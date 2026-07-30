Resouro Strategic Metals Inc.: Resouro Files Technical Report for Tiros Project

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, July 29, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Resouro Strategic Metals Inc. (TSX-V: RSM; ASX: RAU; OTCQB: RSGOF; FSE: 8TX) ("Resouro" or the "Company") has filed an independent technical report ("Technical Report") for the Tiros Titanium and Rare Earths Project ("Tiros Project"), located in Minas Gerais, Brazil. The Company previously disclosed the results of a preliminary economic assessment ("PEA") on the Tiros Project in its June 14/15, 2026 news release and the Supplementary Information released on June 17, 2026 in response to ASX Listing Rule 5.16 requirements.

"This report independently supports the strong technical and economic foundations of our staged development strategy," said Christopher Eager, Resouro's Chief Executive Officer. "It demonstrates that a relatively small, high-grade starter operation has the potential to generate attractive economics while targeting less than one percent of our current Measured and Indicated Mineral Resource. This approach has been designed to reduce upfront capital requirements, shorten the pathway toward production, lower execution risk and preserve exceptional long-term expansion potential."

The Technical Report evaluates the development of a staged, high-grade starter operation based on a 500,000 tonne per annum processing facility operating over a 20-year mine life. The study targets approximately 9.5 million tonnes of high-grade run-of-mine ("ROM") material that represents less than one percent of the Company's 1.4 billion tonne Measured and Indicated Mineral Resource grading 12% titanium dioxide ("TiO 2 "), 4,000 ppm total rare earth oxides ("TREO") and 1,100 ppm magnetic rare earth oxides ("MREO").

The PEA is preliminary in nature. It includes Inferred Mineral Resources that are considered too speculative geologically to have the economic considerations applied to them that would enable them to be categorized as Mineral Reserves, and there is no certainty that the PEA will be realized. It is not a feasibility study. Mineral Resources that are not Mineral Reserves do not have demonstrated economic viability. There is a low level of geological confidence associated with Inferred Mineral Resources, that there is no certainty further exploration will convert them to Indicated Resources, and that there is no certainty the production target itself will be realised.

Highlights:

Strong Project Economics: The PEA outlines positive project economics, with an after-tax NPV (8% discount rate) of US$714.9 million, and after-tax internal rate of return of 44.2%, an estimated after-tax payback period of 1.9 years, and a mine life of 20 years.

Capital-efficient Development Strategy: The PEA supports a capital-efficient, staged development strategy centered on a 500,000 tonne per annum high-grade starter operation that targets less than 1% of the current Measured and Indicated Mineral Resource, reducing initial capital requirements while providing a pathway to production and preserving significant long-term expansion potential.

Favorable Project Fundamentals: The Project combines conventional free-digging open-pit mining with a low strip ratio, the production of three potential product streams assumed in the PEA including a coarse titanium dioxide concentrate, a fine titanium dioxide concentrate and a Mixed Rare Earth Carbonate, and a location in the established mining jurisdiction of Minas Gerais, Brazil, with access to existing infrastructure and a skilled workforce. The conceptual design also incorporates dry-stack tailings.





Other than as set out below, Resouro confirms that it is not aware of any new information or data that materially affects the forecast financial information and production target for the Tiros Project as previously disclosed in the June 14/15, 2026 news release, and that all other material assumptions underpinning the after-tax NPV, after-tax IRR, after-tax payback period and mine life referred to above continue to apply and have not materially changed. The form and context in which those economic outcomes are presented in this news release have not been materially modified from the original announcement.

The Technical Report titled "NI 43-101 Technical Report and Preliminary Economic Assessment for the Tiros Rare Earths and Titanium Project, Minas Gerais, Brazil" dated July 29, 2026, and effective July 10, 2026, was prepared by an independent multidisciplinary team led by Norda Stelo Inc. ("Norda Stelo") in accordance with National Instrument 43-101 - Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects ("NI 43-101") and Form 43-101F1. The Technical Report is available on the Company's profile at www.sedarplus.ca and on its website at www.resouro.com.

The Technical Report provides the detailed scientific, engineering and economic basis for the PEA previously announced by the Company in the June 14/15 news release and June 17 Supplementary Information. Compared with those announcements, the Technical Report corrects an overstatement of acid reagent consumption in the process model. Considered in isolation, this correction would increase the project NPV. The cost and economic models also incorporate a corresponding revision to the reagent unit price, which offsets the effect of the consumption correction. Consequently, these corrections have no net effect on the previously reported project NPV. The QPs have reviewed these revisions and are comfortable with these updates.



Qualified Person and Competent Person Statements

This news release has been reviewed and approved by the relevant Qualified Persons under NI 43-101 and Competent Persons under the JORC Code, each in respect of the scientific and technical information falling within the area of responsibility attributed to that person below.

