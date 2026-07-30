Bioz, Inc.: JASCO and Bioz Celebrate a Longstanding Partnership Advancing Scientific Product Discovery

PALO ALTO, CA / ACCESS Newswire / July 30, 2026 / Bioz, Inc. , the leading scientific marketing platform that helps suppliers showcase real-world product validation through peer-reviewed research, is proud to celebrate its longstanding partnership with JASCO , a global leader in analytical instrumentation and spectroscopy solutions for scientific research and industry.

For several years, JASCO has leveraged a comprehensive suite of Bioz solutions, including the highest tier of Bioz Badges , a Bioz Content Hub , and the recently implemented AI Chat functionality, to connect researchers with peer-reviewed scientific evidence while delivering a more intelligent and engaging digital experience. As one of Bioz's long-term partners, JASCO has consistently expanded its use of the platform to provide researchers with seamless access to publication-backed product validation.

Through the integration of highly interactive Bioz Badges across its product webpages, JASCO enables researchers to instantly explore citations through publication excerpts, scientific figures, author information, and direct links to peer-reviewed studies without leaving the product webpage. These evidence-rich experiences help scientists evaluate products with greater confidence while significantly increasing engagement throughout the customer journey.

"Scientific validation has always been an important part of how researchers evaluate analytical instrumentation," said Tom DePhilipo , Director of Sales and Marketing at JASCO. "Our partnership with Bioz allows us to bring that validation directly into the product experience, giving customers immediate access to the peer-reviewed research behind our technologies. The platform has become an important extension of our digital strategy and continues to deliver meaningful engagement."

Complementing the Bioz Badges, JASCO's Bioz Content Hub serves as a centralized destination where researchers can search, filter, and explore almost half a million of peer-reviewed publications featuring JASCO technologies across a broad range of scientific applications. The platform is continuously updated as new publications become available, ensuring visitors always have access to the latest research supporting JASCO products.

To further streamline product discovery, JASCO recently expanded its implementation with Bioz AI Chat, an intelligent conversational interface embedded within the Bioz Badge and Content Hub. Researchers can now ask questions about JASCO products, applications, and published research, allowing them to quickly locate relevant scientific evidence and navigate with greater efficiency.

"As our digital resources continue to evolve, providing researchers with faster and more intuitive access to scientific content has remained a priority," said Danielle Bridges , Digital Marketing Specialist at JASCO. "The combination of Bioz Badges, Content Hub, and the new AI Chat experience creates an interactive environment where users can easily discover the publications and application insights most relevant to their work. We've been very pleased with the strong engagement these tools continue to generate."

The partnership has consistently produced impressive engagement metrics, demonstrating the value of integrating publication-backed validation directly into the customer experience. By combining product-level scientific evidence, centralized publication discovery, and AI-powered search capabilities, JASCO has built a comprehensive ecosystem that helps researchers move from product exploration to scientific validation more efficiently than ever before.

"JASCO has been an outstanding Bioz partner for many years, continuously embracing new innovations that improve how researchers discover and evaluate scientific products," said Dr. Karin Lachmi , Co-Founder and Chief Revenue Officer at Bioz. "Their adoption of our solutions demonstrates a continued commitment to providing researchers with the most accessible and evidence-driven digital experience possible. We are excited to continue building on this successful partnership for years to come."

About Bioz

Bioz is the world's most advanced citation-based data platform for scientific research, offering evidence-backed product ratings and recommendations to guide scientists toward the most validated products and services for their discoveries. Bioz's solutions for suppliers include Bioz Badges and Bioz Content Hubs, web-based widgets that enhance user engagement and increase sales conversion.

About JASCO

JASCO is a global manufacturer of analytical instrumentation, providing advanced spectroscopy, chromatography, microscopy, and materials characterization solutions for researchers across academia, pharmaceuticals, biotechnology, chemicals, environmental sciences, and industrial laboratories. With decades of innovation and scientific expertise, JASCO delivers high-performance analytical technologies that support research, quality control, and scientific discovery worldwide.

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For more information about Bioz solutions for suppliers, please reach out to info@bioz.com .

SOURCE: Bioz, Inc.

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/healthcare-and-pharmaceutical/jasco-and-bioz-celebrate-a-longstanding-partnership-advancing-scienti-1197801