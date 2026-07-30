DJ Amundi MSCI Pacific Ex Japan UCITS ETF Dist: Net Asset Value(s)

Amundi MSCI Pacific Ex Japan UCITS ETF Dist (PAXJ) Amundi MSCI Pacific Ex Japan UCITS ETF Dist: Net Asset Value(s) 30-Jul-2026 / 09:07 CET/CEST The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. =--------------------------------------------------------------------- Net Asset Value(s) FUND: Amundi MSCI Pacific Ex Japan UCITS ETF Dist DEALING DATE: 29-Jul-2026 NAV PER SHARE: USD: 125.8743 NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 2362049 CODE: PAXJ ISIN: LU1220245XXX =--------------------------------------------------------------------- Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. View original content: EQS News =--------------------------------------------------------------------- ISIN: LU1220245XXX Category Code: NAV TIDM: PAXJ LEI Code: 549300IMXTZVDI0YUS81 Sequence No.: 438060 EQS News ID: 2374420 End of Announcement EQS News Service =------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

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(END) Dow Jones Newswires

July 30, 2026 03:07 ET (07:07 GMT)