DJ Amundi Global Bioenergy UCITS ETF USD Acc: Net Asset Value(s)

Amundi Global Bioenergy UCITS ETF USD Acc (CWEU) Amundi Global Bioenergy UCITS ETF USD Acc: Net Asset Value(s) 30-Jul-2026 / 09:04 CET/CEST The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. =--------------------------------------------------------------------- Net Asset Value(s) FUND: Amundi Global Bioenergy UCITS ETF USD Acc DEALING DATE: 29-Jul-2026 NAV PER SHARE: USD: 573.895 NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 14431 CODE: CWEU ISIN: LU1681046XXX =--------------------------------------------------------------------- Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. View original content: EQS News =--------------------------------------------------------------------- ISIN: LU1681046XXX Category Code: NAV TIDM: CWEU LEI Code: 549300ZVYCLE5NKBFX60 Sequence No.: 437909 EQS News ID: 2374104 End of Announcement EQS News Service =------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

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(END) Dow Jones Newswires

July 30, 2026 03:04 ET (07:04 GMT)