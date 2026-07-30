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WKN: A2AGGF | ISIN: US45033E1055 | Ticker-Symbol: N/A
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BANCO ITAU CHILE ADR Chart 1 Jahr
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
30.07.2026 02:48 Uhr
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Banco Itaú Chile Files Material Event Notice announcing changes to the Board of Directors

SANTIAGO, Chile, July 29, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- BANCO ITAÚ CHILE (SSE: ITAUCL) (the "Bank") announced that it filed a Material Event Notice with the Chilean Commission for the Financial Market reporting that, at an ordinary meeting held today, the Bank's Board of Directors accepted the resignation of the independent director Mr. Gustavo Ortiz Ramírez and of the director Mr. Diego Fresco Gutiérrez.

Ms. Karen Ergas Segal and Mr. Mauricio Baeza Letelier were appointed as their replacements, respectively, effective as of October 26, 2026, and shall serve until the next Ordinary Shareholders' Meeting, at which the definitive appointments will be made.

The Material Event Notice is available on the company's investor relations website at ir.itau.cl.

Investor Relations - Banco Itaú Chile
IR@itau.cl / ir.itau.cl


© 2026 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
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Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.