DJ Amundi EUR High Yield Corporate Bond ESG UCITS ETF Dist: Net Asset Value(s)

Amundi EUR High Yield Corporate Bond ESG UCITS ETF Dist (YIEL) Amundi EUR High Yield Corporate Bond ESG UCITS ETF Dist: Net Asset Value(s) 30-Jul-2026 / 09:08 CET/CEST The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. =-------------------------------------------------------------------------- Net Asset Value(s) FUND: Amundi EUR High Yield Corporate Bond ESG UCITS ETF Dist DEALING DATE: 29-Jul-2026 NAV PER SHARE: EUR: 107.2012 NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 1949575 CODE: YIEL ISIN: LU1812090XXX =-------------------------------------------------------------------------- Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. View original content: EQS News =-------------------------------------------------------------------------- ISIN: LU1812090XXX Category Code: NAV TIDM: YIEL LEI Code: 213800ARODHGWDP8MQ71 Sequence No.: 438070 EQS News ID: 2374440 End of Announcement EQS News Service =------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

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(END) Dow Jones Newswires

July 30, 2026 03:08 ET (07:08 GMT)