Wayflyer, the global working capital provider for small businesses, today announces a new forward flow agreement with funds managed by affiliates of Fortress Investment Group ("Fortress"). The agreement will further fuel Wayflyer's mission to deploy more capital to small businesses globally.

Under the landmark three-year agreement, Fortress will purchase up to $1.5 billion of assets originated through the Wayflyer platform. As demand for non-dilutive, fast and flexible funding among small businesses continues to climb, the capital gives Wayflyer the resources it needs to underpin its next phase of growth. This deal extends Wayflyer's total funding capacity, positioning the company to deploy up to $4.5 billion in capital to small businesses over the next 24 months.

"This agreement is a milestone in how we fund and scale our business," said Aidan Corbett, CEO and co-founder of Wayflyer. "A forward-flow facility of this scale gives us committed, reliable capital to put to work for our small business customers, while letting us manage our own balance sheet far more efficiently. As we scale, the sophistication of our capital structure grows with us, and that ultimately means we can serve more businesses, faster, without compromising on the discipline that underpins our underwriting models."

"This forward-flow agreement with Wayflyer reflects our continued pursuit of high-quality asset-backed credit assets," said Bart Stankiewicz, Managing Director in Asset-Based Finance at Fortress Investment Group. "Wayflyer's platform provides a scaled, data-driven origination channel, with a track record of originating loans with strong credit performance. As such, we believe this agreement will allow us to source assets that provide compelling risk-adjusted returns across market environments."

A more efficient capital structure for compounding growth.

Beyond the headline capacity, the forward-flow structure marks an important step in the maturing of Wayflyer's capital strategy. Rather than warehousing assets on its own balance sheet, a forward-flow arrangement allows Wayflyer to originate loans and pass eligible receivables to committed institutional buyers. This allows Wayflyer to unlock the value of its loans upfront, recycle capital faster, and channel more funding to small businesses, all while continuing to invest in product development.

This deal follows from a $250m credit facility with ATLAS SP Partners, announced in the first quarter.

About Wayflyer

Wayflyer is a financing platform that empowers consumer brands to scale with fast, flexible, and non-dilutive funding. By leveraging data-driven insights and advanced analytics, Wayflyer helps small businesses optimize cash flow, invest in marketing, and seize growth opportunities with confidence. Since its launch in 2020, Wayflyer has deployed over $6 billion in working capital to thousands of brands worldwide. For more information, visit wayflyer.com.

About Fortress Investment Group

Fortress Investment Group LLC is a leading, highly diversified global investment manager. Founded in 1998, Fortress manages $54 billion of assets under management as of March 31, 2026, on behalf of approximately 2,000 institutional clients and private investors worldwide across a range of credit and real estate, private equity and permanent capital investment strategies. AUM refers to assets Fortress manages, including capital that Fortress has the right to call from investors, or investors are otherwise required to contribute, pursuant to their capital commitments to various funds or managed accounts.

The Fortress Asset-Based Finance business provides capital solutions to specialty finance companies, lending against and investing in a broad spectrum of consumer receivables, small commercial receivables and other contractual cash flow streams. With over two decades of experience as an active investor in the space, the team focuses primarily on originating businesses in the US and Europe with an asset class agnostic approach. For more information, visit Fortress.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20260730074012/en/

Contacts:

Media contacts:

Lewis Jones, Head of Communications, Wayflyer, press@wayflyer.com

Mark Lane, Head of Communications, Fortress Investment Group, media@fortress.com