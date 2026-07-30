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PR Newswire
30.07.2026 10:06 Uhr
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BELL MICROSYSTEMS LIMITED: Hampshire technology company backs rising British F4 star Haarni Sadiq from Fareham

PORTSMOUTH, England, July 30, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Portsmouth technology company, Bell Integration, is backing one of the county's most promising young motorsport talents at the start of his career.

Just 16, the Fareham-born driver is competing in his first full season of British Formula 4 with JHR Developments after progressing rapidly through the karting ranks in just three years. Bell's support will feature on Haarni's car for the remainder of the 2026 championship, beginning with last weekend's motorsport meeting at Thruxton Circuit in Hampshire, sometimes referred to as the fastest circuit in the UK.

Haarni Sadiq, British Formula 4 driver: "I'm really excited to be partnering with Bell Integration. Their support will help me push on throughout this season and beyond. It was great to begin this partnership in Hampshire and I hope I can repay their support with a set of strong results across the rest of the year!"

Mark Nicholas - Chief Revenue Officer, Bell Integration: "At Bell Integration, we believe in backing ambitious talent and supporting the communities we serve. Haarni Sadiq has already demonstrated remarkable determination, skill and potential, making him an exciting young talent to watch. We are delighted to partner with him at this stage of his racing career and look forward to celebrating his successes on and off the track."

Something you may not know about Thruxton is that in 1993, Damon Hill drove his Williams Formula One car around the circuit at an average speed of 147 mph.

About Bell Integration

Founded in 1995, Bell Integration is an AI-First organisation with AI-powered innovation at its core, bringing partners, systems and ideas together to design smarter, more adaptive futures for governments, industries and societies. From strategy and data to real-world delivery expertise, Bell's AI solutions and services enable organisations to close the gap between AI ambition and real-world execution.

Media contact: Finola Sloyan pr@bell-integration.com | +44 2392 825925

Cision View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/hampshire-technology-company-backs-rising-british-f4-star-haarni-sadiq-from-fareham-302837875.html

© 2026 PR Newswire
Achtung, Korrektur!
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