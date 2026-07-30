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WKN: A2JH8Q | ISIN: US00215W1009 | Ticker-Symbol: 2DQ
Tradegate
30.07.26 | 09:26
28,000 Euro
+1,45 % +0,400
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ASIEN
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ASE TECHNOLOGY HOLDING CO LTD ADR Chart 1 Jahr
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27,20027,60010:01
PR Newswire
30.07.2026 08:45 Uhr
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ASE Technology Holding Co., Ltd. Reports Its Unaudited Consolidated Financial Results for the Second Quarter of 2026

TAIPEI, July 30, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- ASE Technology Holding Co., Ltd. (TWSE: 3711, NYSE: ASX) ("We", "ASEH", or the "Company"), the leading provider of semiconductor assembly and testing services ("ATM") and the provider of electronic manufacturing services ("EMS"), today reported its unaudited[1] net revenues of NT$191,064 million for 2Q26, up by 26.7% year-over-year and up by 10.0% sequentially. Net income attributable to shareholders of the parent for the quarter totaled NT$21,068 million, up from NT$7,521 million in 2Q25 and up from NT$14,132 million in 1Q26. Basic earnings per share for the quarter were NT$4.80 (or US$0.304 per ADS), compared to NT$1.74 for 2Q25 and NT$3.23 for 1Q26. Diluted earnings per share for the quarter were NT$4.61 (or US$0.292 per ADS), compared to NT$1.70 for 2Q25 and NT$3.08 for 1Q26.

RESULTS OF OPERATIONS

2Q26 Results Highlights - Consolidated

  • Net revenues from packaging operations, testing operations, EMS operations, and others represented approximately 52%, 13%, 34%, and 1% of the total net revenues for the quarter, respectively.
  • Cost of revenues was NT$150,914 million for the quarter, up from NT$138,844 million in 1Q26.
    - Raw material cost totaled NT$86,253 million for the quarter, representing 45% of the total net revenues.
    - Labor cost totaled NT$21,920 million for the quarter, representing 11% of the total net revenues.
    - Depreciation, amortization and rental expenses totaled NT$18,441 million for the quarter.
  • Gross margin increased by 1 percentage point to 21.0% in 2Q26 from 20.0% in 1Q26.
  • Operating margin was 11.1% in 2Q26, compared to 10.1% in 1Q26.
  • Non-operating items:
    - Net interest expense was NT$1,853 million.
    - Net gain on foreign exchange hedging activities of NT$3,637 million.
    - Net gain on equity-method investments was NT$2,298 million.
    - Other net non-operating income was NT$484 million, primarily attributable to miscellaneous income.
    Total non-operating income for the quarter was NT$4,566 million.
  • Income before tax was NT$25,700 million in 2Q26, compared to NT$18,161 million in 1Q26. We recorded income tax expenses of NT$4,172 million for the quarter, compared to NT$3,629 million in 1Q26.
  • Net income attributable to shareholders of the parent was NT$21,068 million in 2Q26, compared to NT$7,521 million in 2Q25 and NT$14,132 million in 1Q26.
  • Our total number of shares outstanding at the end of the quarter was 4,470,572,282, including treasury stock owned by our subsidiaries in 2Q26. Our 2Q26 basic earnings per share of NT$4.80 (or US$0.304 per ADS) were based on 4,386,711,875 weighted average number of shares outstanding in 2Q26. Our 2Q26 diluted earnings per share of NT$4.61 (or US$0.292 per ADS) were based on 4,505,702,583 weighted average number of shares outstanding in 2Q26.

2Q26 Results Highlights - ATM

  • Net revenues were NT$126,148 million for the quarter, up by 36.3% year-over-year and up by 12.2% sequentially.
  • Cost of revenues was NT$91,657 million for the quarter, up by 26.7% year-over-year and up by 10.1% sequentially.
    - Raw material cost totaled NT$34,782 million for the quarter, representing 28% of the total net revenues.
    - Labor cost totaled NT$18,255 million for the quarter, representing 14% of the total net revenues.
    - Depreciation, amortization and rental expenses totaled NT$16,940 million for the quarter.
  • Gross margin increased by 1.3 percentage points to 27.3% in 2Q26 from 26.0% in 1Q26.
  • Operating margin was 15.7% in 2Q26, compared to 14.1% in 1Q26.

2Q26 Results Highlights - EMS

  • Net revenues were NT$65,789 million, up by 11.9% year-over-year and up by 6.3% sequentially.
  • Cost of revenues for the quarter was NT$59,916 million, up by 12.6% year-over-year and up by 7.0% sequentially.
    - Raw material cost totaled NT$51,810 million for the quarter, representing 79% of the total net revenues.
    - Labor cost totaled NT$3,595 million for the quarter, representing 5% of the total net revenues.
    - Depreciation, amortization and rental expenses totaled NT$1,259 million for the quarter.
  • Gross margin decreased by 0.6 percentage points to 8.9% in 2Q26 from 9.5% in 1Q26.
  • Operating margin was 2.4% in 2Q26, compared to 3.0% in 1Q26.

