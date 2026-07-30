ASE Technology Holding Co., Ltd. Reports Its Unaudited Consolidated Financial Results for the Second Quarter of 2026

TAIPEI, July 30, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- ASE Technology Holding Co., Ltd. (TWSE: 3711, NYSE: ASX) ("We", "ASEH", or the "Company"), the leading provider of semiconductor assembly and testing services ("ATM") and the provider of electronic manufacturing services ("EMS"), today reported its unaudited[1] net revenues of NT$191,064 million for 2Q26, up by 26.7% year-over-year and up by 10.0% sequentially. Net income attributable to shareholders of the parent for the quarter totaled NT$21,068 million, up from NT$7,521 million in 2Q25 and up from NT$14,132 million in 1Q26. Basic earnings per share for the quarter were NT$4.80 (or US$0.304 per ADS), compared to NT$1.74 for 2Q25 and NT$3.23 for 1Q26. Diluted earnings per share for the quarter were NT$4.61 (or US$0.292 per ADS), compared to NT$1.70 for 2Q25 and NT$3.08 for 1Q26.
RESULTS OF OPERATIONS
2Q26 Results Highlights - Consolidated
- Net revenues from packaging operations, testing operations, EMS operations, and others represented approximately 52%, 13%, 34%, and 1% of the total net revenues for the quarter, respectively.
- Cost of revenues was NT$150,914 million for the quarter, up from NT$138,844 million in 1Q26.
- Raw material cost totaled NT$86,253 million for the quarter, representing 45% of the total net revenues.
- Labor cost totaled NT$21,920 million for the quarter, representing 11% of the total net revenues.
- Depreciation, amortization and rental expenses totaled NT$18,441 million for the quarter.
- Gross margin increased by 1 percentage point to 21.0% in 2Q26 from 20.0% in 1Q26.
- Operating margin was 11.1% in 2Q26, compared to 10.1% in 1Q26.
- Non-operating items:
- Net interest expense was NT$1,853 million.
- Net gain on foreign exchange hedging activities of NT$3,637 million.
- Net gain on equity-method investments was NT$2,298 million.
- Other net non-operating income was NT$484 million, primarily attributable to miscellaneous income.
Total non-operating income for the quarter was NT$4,566 million.
- Income before tax was NT$25,700 million in 2Q26, compared to NT$18,161 million in 1Q26. We recorded income tax expenses of NT$4,172 million for the quarter, compared to NT$3,629 million in 1Q26.
- Net income attributable to shareholders of the parent was NT$21,068 million in 2Q26, compared to NT$7,521 million in 2Q25 and NT$14,132 million in 1Q26.
- Our total number of shares outstanding at the end of the quarter was 4,470,572,282, including treasury stock owned by our subsidiaries in 2Q26. Our 2Q26 basic earnings per share of NT$4.80 (or US$0.304 per ADS) were based on 4,386,711,875 weighted average number of shares outstanding in 2Q26. Our 2Q26 diluted earnings per share of NT$4.61 (or US$0.292 per ADS) were based on 4,505,702,583 weighted average number of shares outstanding in 2Q26.
2Q26 Results Highlights - ATM
- Net revenues were NT$126,148 million for the quarter, up by 36.3% year-over-year and up by 12.2% sequentially.
- Cost of revenues was NT$91,657 million for the quarter, up by 26.7% year-over-year and up by 10.1% sequentially.
- Raw material cost totaled NT$34,782 million for the quarter, representing 28% of the total net revenues.
- Labor cost totaled NT$18,255 million for the quarter, representing 14% of the total net revenues.
- Depreciation, amortization and rental expenses totaled NT$16,940 million for the quarter.
- Gross margin increased by 1.3 percentage points to 27.3% in 2Q26 from 26.0% in 1Q26.
- Operating margin was 15.7% in 2Q26, compared to 14.1% in 1Q26.
2Q26 Results Highlights - EMS
- Net revenues were NT$65,789 million, up by 11.9% year-over-year and up by 6.3% sequentially.
- Cost of revenues for the quarter was NT$59,916 million, up by 12.6% year-over-year and up by 7.0% sequentially.
- Raw material cost totaled NT$51,810 million for the quarter, representing 79% of the total net revenues.
- Labor cost totaled NT$3,595 million for the quarter, representing 5% of the total net revenues.
- Depreciation, amortization and rental expenses totaled NT$1,259 million for the quarter.
- Gross margin decreased by 0.6 percentage points to 8.9% in 2Q26 from 9.5% in 1Q26.
- Operating margin was 2.4% in 2Q26, compared to 3.0% in 1Q26.
