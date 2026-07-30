MGM China Reports 2026 Interim Financial Data

Revenue Rose to Record High

Solid Market Share of 15.9%

HONG KONG, July 29, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- MGM China Holdings Limited ("MGM China" or the "Company"; SEHK Stock Code: 2282) today announced the selected unaudited financial data of the Company and its subsidiaries (the "Group") for the six months ended June 30, 2026 (the "Period").

The Group is encouraged by Macau's continued growth during the Period. Average daily visitation in the first half of 2026 reached 115,715, representing a 9% increase compared with the corresponding period last year.

Macau's gross gaming revenue ("GGR") also continued to recover during the Period, with average daily GGR increasing by 7% year on year to approximately MOP701 million in the first half of 2026.

MGM China saw property visitation during the Period up by 7% from last year.

MGM China's daily GGR in the first half of 2026 grew by 5% year-on-year to MOP111 million, compared to MOP106 million last year.

Net revenue for the Group reached historical high at HK$17.4 billion for the Period, compared with HK$16.7 billion in the corresponding period last year. The Group reported adjusted EBITDA of HK$4.8 billion, compared with HK$4.9 billion in the corresponding period last year.

The Group maintained a solid market share of approximately 15.9% during the Period. This performance was partly affected by a lower VIP win rate (2026: 2.6% vs 2025: 3.5%). MGM COTAI accounted for approximately 9.7% of the market, while MGM MACAU accounted for approximately 6.2%.

Average occupancy was 93.5% for the Period.

The Group maintained a healthy financial position. As of June 30, 2026, the Group had total liquidity of approximately HK$24.7 billion, comprised of Bank balances and cash and undrawn revolver.

During the Period, the Group continued to optimize its assets to enhance competitiveness and drive future growth. MGM COTAI completed the suite conversion project during the Period, with nearly 60 Prime Wellness Suites launched. The new suites have been well received by guests, reflecting the Group's commitment to evolving with changing customer preferences and wellness trends.

At MGM MACAU, the Group also celebrated the opening of Chatterbox Café, the renowned Singapore dining brand. With a legacy spanning more than five decades, Chatterbox is renowned for its authentic Singaporean cuisine and has established itself as a highly recognized culinary brand across Asia.

During the Period, MGM China earned seven Forbes Travel Guide Five-Star Awards, reaffirming its commitment to exceptional guest experiences. MGM MACAU achieved a milestone by securing its 11th consecutive Five-Star rating, while Tria Spa at both MGM MACAU and MGM COTAI clinched the accolade for the seventh straight year. Additionally, Emerald Tower, Skylofts, and Five Foot Road at MGM COTAI, alongside Imperial Court at MGM MACAU, sustained their Five-Star status for the fifth consecutive year, underscoring the Group's consistent excellence across accommodation, wellness, and dining.

In June, MGM China announced the acquisition of MGM Asia Pacific Limited, a Hong Kong-incorporated company, from MGM Resorts International. MGM Asia Pacific Limited holds a 100% interest in MGM Hospitality Group (Asia Pacific), Ltd. ("MGM Hospitality"), a hospitality management company that operates luxury and upscale hotels, lifestyle destinations and cultural tourism projects across Chinese Mainland.

Through the acquisition, MGM China will leverage the 19 years of operating experience, brand platform and established relationship network developed by MGM Hospitality. MGM Hospitality currently manages eight operating hotels, has more than 12 active projects under development across various cities in Mainland China, and provides access to over 1.5 million Mlife loyalty program members.

The eight operating hotels include:

Bellagio by MGM Shanghai

MGM Shanghai West Bund

MGM Grand Sanya

Mhub by MGM Nanjing Jiangning

MGM Reserve Qingdao

MGM Qingdao

MGM Reserve Zhuhai

MGM Shenzhen

Kenneth Feng, Chief Executive Officer of MGM China said: "This acquisition represents a strategic opportunity for MGM China to strengthen its strategic and operational oversight of MGM Hospitality. We are confident that it will create meaningful synergies that enhance our competitive edge and support the Group's sustainable growth."

Following the suite conversion at MGM COTAI earlier this year, the Group will commence renovations of approximately 100 suites at MGM MACAU. This initiative will further strengthen the complementary positioning of our properties, establishing MGM MACAU as a premier venue on the Peninsula and MGM COTAI as the preferred destination for premium customers.

"MGM China is dedicated to improving our products and service levels, while delivering compelling experiences for guests. We are committed to supporting Macau into a global and diversified tourist destination," said Kenneth Feng.

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About MGM China Holdings Limited

MGM China Holdings Limited (HKEx: 2282) is a leading developer, owner and operator of gaming and lodging resorts in the Greater China region. We are the holding company of MGM Grand Paradise, SA which holds one of the six gaming concessions to run casino games in Macau. MGM Grand Paradise, SA owns and operates MGM MACAU, the award-winning premium integrated resort located on the Macau Peninsula and MGM COTAI, a contemporary luxury integrated resort in Cotai, which opened in early 2018 and more than doubles our presence in Macau.

MGM China is majority owned by MGM Resorts International (NYSE: MGM) one of the world's leading global hospitality companies, operating a portfolio of destination resort brands including Bellagio, ARIA, MGM Grand, Mandalay Bay and Park MGM. For more information about MGM Resorts International, visit the Company's website at www.mgmresorts.com.

SOURCE MGM China