LIQUIDITY AND CAPITAL RESOURCES

  • Equipment capital expenditures in 2Q26 totaled US$1,695 million, of which US$840 million was used in packaging operations, US$804 million in testing operations, US$49 million in EMS operations and US$2 million in interconnect materials operations and others.
  • Total unused credit lines amounted to NT$396,197 million as of June 30, 2026.
  • Current ratio was 1.07 and net debt to equity ratio was 0.47 as of June 30, 2026.
  • Total number of employees was 114,179 as of June 30, 2026, compared to 107,950 as of March 31, 2026.

BUSINESS REVIEW

Customers

ATM BASIS

  • Our five largest customers together accounted for approximately 44% of our total net revenues in 2Q26, compared to 43% in 1Q26. One customer accounted for more than 10% of our total net revenues in 2Q26.
  • Our top 10 customers contributed 60% of our total net revenues in 2Q26, compared to 58% in 1Q26.
  • Our customers that are integrated device manufacturers or IDMs accounted for 41% of our total net revenues in 2Q26, compared to 38% in 1Q26.

EMS BASIS

  • Our five largest customers together accounted for approximately 58% of our total net revenues in 2Q26, compared to 64% in 1Q26. One customer accounted for more than 10% of our total net revenues in 2Q26.
  • Our top 10 customers contributed 69% of our total net revenues in 2Q26, compared to 71% in 1Q26.

About ASE Technology Holding Co., Ltd.

ASEH is the leading provider of semiconductor manufacturing services in assembly and test. The Company develops and offers complete turnkey solutions covering front-end engineering test, wafer probing and final test, as well as packaging, materials and electronic manufacturing services through USI with superior technologies, breakthrough innovations, and advanced development programs. With advanced technological capabilities and a global presence spanning Taiwan, China, South Korea, Japan, Singapore, Malaysia, the Philippines, Vietnam, Mexico, and Tunisia as well as the United States and Europe, ASEH has established a reputation for reliable, high quality products and services.

For more information, please visit our website at https://www.aseglobal.com.

Safe Harbor Notice

This press release contains "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of Section 27A of the United States Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the United States Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. These statements are made under the "safe harbor" provisions of the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Although these forward-looking statements, which may include statements regarding our future results of operations, financial condition or business prospects, are based on our own information and information from other sources we believe to be reliable, you should not place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which apply only as of the date of this press release. The words "anticipate," "believe," "estimate," "expect," "intend," "plan" and similar expressions, as they relate to us, are intended to identify these forward-looking statements in this press release. These forward-looking statements are necessarily estimates reflecting the best judgment of our senior management and our actual results of operations, financial condition or business prospects may differ materially from those expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements for reasons including, among others, risks associated with cyclicality and market conditions in the semiconductor or electronic industry; changes in our regulatory environment, including our ability to comply with new or stricter environmental regulations and to resolve environmental liabilities; demand for the outsourced semiconductor packaging, testing and electronic manufacturing services we offer and for such outsourced services generally; the highly competitive semiconductor or manufacturing industry we are involved in; our ability to introduce new technologies in order to remain competitive; international business activities; our business strategy; our future expansion plans and capital expenditures; the strained relationship between the Republic of China and the People's Republic of China; general economic and political conditions; the recent shift in United States trade policies; possible disruptions in commercial activities caused by natural or human-induced disasters; fluctuations in foreign currency exchange rates; and other factors. For a discussion of these risks and other factors, please see the documents we file from time to time with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including the 2025 Annual Report on Form 20-F filed on April 1, 2026.

Supplemental Financial Information
(Unaudited)

Consolidated Operations


2Q26

1Q26

2Q25

EBITDA[2] (NT$ million)

45,779

38,147

27,426

ATM Operations


2Q26

1Q26

2Q25

Net Revenues (NT$ million)

126,148

112,434

92,565

Revenues by Application




Communication

41 %

43 %

46 %

Computing

30 %

27 %

24 %

Automotive, Consumer & Others

29 %

30 %

30 %

Revenues by Type




Bumping, Flip Chip, WLP & SiP

49 %

49 %

47 %

Wirebonding

24 %

24 %

28 %

Others

6 %

7 %

5 %

Testing

19 %

19 %

18 %

Material

2 %

1 %

2 %

Capacity & EBITDA




Equipment CapEx (US$ million)

1,646

963

942

EBITDA[2] (NT$ million)

41,491

34,524

24,295

Number of Wirebonders

24,815

24,926

25,156

Number of Testers

8,348

7,585

6,797

EMS Operations


2Q26

1Q26

2Q25

Net Revenues (NT$ million)

65,789

61,875

58,770

Revenues by Application




Communication

30 %

25 %

33 %

Computing

16 %

15 %

10 %

Consumer

28 %

35 %

32 %

Industrial

16 %

14 %

14 %

Automotive

8 %

9 %

9 %

Others

2 %

2 %

2 %

Capacity




Equipment CapEx (US$ million)

49

40

49

ASE Technology Holding Co., Ltd.

