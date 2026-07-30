EQS-News: Parsons Xtreme Golf / Key word(s): Ent/Sports

PXG Expands Zero Torque Putter Lineup With New PXG One & Done ZT Putter



30.07.2026 / 09:18 CET/CEST

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.



New High-MOI Mallet Pairs Zero Torque Stability With Advanced Face Technology and Precision Weighting to Deliver a More Repeatable Putting Stroke SCOTTSDALE, AZ - July 30, 2026 ( NEWMEDIAWIRE ) - PXG has announced the launch of the new PXG One & Done ZT Putter, a high-stability mallet engineered to help golfers simplify face control and produce a more consistent start line on the greens. Designed around PXG's growing Zero Torque (ZT) platform, the PXG One & Done ZT Putter combines a new onset hosel configuration, hollow-body construction, advanced face milling, and perimeter weighting to create a putter that naturally resists twisting throughout the stroke. As the zero torque category continues to gain momentum across the industry, PXG's latest addition is designed to broaden the appeal of the technology with a highly stable, confidence-inspiring mallet putter that fits a wide range of players. It also further expands PXG's ZT Putter family, which includes multiple head shapes from traditional blade profiles to high moment of inertia (MOI) mallets and long putter options. "This putter is designed to work with the golfer, not against them," said PXG Design Engineer Matt Andrews. "By positioning the shaft axis just above the center of gravity, we significantly reduce the torque forces that cause the face to rotate during the stroke. The result is a putter that stays remarkably square to path and helps golfers produce a more repeatable roll." At the center of the design is PXG's patented onset hosel configuration, which aligns the shaft axis near the putter's center of gravity to create a toe-up balance point. This geometry minimizes rotational forces throughout the putting motion, helping golfers maintain face stability from takeaway through impact. The putter incorporates an integrated forward press design that positions the hands naturally at address while maintaining effective loft at impact. The PXG One & Done ZT Putter also has one of the most technically advanced putter constructions in PXG's lineup. Its hollow 303 stainless steel body is injected with PXG's proprietary lightweight S CORTM polymer, allowing our engineers to remove discretionary mass from the center of the putter and reposition weight to the extreme perimeter for substantially higher MOI. The S COR polymer accounts for more than 50 percent of the putter's internal volume, supporting both stability and vibration control. The face structure pushes performance further. PXG's third-generation pyramid face milling pattern features an aggressive geometry engineered to improve roll consistency while preserving the responsive feel preferred by accomplished golfers. The milled pyramid density is optimized to interact more consistently with golf ball dimples, producing a uniform sound and launch characteristic across the face. Engineers also developed an ultra-thin face construction measuring just 0.055 inches thick, an aggressive design decision to reposition additional mass for perimeter weighting. The ultra-thin face is structurally supported by the S COR polymer. Adjustable sole weights enable fitters to fine-tune total head weight and bias preferences for different player setups and stroke styles. The PXG One & Done ZT Putter is available in both right- and left-handed models for $449.99 at PXG Retail Stores, online at PXG.com, and through select fitting and retail partners worldwide. For more information or to schedule a fitting, visit www.PXG.com . About PXG (Parsons Xtreme Golf) Founded by American entrepreneur and self-proclaimed golf nut Bob Parsons, PXG embodies his belief that every new product - from clubs to apparel - should be markedly better. Every innovation should noticeably improve performance, and every moment of impact should elevate enjoyment. Today, PXG offers a complete lineup of both right- and left-handed golf clubs, including drivers, fairway woods, hybrids, irons, wedges, and putters, engineered to be custom fit and built to every golfer's unique specification. The company also designs and delivers high-performance golf apparel and accessories. PXG's professional staff includes Christiaan Bezuidenhout, Eric Cole, Patrick Fishburn, Jake Knapp, David Lipsky, Marco Penge, Aldrich Potgieter, Chad Ramey, Mason Andersen, Christian Banke, Paul Barjon, Sebastian Cappelen, Patrick Cover, Cristobal Del Solar, Keven Dougherty, Joey Garber, Ryan McCormick, Henrik Norlander, Augusto Nunez, Nathan Petronzio, Garrett Reband, Shad Tuten, Celine Boutier, Olivia Cowan, Minji Kang, Megan Khang, Auston Kim, Christina Kim, Gina Kim, Mina Kreiter, Kaitlin Milligan, and Linnea Storm. Contact:

Leela Brennan

Press@pxg.com

News Source: Parsons Xtreme Golf





30.07.2026 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group .

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