Competent Person (JORC)

The information in this announcement that relates to Mineral Resources is based on, and fairly represents, information compiled or reviewed by Mr. Simon Mortimer (M.Sc., MAusIMM, FAIG), a Competent Person who is a Fellow of The Australasian Institute of Mining and Metallurgy and a Member of the Australian Institute of Geoscientists, and an independent consultant engaged by the Company through Atticus Geoscience Consulting.

The information that relates to production targets and mining factors is based on, and fairly represents, information compiled or reviewed by Mr. Giorgio de Tomi (FIMMM, CEng), an independent consultant.

The information that relates to mineral processing and metallurgical testing, including laboratory test work results and test work recoveries, is based on, and fairly represents, information compiled or reviewed by Mr. Richard Wagner (P.Eng., a Member of Professional Engineers Ontario) of Richard Herman Otto Wagner.

The information that relates to recovery methods, process design criteria, design recovery assumptions, process plant design and process-related infrastructure is based on, and fairly represents, information compiled or reviewed by Mr. Gavin Beer (FAusIMM CP(Met)), independent consultant of Met-Chem Consulting Pty Ltd.

The information that relates to tailings and waste management is based on, and fairly represents, information compiled or reviewed by Mr. Aleksandar Spasojevic, (PhD, P.Eng., a Member of Professional Engineers Ontario) of Ausenco.

The information that relates to environmental, permitting and social impact is based on, and fairly represents information compiled or reviewed by Mr. Jean-Marc Lopez, (B.Sc, FAusIMM) of JML Geology & Consulting.

The information that relates to capital and operating cost estimates and marketing assumptions is based on, and fairly represents, information compiled or reviewed by Mrs. Kerrine Azougarh (P.Eng., a Member of Professional Engineers Ontario) of Norda Stelo.

The information that relates to economic analysis, including NPV, IRR and payback period is based on, and fairly represents, information compiled or reviewed by Mr. João Augusto Hilário de Souza, a Member of the Australian Institute of Geoscientists (MAIG #4084), of L&M Assessoria.

Each Competent Person named above has sufficient experience that is relevant to the style of mineralization and type of deposit under consideration and to the activity being undertaken to qualify as a Competent Person as defined in the 2012 Edition of the Australasian Code for Reporting of Exploration Results, Mineral Resources and Ore Reserves (the JORC Code), and consents to the inclusion in this news release of the matters based on their information in the form and context in which it appears.

The Mineral Resources underpinning the production target in the PEA have been prepared, in accordance with the requirements of the JORC Code 2012 as previously reported by the Company in its June 14/15, 2026, news release. The Company confirms that it is not aware of any new information or data that materially affects the information included in that news release and that all material assumptions and technical parameters underpinning the estimates referred to therein continue to apply and have not materially changed.

Qualified Persons

The scientific and technical information in this press release (including the appendix) has been reviewed and approved by the Qualified Persons listed below, each in respect of the information within the area of responsibility stated after their name. Each Qualified Person is independent of the Company as defined in and required by NI 43-101.

Simon Mortimer , M.Sc., MAusIMM, FAIG, of Atticus Geoscience Consulting Ltd. - Geology and Mineral Resource Estimation

, M.Sc., MAusIMM, FAIG, of Atticus Geoscience Consulting Ltd. - Geology and Mineral Resource Estimation Richard Wagner , P.Eng., a Member of Professional Engineers Ontario, of Richard Herman Otto Wagner - Mineral Processing and Metallurgical Testing

, P.Eng., a Member of Professional Engineers Ontario, of Richard Herman Otto Wagner - Mineral Processing and Metallurgical Testing Giorgio de Tomi , FIMMM, CEng, QMR, an independent consultant - Mining Engineering

, FIMMM, CEng, QMR, an independent consultant - Mining Engineering Gavin Beer , FAusIMM CP(Met), independent consultant of Met-Chem Consulting Pty Ltd - Process Plant, Recovery Methods and Infrastructure

, FAusIMM CP(Met), independent consultant of Met-Chem Consulting Pty Ltd - Process Plant, Recovery Methods and Infrastructure Aleksandar Spasojevic , PhD, P.Eng., a Member of Professional Engineers Ontario, of Ausenco - Tailings and Waste Management

, PhD, P.Eng., a Member of Professional Engineers Ontario, of Ausenco - Tailings and Waste Management Jean-Marc Lopez , B.Sc, FAusIMM, Senior Principal Consultant of JML Geology & Consulting - Environmental, Permitting and Social Impact

, B.Sc, FAusIMM, Senior Principal Consultant of JML Geology & Consulting - Environmental, Permitting and Social Impact Kerrine Azougarh , P.Eng., a Member of Professional Engineers Ontario, of Norda Stelo - Capital and Operating Costs and Marketing

, P.Eng., a Member of Professional Engineers Ontario, of Norda Stelo - Capital and Operating Costs and Marketing João Augusto Hilário de Souza, Member of Australian Institute of Geoscientists (AIG), of L&M Assessoria - Economic Analysis

This announcement has been authorized for release by Resouro's Board of Directors.

