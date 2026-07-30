Greater Than AB: Greater Than AB and ABAX AS reach final settlement in ongoing legal disputes

Greater Than AB and ABAX AS have today entered into a settlement agreement, resolving all outstanding disputes between the two companies, including the proceedings before the Stockholm District Court in case nos. T 17624-24 and T 2535-25. Under the terms of the settlement, ABAX AS will pay Greater Than AB a total amount of SEK 64 million, with an impact on Greater Than's operating result of approximately SEK 40 million during the third quarter of 2026.

The settlement is a commercial resolution of the disputes and does not constitute any admission of liability or wrongdoing by either party. As part of the settlement agreement both parties confirm that no infringement of Greater Than's intellectual property rights has occurred. Both companies consider the matters fully resolved. The parties have also agreed not to pursue any further claims against each other arising from their previous contractual relationship.



"I am pleased that we have reached a mutually agreeable resolution," says Johanna Forseke, CEO of Greater Than. "Our technology is at the core of what we do and protecting our IP has always been critical to our business. I'm glad to have this process concluded so we can move forward with full focus on our business priorities."

GREATER THAN AB

Johanna Forseke, CEO of Greater Than AB

Press contact Greater Than

PR@greaterthan.eu

+46 855 593 200

www.greaterthan.eu

About Greater Than

Greater Than is a global leader in AI-driven risk intelligence for road safety and sustainability. Its unique technology is trained using real-life driving data to predict crash probability and climate impact.

By using AI pattern profiling to measure the driver influence on risk, Greater Than delivers predictive scores that are globally comparable. Fleets, mobility providers, insurers and other organizations involved in road transportation use these insights for risk management, cost control, pricing, and ESG compliance.

Greater Than (GREAT: ST) is listed on Nasdaq First North Growth Market. FNCA Sweden AB is the Certified Adviser. Learn more at www.greaterthan.eu.

This information is information that Greater Than is obliged to make public pursuant to the EU Market Abuse Regulation. The information was submitted for publication, through the agency of the contact persons set out above, at 2026-07-30 10:16 CEST.