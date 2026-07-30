Researchers from the Chinese Academy of Sciences (CAS) have developed a tandem solar cell based on a top perovskite solar cell and a bottom device relying on copper, indium, gallium and selenium (CIGS) using a coordination-engineering approach designed to improve the stability of the wide-bandgap perovskite material. They used, in particular, an organic sulfur-containing compound known as bis(2-pyridylmethyl) sulfide (2PyS) to fine-tune the local coordination environment of lead (Pb) ions within the perovskite layer. This strategy helped limit defect formation, suppress halide ion migration, and ...

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