Contact Information

Christopher Eager

Chief Executive Officer

chris.eager@resouro.com

About Resouro Strategic Metals

Resouro is a Canadian mineral exploration and development company focused on the discovery and development of economic mineral projects in Brazil. Its flagship Tiros Titanium and Rare Earth Elements Project comprises 28 mineral concessions totalling 497 km2 in the state of Minas Gerais, one of Brazil's most infrastructurally developed states. The Tiros Project is supported by a JORC-compliant Mineral Resource Estimate and a Preliminary Economic Assessment for a starter operation. Resouro is also developing the Novo Mundo gold project, located in Mato Grosso state.

Forward-Looking Information

This news release contains certain "forward-looking information" within the meaning of applicable securities law. Forward-looking information is frequently characterized by words such as "plan", "expect", "project", "intend", "believe", "anticipate", "estimate" and other similar words, or statements that certain events or conditions "may" or "will" occur. All statements other than statements of historical fact, included in this news release are forward-looking information that involve risks and uncertainties. There can be no assurance that such statements will prove to be accurate and actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Although we believe that the expectations reflected in the forward-looking information are reasonable, there can be no assurance that such expectations will prove to be correct. We cannot guarantee future results, performance or achievements. Consequently, there is no representation that the actual results achieved will be the same, in whole or in part, as those set out in the forward-looking information.

Forward-looking information is based on the opinions and estimates of management at the date the statements are made and are subject to a variety of risks and uncertainties and other factors that could cause actual events or results to differ materially from those anticipated in the forward-looking information. Some of the risks and other factors that could cause the results to differ materially from those expressed in the forward-looking information include, but are not limited to: general economic conditions in Canada, the United States and globally; changes in national and local government legislation, controls, regulations and political or economic developments in countries in which the Company carries on or may carry on business in the future; actual results of exploration activities; estimation or realization of mineral reserves and resources; timing and amount of estimated future production; costs of production; development of acquired mineral deposits; possible variations in mineral grade or recovery rates; failure of equipment or processes to operate as anticipated; accidents, labour disputes and other risks of the mining industry; title disputes; the timing and possible outcome of pending litigation and the possibility of new litigation; risks associated with international operations; risks related to joint venture operations or other material customer or supply agreements; risks related to the integration of acquisitions; fluctuations in the currency markets; operating or technical difficulties in connection with mining activities; mineral exploration and development, including the risks of obtaining necessary licenses and permits; geological, technical and drilling problems; competition for and/or inability to retain drilling rigs and other services; the availability of capital on acceptable terms; the need to obtain required approvals from regulatory authorities; stock market volatility; volatility in market prices for commodities; changes in tax laws and incentive programs relating to the mining industry; and the other factors described in our public filings available at www.sedarplus.ca. Readers are cautioned that this list of risk factors should not be construed as exhaustive.

The forward-looking information contained in this news release is expressly qualified by this cautionary statement. We undertake no duty to update any of the forward-looking information to conform such information to actual results or to changes in our expectations except as otherwise required by applicable securities legislation. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking information.

Neither the ASX, TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Appendix A - Mineral Resource Estimate

DOMAIN Category Million Tonne TiO2 % TREO (ppm) MREO (ppm) REO/TREO ratio HG (High Grade)



Measured 30 24 9,300 2,500 27 - Indicated 74 23 8,900 2,300 26 - M + I 103 23 9,100 2,400 26 - Inferred 33 22 8,300 2,200 26 - MG (Medium Grade)



Measured 340 11 3,700 1,000 28 - Indicated 930 11 3,600 1,000 28 - M + I 1,300 11 3,600 1,000 28 - Inferred 470 11 3,400 920 27 - Total (MG + HG)



Measured 367 12 4,100 1,100 28 - Indicated 1,000 12 4,000 1,110 27 - M + I 1,400 12 4,000 1,100 28 - Inferred 500 12 3,700 1,000 27 -

http://www.sedarplus.ca/

Note: Further details of the Company's JORC MRE are contained within the Company's ASX announcement of 15 June 2026/TSX-V 14 June2026. Resouro is not aware of any new information or data that materially affects the information included in the Company's announcement and that all material assumptions and technical parameters underpinning the estimates referred to therein continue to apply and have not materially changed.

Appendix B - JORC CODE 2012 TABLE 1

The PEA is preliminary in nature. Mineral Resources are not Ore Reserves and do not have demonstrated economic viability. No Ore Reserve is declared in this announcement.