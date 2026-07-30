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PR Newswire
30.07.2026 10:06 Uhr
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Elsa Hosk Becomes the Face of Popular Haircare Brand Lunesi

LONDON, July 30, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Premium luxury haircare brand Lunesi announces Elsa Hosk as its new global brand ambassador, marking the beginning of an exciting new chapter for one of beauty's fastest-growing premium brands.

Following its successful collaboration with Candice Swanepoel, Lunesi continues to strengthen its position in the luxury beauty market with one of the industry's most recognised international fashion personalities.

Founded with the belief that exceptional hair begins with exceptional formulations, Lunesi has quickly earned recognition for its uncompromising approach to product development. Every formula is created using high-performance active ingredients at effective concentrations, combining cutting-edge cosmetic science with a luxurious sensory experience.

Designed for consumers who expect visible results without compromise, Lunesi collection focuses on restoring hair health, preventing damage and delivering lasting shine, strength and softness. Every product reflects the brand's philosophy that true luxury lies not only in beautiful packaging, but in extraordinary performance.

Known for her effortless elegance and timeless beauty, Elsa Hosk perfectly embodies Lunesi's vision of modern luxury-where sophistication, confidence and quality come together. Her partnership with the brand represents a natural evolution as Lunesi continues its international expansion.

With a growing global community and a commitment to innovation, Lunesi is redefining what luxury haircare means for a new generation-where science, performance and elevated beauty exist in perfect balance.

About Lunesi

Lunesi is a premium haircare brand dedicated to creating high-performance products using advanced technologies and carefully selected active ingredients. Every formula is developed to deliver professional-level results while offering a refined, luxurious experience. Designed for those who seek uncompromising quality, Lunesi combines innovation, efficacy and timeless elegance to transform everyday haircare into a true exceptional ritual.

www.lunesi.co.uk

Contact:
lunesi@blacksquarepr.fr

Cision View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/elsa-hosk-becomes-the-face-of-popular-haircare-brand-lunesi-302838301.html

© 2026 PR Newswire
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