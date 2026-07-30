DJ Amundi US Inflation Expectations 10Y UCITS ETF Acc: Net Asset Value(s)

Amundi US Inflation Expectations 10Y UCITS ETF Acc (INFU) Amundi US Inflation Expectations 10Y UCITS ETF Acc: Net Asset Value(s) 30-Jul-2026 / 09:06 CET/CEST The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. =--------------------------------------------------------------------- Net Asset Value(s) FUND: Amundi US Inflation Expectations 10Y UCITS ETF Acc DEALING DATE: 29-Jul-2026 NAV PER SHARE: USD: 140.9838 NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 1310849 CODE: INFU ISIN: LU1390062XXX =--------------------------------------------------------------------- Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. View original content: EQS News =--------------------------------------------------------------------- ISIN: LU1390062XXX Category Code: NAV TIDM: INFU LEI Code: 549300SQIJPR9BDU2G46 Sequence No.: 438010 EQS News ID: 2374318 End of Announcement EQS News Service =------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

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(END) Dow Jones Newswires

July 30, 2026 03:06 ET (07:06 GMT)