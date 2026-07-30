A consortia of French energy company TotalEnergies, South African renewables developer Hydra Storage Holding and local investment company Reatile Renewables has inaugurated its Hydra project in South Africas's Northern Cape province. The project, combining 216 MW of solar with a 500 MWh battery energy storage system, is billed as Africa's largest hybrid renewable energy project to commence operations. According to details published by TotalEnergies, the project will supply 75 MW of dispatchable renewable electricity to the national grid continuously between 5:00 a.m. and 9:30 p.m. under a 20-year ...

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