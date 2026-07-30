BIRKENSTOCK Group: BIRKENSTOCK BRINGS ITS UNIQUE WALKING EXPERIENCE TO MADRID'S SALAMANCA DISTRICT

LINZ AM RHEIN, Germany and MADRID, July 30, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Spain has become one of BIRKENSTOCK's most dynamic markets in Europe. As awareness of the brand continues to grow, BIRKENSTOCK is expanding its retail presence in the country. On July 28, the company opened its second store in Madrid. With the new location, BIRKENSTOCK now has three directly operated stores in Spain.

While many Spanish consumers first discovered the brand through travel, local demand and interest in BIRKENSTOCK, its heritage and its purpose have grown significantly. The new Madrid store reflects this momentum and creates a space where consumers can experience the full BIRKENSTOCK universe - from the Original Footbed and the brand's philosophy of walking as nature intended to its craftsmanship, materials and latest collections.

A PLACE TO MEET AND EXCHANGE IDEAS

BIRKENSTOCK does not follow a one-size-fits-all approach to retail. Each new store is developed individually, drawing on the character, culture and architectural language of its surroundings to create a locally rooted and distinctly BIRKENSTOCK experience.

In Madrid, the store design draws inspiration from the city's traditional corralas, a type of residential building common since the 17th century and characterized by large central courtyards and exterior galleries providing access to each home. Beyond their distinctive architecture, corralas were designed to foster openness and encourage social interaction between residents. The store translates this principle into a contemporary retail environment, creating an open and welcoming space that invites visitors to move through, meet and engage with the brand. Plant pots placed throughout the store recall those traditionally found on the balconies overlooking the courtyards. This local approach continues throughout the interior. Worktables and shelving draw inspiration from the traditional taller de alpargatas (espadrille workshop), giving the space a distinct connection to Madrid's craft traditions. A curated selection of objects reminiscent of those found at El Rastro, Madrid's iconic flea market, adds another layer of local character. BIRKENSTOCK's core materials, including cork, jute, leather and natural latex, are used throughout the store alongside antique limestone flooring, textured façade plaster and walnut travertine.

"For us, retail is where our purpose becomes tangible. Our stores allow people to discover our brand, experience the Original Footbed and engage with the philosophy of walking as nature intended in a direct and personal way. With every store, we bring this idea to life in a way that reflects the character of its location. Madrid is the latest expression of this approach," says Andrea Cannavo, BIRKENSTOCK's Vice President DTC.

The new store in Madrid, BIRKENSTOCK's 51st retail location in Europe, offers a diverse collection of products, including sandals, clogs, and shoes. It features the latest collections, the premium 1774 line including the exclusive new BIRKENSTOCK 1774 collaboration with Repetto, and the body care line Care Essentials made with 100% natural-origin ingredients.

INFORMATION FOR MEDIA

Open from July 28

Store Address: C. de Claudio Coello, 44, Salamanca, 28001 Madrid, Spain

Opening Times: Mondays - Saturdays 10 am - 9 pm // Sundays 10 am - 8 pm

Store Imagery: Download

Photo credit: BIRKENSTOCK/Javi Rico

Press Contact

BIRKENSTOCK Group

Lenbach Palais

Lenbachplatz 3

80333 München (Munich)

ABOUT BIRKENSTOCK

BIRKENSTOCK is a global brand which embraces all consumers regardless of geography, gender, age and income and which is committed to a clear purpose - maintaining foot health. Deeply rooted in studies of the biomechanics of the human foot and footed on a family tradition of shoemaking that can be traced back to 1774, BIRKENSTOCK is a timeless «super brand» with a brand universe that transcends product categories and ranges from entry-level to luxury price points while addressing the growing need for a conscious and active lifestyle. Function, quality and tradition are the core values of the lifestyle brand which features products in the footwear, sleep systems and natural cosmetics segments. BIRKENSTOCK is the inventor of the footbed and has shaped the principle of walking as intended by nature ("Naturgewolltes Gehen").

With around 7,200 employees worldwide, BIRKENSTOCK is convinced that how things are made matters as much as the product itself. To ensure these quality standards, the Group operates a vertically integrated manufacturing base and produces all footbeds in Germany. In addition, BIRKENSTOCK assembles over 95% of all products in Germany and sources over 90% of materials and components from Europe. Raw materials are processed to the highest environmental and social standards in the industry. For materials testing BIRKENSTOCK operates state-of-the-art scientific laboratories.

Headquartered in Linz am Rhein, the BIRKENSTOCK Group also operates its own sales offices in the United States and Canada as well as in Brazil, Japan, South Korea, Denmark, Poland, Switzerland, Sweden, Spain, the United Kingdom, France, the Netherlands, Dubai, Singapore, India, China and Australia.

Birkenstock Group B.V. & Co. KG

Burg Ockenfels, Linz am Rhein, Germany

For further information, please visit www.birkenstock-group.com.

You can find our online shop at www.birkenstock.com.

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