Summary of Consolidated Statement of Income Data

(In NT$ million, except per share data)

(Unaudited)



For the three months ended


For the six months ended


Jun. 30

2026


Mar. 31

2026

(Retrospectively
Adjusted)


Jun. 30

2025


Jun. 30

2026

(Retrospectively
Adjusted)


Jun. 30

2025


Net revenues











Packaging

99,387


88,981


73,659


188,368


142,070


Testing

23,665


21,041


16,612


44,706


32,616


EMS

65,411


61,361


58,374


126,772


120,234


Others

2,601


2,279


2,105


4,880


3,983


Total net revenues

191,064


173,662


150,750


364,726


298,903













Cost of revenues

(150,914)


(138,844)


(125,063)


(289,758)


(248,323)


Gross profit

40,150


34,818


25,687


74,968


50,580













Operating expenses











Research and development

(10,229)


(9,210)


(8,004)


(19,439)


(15,583)


Selling, general and administrative

(8,787)


(8,115)


(7,490)


(16,902)


(15,133)


Total operating expenses

(19,016)


(17,325)


(15,494)


(36,341)


(30,716)


Operating income

21,134


17,493


10,193


38,627


19,864













Net non-operating income and expenses











Interest expense - net

(1,853)


(1,576)


(1,203)


(3,429)


(2,459)


Foreign exchange gain (loss) - net

738


(2,225)


11,885


(1,487)


10,210


Gain (Loss) on valuation of financial assets and liabilities - net

2,899


3,063


(12,098)


5,962


(9,225)


Gain on equity-method investments - net

2,298


728


223


3,026


263


Others - net

484


678


255


1,162


412


Total non-operating income and expenses

4,566


668


(938)


5,234


(799)


Income before tax

25,700


18,161


9,255


43,861


19,065













Income tax expense

(4,172)


(3,629)


(1,576)


(7,801)


(3,598)


Income from operations and before non-controlling interests

21,528


14,532


7,679


36,060


15,467


Non-controlling interests

(460)


(400)


(158)


(860)


(392)













Net income attributable to shareholders of the parent

21,068


14,132


7,521


35,200


15,075













Per share data:











Earnings per share











- Basic

NT$4.80


NT$3.23


NT$1.74


NT$8.04


NT$3.48


- Diluted

NT$4.61


NT$3.08


NT$1.70


NT$7.64


NT$3.34













Earnings per equivalent ADS











- Basic

US$0.304


US$0.205


US$0.111


US$0.509


US$0.218


- Diluted

US$0.292


US$0.195


US$0.109


US$0.485


US$0.209













Number of weighted average shares used in
diluted EPS calculation (in thousand shares)

4,505,703


4,485,186


4,395,187


4,498,971


4,406,107













FX (NTD/USD)

31.59


31.53


31.18


31.56


31.99













ASE Technology Holding Co., Ltd.

Summary of ATM Statement of Income Data

(In NT$ million)

(Unaudited)



For the three months ended


For the six months ended


Jun. 30

2026


Mar. 31

2026


Jun. 30

2025


Jun. 30

2026


Jun. 30

2025


Net revenues:











Packaging

100,324


89,673


74,440


189,997


143,800


Testing

23,665


21,041


16,612


44,706


32,616


Direct material

2,057


1,621


1,431


3,678


2,650


Others

102


99


82


201


167


Total net revenues

126,148


112,434


92,565


238,582


179,233













Cost of revenues

(91,657)


(83,236)


(72,317)


(174,893)


(139,374)


Gross profit

34,491


29,198


20,248


63,689


39,859













Operating expenses:











Research and development

(8,384)


(7,497)


(6,320)


(15,881)


(12,363)


Selling, general and administrative

(6,325)


(5,824)


(5,111)


(12,149)


(10,344)


Total operating expenses

(14,709)


(13,321)


(11,431)


(28,030)


(22,707)


Operating income

19,782


15,877


8,817


35,659


17,152













ASE Technology Holding Co., Ltd.

