DJ Amundi MSCI AC Asia Pacific Ex Japan UCITS ETF Acc: Net Asset Value(s)

Amundi MSCI AC Asia Pacific Ex Japan UCITS ETF Acc (AEJ) Amundi MSCI AC Asia Pacific Ex Japan UCITS ETF Acc: Net Asset Value(s) 30-Jul-2026 / 09:01 CET/CEST The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. =--------------------------------------------------------------------- Net Asset Value(s) FUND: Amundi MSCI AC Asia Pacific Ex Japan UCITS ETF Acc DEALING DATE: 29-Jul-2026 NAV PER SHARE: EUR: 93.2117 NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 7962541 CODE: AEJ ISIN: LU1900068XXX =--------------------------------------------------------------------- Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. View original content: EQS News =--------------------------------------------------------------------- ISIN: LU1900068XXX Category Code: NAV TIDM: AEJ LEI Code: 549300DJZRR05F8SUP23 Sequence No.: 437934 EQS News ID: 2374154 End of Announcement EQS News Service =------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

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(END) Dow Jones Newswires

July 30, 2026 03:01 ET (07:01 GMT)