To address the rapid growth in air traffic, the Civil Aviation Authority of Singapore (CAAS) has selected Thales to develop Singapore's NexGen Air Traffic Management System (ATMS) and air traffic control radars.

Scheduled to enter operational service by 2030, the NexGen ATMS will enable air traffic controllers to provide air traffic control services safely and efficiently, handling up to one million aircraft movements annually.

Powered by advanced cybersecurity and Artificial Intelligence technologies, the NexGen ATMS provides an integrated, highly automated environment that enhances controller decision-making, increases operational efficiency, and further strengthens flight safety.

The Civil Aviation Authority of Singapore (CAAS) has awarded Thales a landmark contract to develop a new NexGen Air Traffic Management System (ATMS) and air traffic control radars, marking a major step towards a more efficient, safer and more sustainable aviation ecosystem. The NexGen ATMS will replace the current LORADS III system with Thales' TopSky ATC One solution. The project also covers knowledge transfer including through having CAAS officers join the project office in France and other localisation projects in Singapore.

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A next-generation system to support the growth of regional air traffic

As Singapore prepares to meet rising demand for air travel, the NexGen ATMS will play a pivotal role in introducing a fully integrated, AI-enabled air traffic control environment.

At the heart of the system is TopSky ATC One, Thales' next-generation automation solution, which equips air traffic controllers with real-time decision-support tools, streamlined workflows, and a highly intuitive human-machine interface. Powered by TopSky Sequencer, an AI-based sequencing solution, the system optimises aircraft arrival and departure flows, significantly reducing delays, fuel consumption, and carbon emissions.

The NexGen ATMS incorporates the latest cybersecurity technologies, in compliance with the standards of both the International Civil Aviation Organization (ICAO) and Singapore. The platform's open architecture ensures future scalability, enabling seamless upgrades and the integration of third-party solutions as aviation technologies continue to evolve.

Enhanced surveillance through advanced radar and non-radar technologies

In addition to upgrading the ATMS, Thales will deploy two next-generation air traffic control radars, providing 24/7 aircraft detection capabilities, even in the most challenging weather conditions. The integration of these radars into the NexGen ATMS architecture will enhance situational awareness, ensuring air traffic controllers have access to the most accurate and reliable data to manage flights.

"We are honoured to continue our long-standing partnership with CAAS on such an ambitious programme for Singapore. NexGen ATMS represents a new chapter in Singapore's air traffic management. Thales' strong installed base and our joint experience delivering transformative projects with CAAS, such as LORADS III, have enabled us to test, co-innovate, and develop future-ready solutions that will support the safe and efficient management of air traffic for years to come." Pascale Sourisse, Senior Executive Vice-President, International Development.

To find out more about Thales in Singapore, please go to: Thales in Singapore Thales Group.

About Thales

Thales (Euronext Paris: HO) is a global leader in advanced technologies for the Defence, Aerospace, and Cyber Digital sectors. Its portfolio of innovative products and services helps address several major challenges: sovereignty, security, sustainability and inclusion.

The Group allocates €4.5 billion per year in Research Development in key areas, particularly for critical environments, such as Artificial Intelligence, Cybersecurity, Quantum and Cloud technologies.

Thales has more than 85,000 employees in 65 countries. In 2025, the Group generated sales of €22.1 billion.

About Thales in Singapore

Thales established its presence in Singapore in 1973 to support the growth of aerospace activities in Asia. Since then, it has grown to be a leading deep-tech company operating in the Aeronautics (including avionics and air traffic management), Defence, Public Security, Cybersecurity Digital Identity sectors.

Thales in Singapore runs global industrial operations for avionics and digital identity solutions and has a strong commitment to Research, Technology and Innovation, with Centres of Excellence for avionics, defence, inflight entertainment, naval drones, public security, radars and space. With over 2000 employees across four locations, Thales is actively supporting Singapore in driving its digital transformation and Smart Nation ambitions.

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