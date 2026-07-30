DJ Amundi Global Gender Equality UCITS ETF Acc: Net Asset Value(s)

Amundi Global Gender Equality UCITS ETF Acc (GEND) Amundi Global Gender Equality UCITS ETF Acc: Net Asset Value(s) 30-Jul-2026 / 09:06 CET/CEST The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. =--------------------------------------------------------------------- Net Asset Value(s) FUND: Amundi Global Gender Equality UCITS ETF Acc DEALING DATE: 29-Jul-2026 NAV PER SHARE: USD: 21.2559 NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 2050009 CODE: GEND ISIN: LU1691909XXX =--------------------------------------------------------------------- Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. View original content: EQS News =--------------------------------------------------------------------- ISIN: LU1691909XXX Category Code: NAV TIDM: GEND LEI Code: 213800EGF3QX5VPK3Z27 Sequence No.: 438025 EQS News ID: 2374348 End of Announcement EQS News Service =------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

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(END) Dow Jones Newswires

July 30, 2026 03:06 ET (07:06 GMT)