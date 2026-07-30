DJ Amundi Core Nasdaq-100 Swap UCITS ETF Acc: Net Asset Value(s)

Amundi Core Nasdaq-100 Swap UCITS ETF Acc (NASD) Amundi Core Nasdaq-100 Swap UCITS ETF Acc: Net Asset Value(s) 30-Jul-2026 / 09:03 CET/CEST The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. =--------------------------------------------------------------------- Net Asset Value(s) FUND: Amundi Core Nasdaq-100 Swap UCITS ETF Acc DEALING DATE: 29-Jul-2026 NAV PER SHARE: USD: 110.6434 NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 58166556 CODE: NASD ISIN: LU1829221XXX =--------------------------------------------------------------------- Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. View original content: EQS News =--------------------------------------------------------------------- ISIN: LU1829221XXX Category Code: NAV TIDM: NASD LEI Code: 549300WKBSXK32O2GT62 Sequence No.: 437923 EQS News ID: 2374132 End of Announcement EQS News Service =------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Image link: https://nwr.eqs-cockpit.com/fncls2.ssx?application_id=2374132&application_name=news&site_id=dow_jones%7e%7e%7ebed8b539-0373-42bd-8d0e-f3efeec9bbed

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

July 30, 2026 03:03 ET (07:03 GMT)