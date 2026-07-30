DJ Amundi Global Aggregate Proceeds Bond 1-10Y UCITS ETF USD Hedged Acc: Net Asset Value(s)

Amundi Global Aggregate Proceeds Bond 1-10Y UCITS ETF USD Hedged Acc (XCOU) Amundi Global Aggregate Proceeds Bond 1-10Y UCITS ETF USD Hedged Acc: Net Asset Value(s) 30-Jul-2026 / 09:02 CET/CEST The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. =--------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Net Asset Value(s) FUND: Amundi Global Aggregate Proceeds Bond 1-10Y UCITS ETF USD Hedged Acc DEALING DATE: 29-Jul-2026 NAV PER SHARE: USD: 23.035 NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 37516 CODE: XCOU ISIN: LU1981860XXX =--------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. View original content: EQS News =--------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- ISIN: LU1981860XXX Category Code: NAV TIDM: XCOU LEI Code: 549300AN4QVQ0SPP1Y68 Sequence No.: 437937 EQS News ID: 2374160 End of Announcement EQS News Service =------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Image link: https://nwr.eqs-cockpit.com/fncls2.ssx?application_id=2374160&application_name=news&site_id=dow_jones%7e%7e%7ebed8b539-0373-42bd-8d0e-f3efeec9bbed

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

July 30, 2026 03:02 ET (07:02 GMT)