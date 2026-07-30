Financial Conduct Authority: Notice of Admission to the Official List

DJ Official List Notice

Financial Conduct Authority (-) Official List Notice 30-Jul-2026 / 08:00 GMT/BST =---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- NOTICE OF ADMISSION TO THE OFFICIAL LIST 30/07/2026, 08:00 The Financial Conduct Authority ("FCA") hereby admits the following securities to the Official List with effect from the time and date of this notice:- Security Description Listing Category ISIN Issuer Name: iShares VI plc iShares USD Overnight Rate Swap UCITS ETF USD (Acc) Shares Open-ended of No Par Value; fully paid investment IE00069Q7XXX -- companies iShares GBP Overnight Rate Swap UCITS ETF GBP (Acc) Shares Open-ended of No Par Value; fully paid investment IE0006H7HXXX -- companies Issuer Name: iShares II PLC iShares Europe Infrastructure Builders UCITS ETF EUR (Acc) Open-ended Shares of No Par Value; fully paid investment IE000PTMIXXX -- companies Issuer Name: BARCLAYS BANK PLC Securities due 30/07/2030; fully paid; (Represented by Securitised securities to bearer of GBP1.00 each) derivatives XS3402066XXX -- Issuer Name: CANADIAN IMPERIAL BANK OF COMMERCE Preference Share Linked Notes due 30/07/2031; fully paid; Debt and (Registered in denominations of GBP1,000 each and integral debt-like XS3413993XXX -- multiples of GBP1 in excess thereof) securities

If you have any queries relating to the above, please contact Issuer Management at the FCA on 020 7066 8352.

Notes SEDOL numbers which are allocated by the London Stock Exchange as a Stock Exchange identifier may be found on their dealing notice. --Denotes the security is being admitted to trading on the London Stock Exchange, a Recognised Investment Exchange. †Denotes the security is also being admitted to trading on Aquis Stock Exchange, a Recognised Investment Exchange. ~Denotes the security is also being admitted to trading on Cboe Europe, a Recognised Investment Exchange. ^Denotes the security is also being admitted to trading on Shanghai-London Stock Connect, a Recognised Investment Exchange. Notices issued by the FCA in respect of admission of securities to the Official List must be read in conjunction with notices issued by the relevant Recognised Investment Exchange in respect of admission of securities to trading on its markets.

-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

View original content: EQS News

-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Category Code: NOT TIDM: - LEI Code: 2138003EUVPJRRBEPW94 Sequence No.: 437870 EQS News ID: 2373792 End of Announcement EQS News Service =------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Image link: https://nwr.eqs-cockpit.com/fncls2.ssx?application_id=2373792&application_name=news&site_id=dow_jones%7e%7e%7ebed8b539-0373-42bd-8d0e-f3efeec9bbed

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

July 30, 2026 03:00 ET (07:00 GMT)