DJ Amundi Core EUR Corporate Bond UCITS ETF GBP Hedged Dist: Net Asset Value(s)

Amundi Core EUR Corporate Bond UCITS ETF GBP Hedged Dist (CBDG) Amundi Core EUR Corporate Bond UCITS ETF GBP Hedged Dist: Net Asset Value(s) 30-Jul-2026 / 09:06 CET/CEST The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. =--------------------------------------------------------------------------- Net Asset Value(s) FUND: Amundi Core EUR Corporate Bond UCITS ETF GBP Hedged Dist DEALING DATE: 29-Jul-2026 NAV PER SHARE: GBP: 10.377 NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 1019794 CODE: CBDG ISIN: LU2977997XXX =--------------------------------------------------------------------------- Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. View original content: EQS News =--------------------------------------------------------------------------- ISIN: LU2977997XXX Category Code: NAV TIDM: CBDG LEI Code: 2138006XR9SVGI223982 Sequence No.: 438017 EQS News ID: 2374332 End of Announcement EQS News Service =------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

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(END) Dow Jones Newswires

July 30, 2026 03:06 ET (07:06 GMT)