DJ Amundi EUR Corporate Bond Climate Paris Aligned UCITS ETF Acc: Net Asset Value(s)

Amundi EUR Corporate Bond Climate Paris Aligned UCITS ETF Acc (CRPX) Amundi EUR Corporate Bond Climate Paris Aligned UCITS ETF Acc: Net Asset Value(s) 30-Jul-2026 / 09:04 CET/CEST The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. =-------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Net Asset Value(s) FUND: Amundi EUR Corporate Bond Climate Paris Aligned UCITS ETF Acc DEALING DATE: 29-Jul-2026 NAV PER SHARE: EUR: 155.1899 NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 7393578 CODE: CRPX ISIN: LU1829219XXX =-------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. View original content: EQS News =-------------------------------------------------------------------------------- ISIN: LU1829219XXX Category Code: NAV TIDM: CRPX LEI Code: 5493006LD608VBS18F78 Sequence No.: 437887 EQS News ID: 2374060 End of Announcement EQS News Service =------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

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(END) Dow Jones Newswires

July 30, 2026 03:04 ET (07:04 GMT)