LIQUIDITY AND CAPITAL RESOURCES
- Equipment capital expenditures in 2Q26 totaled US$1,695 million, of which US$840 million was used in packaging operations, US$804 million in testing operations, US$49 million in EMS operations and US$2 million in interconnect materials operations and others.
- Total unused credit lines amounted to NT$396,197 million as of June 30, 2026.
- Current ratio was 1.07 and net debt to equity ratio was 0.47 as of June 30, 2026.
- Total number of employees was 114,179 as of June 30, 2026, compared to 107,950 as of March 31, 2026.
BUSINESS REVIEW
Customers
ATM BASIS
- Our five largest customers together accounted for approximately 44% of our total net revenues in 2Q26, compared to 43% in 1Q26. One customer accounted for more than 10% of our total net revenues in 2Q26.
- Our top 10 customers contributed 60% of our total net revenues in 2Q26, compared to 58% in 1Q26.
- Our customers that are integrated device manufacturers or IDMs accounted for 41% of our total net revenues in 2Q26, compared to 38% in 1Q26.
EMS BASIS
- Our five largest customers together accounted for approximately 58% of our total net revenues in 2Q26, compared to 64% in 1Q26. One customer accounted for more than 10% of our total net revenues in 2Q26.
- Our top 10 customers contributed 69% of our total net revenues in 2Q26, compared to 71% in 1Q26.
About ASE Technology Holding Co., Ltd.
ASEH is the leading provider of semiconductor manufacturing services in assembly and test. The Company develops and offers complete turnkey solutions covering front-end engineering test, wafer probing and final test, as well as packaging, materials and electronic manufacturing services through USI with superior technologies, breakthrough innovations, and advanced development programs. With advanced technological capabilities and a global presence spanning Taiwan, China, South Korea, Japan, Singapore, Malaysia, the Philippines, Vietnam, Mexico, and Tunisia as well as the United States and Europe, ASEH has established a reputation for reliable, high quality products and services.
For more information, please visit our website at https://www.aseglobal.com.
Safe Harbor Notice
This press release contains "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of Section 27A of the United States Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the United States Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. These statements are made under the "safe harbor" provisions of the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Although these forward-looking statements, which may include statements regarding our future results of operations, financial condition or business prospects, are based on our own information and information from other sources we believe to be reliable, you should not place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which apply only as of the date of this press release. The words "anticipate," "believe," "estimate," "expect," "intend," "plan" and similar expressions, as they relate to us, are intended to identify these forward-looking statements in this press release. These forward-looking statements are necessarily estimates reflecting the best judgment of our senior management and our actual results of operations, financial condition or business prospects may differ materially from those expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements for reasons including, among others, risks associated with cyclicality and market conditions in the semiconductor or electronic industry; changes in our regulatory environment, including our ability to comply with new or stricter environmental regulations and to resolve environmental liabilities; demand for the outsourced semiconductor packaging, testing and electronic manufacturing services we offer and for such outsourced services generally; the highly competitive semiconductor or manufacturing industry we are involved in; our ability to introduce new technologies in order to remain competitive; international business activities; our business strategy; our future expansion plans and capital expenditures; the strained relationship between the Republic of China and the People's Republic of China; general economic and political conditions; the recent shift in United States trade policies; possible disruptions in commercial activities caused by natural or human-induced disasters; fluctuations in foreign currency exchange rates; and other factors. For a discussion of these risks and other factors, please see the documents we file from time to time with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including the 2025 Annual Report on Form 20-F filed on April 1, 2026.
Supplemental Financial Information
(Unaudited)
Consolidated Operations
2Q26
1Q26
2Q25
EBITDA[2] (NT$ million)
45,779
38,147
27,426
ATM Operations
2Q26
1Q26
2Q25
Net Revenues (NT$ million)
126,148
112,434
92,565
Revenues by Application
Communication
41 %
43 %
46 %
Computing
30 %
27 %
24 %
Automotive, Consumer & Others
29 %
30 %
30 %
Revenues by Type
Bumping, Flip Chip, WLP & SiP
49 %
49 %
47 %
Wirebonding
24 %
24 %
28 %
Others
6 %
7 %
5 %
Testing
19 %
19 %
18 %
Material
2 %
1 %
2 %
Capacity & EBITDA
Equipment CapEx (US$ million)
1,646
963
942
EBITDA[2] (NT$ million)
41,491
34,524
24,295
Number of Wirebonders
24,815
24,926
25,156
Number of Testers
8,348
7,585
6,797
EMS Operations
2Q26
1Q26
2Q25
Net Revenues (NT$ million)
65,789
61,875
58,770
Revenues by Application
Communication
30 %
25 %
33 %
Computing
16 %
15 %
10 %
Consumer
28 %
35 %
32 %
Industrial
16 %
14 %
14 %
Automotive
8 %
9 %
9 %
Others
2 %
2 %
2 %
Capacity
Equipment CapEx (US$ million)
49
40
49
ASE Technology Holding Co., Ltd.
