DJ Amundi MSCI Europe Minimum Volatility Factor UCITS ETF EUR Acc: Net Asset Value(s)

Amundi MSCI Europe Minimum Volatility Factor UCITS ETF EUR Acc (MIVO) Amundi MSCI Europe Minimum Volatility Factor UCITS ETF EUR Acc: Net Asset Value(s) 30-Jul-2026 / 09:02 CET/CEST The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. =--------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Net Asset Value(s) FUND: Amundi MSCI Europe Minimum Volatility Factor UCITS ETF EUR Acc DEALING DATE: 29-Jul-2026 NAV PER SHARE: EUR: 170.0917 NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 473118 CODE: MIVO ISIN: LU1681041XXX =--------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. View original content: EQS News =--------------------------------------------------------------------------------- ISIN: LU1681041XXX Category Code: NAV TIDM: MIVO LEI Code: 5493003POQG04SBGUX72 Sequence No.: 437966 EQS News ID: 2374222 End of Announcement EQS News Service =------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

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(END) Dow Jones Newswires

July 30, 2026 03:02 ET (07:02 GMT)