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GlobeNewswire (Europe)
30.07.2026 07:06 Uhr
40 Leser
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Inbank unaudited financial results for Q2 and 6 months of 2026

In Q2 2026, Inbank reached a record originated volume of €221 million, representing a 13% year-on-year increase. Consolidated net profit for the quarter grew by 20% year-on-year to €4.3 million. Net profit for the first half of 2026 reached €8.3 million, up 2% year-on-year. The return on equity was 9.8% in Q2, and 9.6% for the first 6 months of the year.

  • Inbank's total net income for the second quarter increased by 6% year-on-year to €22 million, and 6% to €43.9 million for the first 6 months. Operating expenses rose 3% year-on-year to €11.9 million, declining slightly from the previous quarter. As a result, Inbank's cost / income ratio improved to 54.3% for the quarter.
  • Originated volume reached a record €221 million in Q2 2026, up 13% year-on-year, bringing originated volume for the first 6 months of 2026 to €428 million, up 18% year-on-year. Growth was broad-based, with 17% in Central and Eastern Europe and 10% in the Baltics.
  • By product segment, personal loan origination volumes grew 59% year-on-year to €55.8 million, supported by sustained focus on the product and its distribution. Rental services grew by 47% to €20.3 million, supported by growth in both full-service vehicle rental and consumer electronics rental. Car financing grew by 11% to €52.4 million, supported by the Otomoto partnership in Poland and the continued recovery of Estonia's car market. Pay later product volumes, Inbank's largest segment, were broadly flat year-on-year at €64.6 million. Green financing declined 23% year-on-year to €28.4 million, as Polish solar financing demand normalised after last year's exceptionally strong, subsidy-driven activity.
  • The loan and rental portfolio grew 10% year-on-year to €1.32 billion, while the deposit portfolio increased 7% year-on-year to €1.32 billion. As of the end of Q2, Inbank's total assets stood at €1.61 billion.
  • Impairments on loans and receivables were 1.54% of the average loan and rental portfolio, an improvement from both a year ago and the previous quarter, and remained within Inbank's target range.
  • In June, Inbank completed a private placement of Additional Tier 1 (AT1) bonds worth €8.34 million at 8.25% per annum, oversubscribed 2.1 times, attracting a diversified investor base including family offices, institutional investors, pension funds and high-net-worth individuals. The total capital ratio reached 18.38% by quarter-end.
  • In July, Inbank signed an agreement with Eurobank to establish a 50/50 joint venture to build an embedded finance business in Greece, combining BNPL, sales finance and consumer lending products. Licensing with the Bank of Greece is underway, with commercial launch expected in Q1 2027, subject to regulatory approvals.
  • Inbank strengthened its leadership and operating model. Margus Kastein was appointed Chief Commercial Officer (effective 1 June), Piret Paulus was appointed Chief Product Officer (effective 1 July), and Marten Meikop will join as Chief Technology Officer on 10 August 2026.
  • By the end of Q2 2026, Inbank had 807,000 active customer contracts and over 6,200 active partners.

Priit Põldoja, CEO of Inbank, comments on the results:
"Inbank delivered a strong second quarter, with yet another record originated volume accompanied by a slight improvement in profitability. Growth was broad-based across our markets and products, led by personal loans and rental services. While revenue growth was modest, net profit grew by more than 20% thanks to low operating expense growth and stable credit quality.

In addition to solid underlying business performance, the quarter also marked an important strategic milestone. In July, we signed an agreement with Eurobank to establish a joint venture and enter the Greek market - a completely new strategic direction for Inbank, as we enter a new market for the first time together with a strong local partner. With growing business volumes, improving margins and an exciting new market ahead of us in Greece, Inbank enters the second half of 2026 with good momentum."

Key financial indicators as of 30.06.2026
Total assets € 1.61 billion
Loan and rental portfolio € 1.32 billion
Customer deposits € 1.32 billion
Total equity € 176.2 million
Net profit € 4.3 million
Return on equity 9.8%

Consolidated income statement (in thousands of euros)

Q2 2026Q2 20256 months 20266 months 2025
Interest income calculated using effective interest method31,96931,76663,47163,039
Interest expense-12,828-13,295-25,954-26,608
Net interest income19,14118,47137,51736,431
Fee and commission income1171520922
Fee and commission expenses-1,241-881-2,530-2,113
Net fee and commission income/expenses-1,124-866-2,321-2,091
Rental income11,7189,52422,99518,673
Sale of assets previously rented to customers4,8924,30710,2058,268
Depreciation of rental assets-5,561-4,559-10,881-8,821
Other operating expenses-2,196-1,669-4,178-3,352
Cost of assets sold previously rented to customers-4,763-4,053-9,937-7,696
Net rental income/expenses4,0903,5508,2047,072
Other operating income1485819
Net gains/losses from financial assets measured at fair value-183-463454-19
Foreign exchange rate gain/losses5939-4958
Net gain/losses from financial items-110-41646358
Total net income21,99720,73943,86341,470
Personnel expenses-6,472-5,759-12,459-11,369
Marketing expenses-1,166-1,034-2,369-1,887
Administrative expenses-2,537-3,066-5,730-6,028
Depreciation, amortization-1,768-1,739-3,488-3,402
Total operating expenses-11,943-11,598-24,046-22,686
Impairment losses on loans and receivables-5,027-4,875-10,227-9,345
Profit before income tax5,0274,2669,5909,439
Income tax expense-763-702-1,310-1,344
Profit for the period4,2643,5648,2808,095
Other comprehensive income that may be reclassified subsequently to profit or loss
Currency translation differences6-32-73-139
Total comprehensive income for the period4,2703,5328,2077,956


Consolidated statement of financial position (in thousands of euros)

30/06/202631/12/202530/06/2025
Assets
Cash and cash equivalents101,234144,541162,628
Mandatory reserves at central banks25,87928,85926,687
Due from other banks10,16810,0040
Investments in debt securities90,45459,39347,447
Financial assets measured at fair value through profit or loss136940
Loans and receivables1,182,3311,152,1361,088,936
Other financial assets3,4793,6105,829
Tangible fixed assets128,923113,835102,110
Right of use assets17,60120,46921,241
Intangible assets34,60433,49232,557
Other assets6,6256,3006,706
Deferred tax assets7,0847,2995,218
Total assets1 608 5181 580 0321,499,359
Liabilities
Customer deposits1,320,0011,301,0521,233,383
Financial liabilities measured at fair value through profit or loss0265687
Other financial liabilities42,09546,20457,098
Current tax liability1,012193529
Deferred tax liability1,4451,350878
Other liabilities10,48011,13210,194
Subordinated debt securities57,27748,86640,911
Total liabilities1 432 3101 409 0621,343,680
Equity
Share capital1,1901,1781,152
Share premium61,92260,16654,849
Statutory reserve119115115
Other reserves5391,1531,357
Retained earnings112,438108,35898,206
Total equity176 208170 970155,679
Total liabilities and equity1,608,5181,580,0321,499,359


Inbank is a financial technology company with an EU banking license that connects merchants, consumers and financial institutions on its next generation embedded finance platform. Partnering with more than 6,200 merchants, Inbank has 807,000+ active contracts and collects deposits across 7 markets in Europe. Inbank bonds are listed on the Nasdaq Tallinn Stock Exchange.

Additional information:
Styv Solovjov
AS Inbank
Head of Investor Relations
+372 5645 9738
styv.solovjov@inbank.ee


© 2026 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
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