Summary of Consolidated Statement of Income Data
(In NT$ million, except per share data)
(Unaudited)
For the three months ended
For the six months ended
Jun. 30
2026
Mar. 31
2026
(Retrospectively
Jun. 30
2025
Jun. 30
2026
(Retrospectively
Jun. 30
2025
Net revenues
Packaging
99,387
88,981
73,659
188,368
142,070
Testing
23,665
21,041
16,612
44,706
32,616
EMS
65,411
61,361
58,374
126,772
120,234
Others
2,601
2,279
2,105
4,880
3,983
Total net revenues
191,064
173,662
150,750
364,726
298,903
Cost of revenues
(150,914)
(138,844)
(125,063)
(289,758)
(248,323)
Gross profit
40,150
34,818
25,687
74,968
50,580
Operating expenses
Research and development
(10,229)
(9,210)
(8,004)
(19,439)
(15,583)
Selling, general and administrative
(8,787)
(8,115)
(7,490)
(16,902)
(15,133)
Total operating expenses
(19,016)
(17,325)
(15,494)
(36,341)
(30,716)
Operating income
21,134
17,493
10,193
38,627
19,864
Net non-operating income and expenses
Interest expense - net
(1,853)
(1,576)
(1,203)
(3,429)
(2,459)
Foreign exchange gain (loss) - net
738
(2,225)
11,885
(1,487)
10,210
Gain (Loss) on valuation of financial assets and liabilities - net
2,899
3,063
(12,098)
5,962
(9,225)
Gain on equity-method investments - net
2,298
728
223
3,026
263
Others - net
484
678
255
1,162
412
Total non-operating income and expenses
4,566
668
(938)
5,234
(799)
Income before tax
25,700
18,161
9,255
43,861
19,065
Income tax expense
(4,172)
(3,629)
(1,576)
(7,801)
(3,598)
Income from operations and before non-controlling interests
21,528
14,532
7,679
36,060
15,467
Non-controlling interests
(460)
(400)
(158)
(860)
(392)
Net income attributable to shareholders of the parent
21,068
14,132
7,521
35,200
15,075
Per share data:
Earnings per share
- Basic
NT$4.80
NT$3.23
NT$1.74
NT$8.04
NT$3.48
- Diluted
NT$4.61
NT$3.08
NT$1.70
NT$7.64
NT$3.34
Earnings per equivalent ADS
- Basic
US$0.304
US$0.205
US$0.111
US$0.509
US$0.218
- Diluted
US$0.292
US$0.195
US$0.109
US$0.485
US$0.209
Number of weighted average shares used in
4,505,703
4,485,186
4,395,187
4,498,971
4,406,107
FX (NTD/USD)
31.59
31.53
31.18
31.56
31.99
ASE Technology Holding Co., Ltd.
Summary of ATM Statement of Income Data
(In NT$ million)
(Unaudited)
For the three months ended
For the six months ended
Jun. 30
2026
Mar. 31
2026
Jun. 30
2025
Jun. 30
2026
Jun. 30
2025
Net revenues:
Packaging
100,324
89,673
74,440
189,997
143,800
Testing
23,665
21,041
16,612
44,706
32,616
Direct material
2,057
1,621
1,431
3,678
2,650
Others
102
99
82
201
167
Total net revenues
126,148
112,434
92,565
238,582
179,233
Cost of revenues
(91,657)
(83,236)
(72,317)
(174,893)
(139,374)
Gross profit
34,491
29,198
20,248
63,689
39,859
Operating expenses:
Research and development
(8,384)
(7,497)
(6,320)
(15,881)
(12,363)
Selling, general and administrative
(6,325)
(5,824)
(5,111)
(12,149)
(10,344)
Total operating expenses
(14,709)
(13,321)
(11,431)
(28,030)
(22,707)
Operating income
19,782
15,877
8,817
35,659
17,152
ASE Technology Holding Co., Ltd.