Summary of EMS Statement of Income Data

(In NT$ million)

(Unaudited)



For the three months ended


For the six months ended


Jun. 30

2026


Mar. 31

2026

(Retrospectively
Adjusted)


Jun. 30

2025


Jun. 30

2026

(Retrospectively
Adjusted)


Jun. 30

2025













Net revenues

65,789


61,875


58,770


127,664


121,065













Cost of revenues

(59,916)


(56,013)


(53,221)


(115,929)


(109,988)


Gross profit

5,873


5,862


5,549


11,735


11,077













Operating expenses











Research and development

(1,887)


(1,751)


(1,723)


(3,638)


(3,303)


Selling, general and administrative

(2,417)


(2,244)


(2,313)


(4,661)


(4,653)


Total operating expenses

(4,304)


(3,995)


(4,036)


(8,299)


(7,956)


Operating income

1,569


1,867


1,513


3,436


3,121













ASE Technology Holding Co., Ltd.

Summary of Consolidated Balance Sheet Data

(In NT$ million)

(Unaudited)





As of Jun. 30, 2026



As of Mar. 31, 2026

(Retrospectively Adjusted)

Current assets







Cash and cash equivalents



91,292



87,811

Financial assets - current



16,081



26,141

Trade receivables



143,318



126,007

Inventories



86,268



76,056

Others



23,440



21,696

Total current assets



360,399



337,711








Financial assets - non-current & investments - equity -method



67,851



50,602

Property, plant and equipment



517,816



459,502

Right-of-use assets



13,996



12,265

Intangible assets



66,284



65,247

Others



44,988



32,450

Total assets



1,071,334



957,777








Current liabilities







Short-term borrowings[3]



60,063



49,724

Long-term debts - current portion



11,787



6,091

Trade payables



99,516



86,898

Others



165,433



151,789

Total current liabilities



336,799



294,502








Bonds payable



14,985



1,999

Long-term borrowings[3]



209,603



199,142

Other liabilities



90,750



80,832

Total liabilities



652,137



576,475








Equity attributable to shareholders of the parent



389,205



350,610

Non-controlling interests



29,992



30,692

Total liabilities & shareholders' equity



1,071,334



957,777















Current ratio



1.07



1.15

Net debt to equity ratio



0.47



0.40

ASE Technology Holding Co., Ltd.

Summary of Consolidated Statement of Cash Flow Data

(In NT$ million)

(Unaudited)




For the three months ended


For the six months ended




Jun. 30

2026


Mar. 31

2026

(Retrospectively
Adjusted)



Jun. 30

2025




Jun. 30

2026

(Retrospectively
Adjusted)



Jun. 30

2025


Cash Flows from Operating Activities












Income before tax


25,700


18,161


9,255


43,861


19,065



Depreciation & amortization


20,000


18,669


16,531


38,669


32,623



Other operating activities items


1,314


(443)


11,059


871


5,130



Net cash generated from operating activities


47,014


36,387


36,845


83,401


56,818



Cash Flows from Investing Activities













Net payments for property, plant

and equipment


(79,849)


(44,092)


(43,104)


(123,941)


(79,453)



Other investment activities items


(3,235)


(1,653)


(469)


(4,888)


(1,681)



Net cash used in investing activities


(83,084)


(45,745)


(43,573)


(128,829)


(81,134)



Cash Flows from Financing Activities













Total net proceeds from borrowings and bonds


39,864


73


22,159


39,937


38,308



Other financing activities items


(710)


765


(662)


55


(400)



Net cash generated from financing activities


39,154


838


21,497


39,992


37,908



Foreign currency exchange effect


397


3,862


(19,084)


4,259


(17,300)



Net increase (decrease) in cash and cash equivalents


3,481


(4,658)


(4,315)


(1,177)


(3,708)



Cash and cash equivalents at the beginning of period


87,811


92,469


77,100


92,469


76,493



Cash and cash equivalents at the end of period


91,292


87,811


72,785


91,292


72,785

























[1] All financial information presented in this press release is unaudited, consolidated and prepared in accordance with Taiwan-IFRS (International Financial Reporting Standards as endorsed for use in the R.O.C.). Such financial information is generated internally by us and has not been subjected to the same review and scrutiny, including internal auditing procedures and audit by our independent auditors, to which we subject our year-end audited consolidated financial statements, and may vary materially from the year-end audited consolidated financial information for the same period. Any evaluation of the financial information presented in this press release should also take into account our published year-end audited consolidated financial statements and the notes to those statements. In addition, the financial information presented is not necessarily indicative of our results of operations for any future period.

[2] EBITDA stands for net income or loss before interest, taxes, depreciation, amortization, impairment and investment gain or loss as well as other items.

[3] Borrowings include bank loans and bills payable.

Investor Relations Contact

[email protected]
Tel: +886.2.6636.5678
https://www.aseglobal.com

SOURCE ASE Technology Holding Co., Ltd.

© 2026 PR Newswire
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