCILIATION OF NET CASH FROM OPERATING ACTIVITIES TO FREE CASH FLOW (UNAUDITED) FOR THE SIX MONTHS ENDED JUNE 2026/2025















(In thousands)



2026



2025

Net cash from operating activities

$ 60,645

$ 113,138

Increase in investment in net working capital



168,504



166,437

Maintenance capital expenditures(1)



(34,640)



(47,622)

Interest expense, net of taxes



3,458



4,173

Free cash flow

$ 197,967

$ 236,126

















(1) Breakdown of Capital expenditures from the condensed consolidated statements of cash flows:













Maintenance capital expenditures

$ 34,640

$ 47,622

Expansionary and efficiency capital expenditures



51,936



82,130

Total Capital expenditures

$ 86,576

$ 129,752



SOURCE UFP Industries, Inc.