Summary of EMS Statement of Income Data
(In NT$ million)
(Unaudited)
For the three months ended
For the six months ended
Jun. 30
2026
Mar. 31
2026
(Retrospectively
Jun. 30
2025
Jun. 30
2026
(Retrospectively
Jun. 30
2025
Net revenues
65,789
61,875
58,770
127,664
121,065
Cost of revenues
(59,916)
(56,013)
(53,221)
(115,929)
(109,988)
Gross profit
5,873
5,862
5,549
11,735
11,077
Operating expenses
Research and development
(1,887)
(1,751)
(1,723)
(3,638)
(3,303)
Selling, general and administrative
(2,417)
(2,244)
(2,313)
(4,661)
(4,653)
Total operating expenses
(4,304)
(3,995)
(4,036)
(8,299)
(7,956)
Operating income
1,569
1,867
1,513
3,436
3,121
ASE Technology Holding Co., Ltd.
Summary of Consolidated Balance Sheet Data
(In NT$ million)
(Unaudited)
As of Jun. 30, 2026
As of Mar. 31, 2026
(Retrospectively Adjusted)
Current assets
Cash and cash equivalents
91,292
87,811
Financial assets - current
16,081
26,141
Trade receivables
143,318
126,007
Inventories
86,268
76,056
Others
23,440
21,696
Total current assets
360,399
337,711
Financial assets - non-current & investments - equity -method
67,851
50,602
Property, plant and equipment
517,816
459,502
Right-of-use assets
13,996
12,265
Intangible assets
66,284
65,247
Others
44,988
32,450
Total assets
1,071,334
957,777
Current liabilities
Short-term borrowings[3]
60,063
49,724
Long-term debts - current portion
11,787
6,091
Trade payables
99,516
86,898
Others
165,433
151,789
Total current liabilities
336,799
294,502
Bonds payable
14,985
1,999
Long-term borrowings[3]
209,603
199,142
Other liabilities
90,750
80,832
Total liabilities
652,137
576,475
Equity attributable to shareholders of the parent
389,205
350,610
Non-controlling interests
29,992
30,692
Total liabilities & shareholders' equity
1,071,334
957,777
Current ratio
1.07
1.15
Net debt to equity ratio
0.47
0.40
ASE Technology Holding Co., Ltd.
Summary of Consolidated Statement of Cash Flow Data
(In NT$ million)
(Unaudited)
For the three months ended
For the six months ended
Jun. 30
2026
Mar. 31
2026
(Retrospectively
Jun. 30
2025
Jun. 30
2026
(Retrospectively
Jun. 30
2025
Cash Flows from Operating Activities
Income before tax
25,700
18,161
9,255
43,861
19,065
Depreciation & amortization
20,000
18,669
16,531
38,669
32,623
Other operating activities items
1,314
(443)
11,059
871
5,130
Net cash generated from operating activities
47,014
36,387
36,845
83,401
56,818
Cash Flows from Investing Activities
Net payments for property, plant
and equipment
(79,849)
(44,092)
(43,104)
(123,941)
(79,453)
Other investment activities items
(3,235)
(1,653)
(469)
(4,888)
(1,681)
Net cash used in investing activities
(83,084)
(45,745)
(43,573)
(128,829)
(81,134)
Cash Flows from Financing Activities
Total net proceeds from borrowings and bonds
39,864
73
22,159
39,937
38,308
Other financing activities items
(710)
765
(662)
55
(400)
Net cash generated from financing activities
39,154
838
21,497
39,992
37,908
Foreign currency exchange effect
397
3,862
(19,084)
4,259
(17,300)
Net increase (decrease) in cash and cash equivalents
3,481
(4,658)
(4,315)
(1,177)
(3,708)
Cash and cash equivalents at the beginning of period
87,811
92,469
77,100
92,469
76,493
Cash and cash equivalents at the end of period
91,292
87,811
72,785
91,292
72,785
[1] All financial information presented in this press release is unaudited, consolidated and prepared in accordance with Taiwan-IFRS (International Financial Reporting Standards as endorsed for use in the R.O.C.). Such financial information is generated internally by us and has not been subjected to the same review and scrutiny, including internal auditing procedures and audit by our independent auditors, to which we subject our year-end audited consolidated financial statements, and may vary materially from the year-end audited consolidated financial information for the same period. Any evaluation of the financial information presented in this press release should also take into account our published year-end audited consolidated financial statements and the notes to those statements. In addition, the financial information presented is not necessarily indicative of our results of operations for any future period.
[2] EBITDA stands for net income or loss before interest, taxes, depreciation, amortization, impairment and investment gain or loss as well as other items.
[3] Borrowings include bank loans and bills payable.
Investor Relations Contact
[email protected]
Tel: +886.2.6636.5678
https://www.aseglobal.com
SOURCE ASE Technology Holding Co., Ltd.