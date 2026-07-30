Centurion Wealth Management, LLC: Centurion Wealth Management Recognized on Financial Advisor Magazine's America's Top RIAs List for 2026

Centurion celebrates their first recognition by FA Magazine!

MCLEAN, VA / ACCESS Newswire / July 30, 2026 / Centurion Wealth Management is proud to announce that it has been named to Financial Advisor Magazine's America's Top RIAs for 2026, marking the firm's first appearance on the publication's annual ranking of independent registered investment advisory firms. The recognition marks an exciting milestone in the firm's continued growth and reflects its commitment to delivering comprehensive wealth management and financial planning services through a personalized, planning-first approach.

Founded in 2015, Centurion Wealth Management is an independent registered investment adviser (RIA) providing comprehensive wealth management and financial planning services to independent women, families, business owners, corporate executives, and retirees. Through its planning-first approach, the firm provides personalized investment management, retirement planning, tax planning, estate planning coordination, and ongoing financial guidance designed to help clients make informed financial decisions aligned with their long-term goals.

"Being included on this year's list is a meaningful milestone for our firm. Since the beginning, our focus has been on building a team and a planning process centered on our clients' long-term goals. We are honored to be recognized by Financial Advisor Magazine, and we remain committed to providing thoughtful guidance and personalized planning to help our clients make informed financial decisions for years to come." - Sterling D. Neblett, CFP, CEPA, Co-Founder of Centurion Wealth Management 7/27/2026.

While the firm is honored to receive this recognition, its focus remains unchanged: helping clients navigate important financial decisions through personalized planning and long-term relationships. Whether assisting families preparing for retirement, business owners planning for the future of their companies, corporate executives navigating complex financial decisions, or individuals seeking to build and preserve wealth, Centurion's approach begins with understanding each client's unique goals, values, and financial priorities.

To learn more about Centurion Wealth Management's planning-first approach, comprehensive wealth management services, and experienced advisory team, visit www.centurionwealth.com .

For media inquiries or additional information about Centurion Wealth Management, please contact us at team@centurionwealth.com or (571) 765-1890. Investment advisory services are offered through Centurion Wealth Management, LLC, a registered investment adviser.

Important Disclosures:

Financial Advisor Magazine's America's Top RIAs 2026 ranking was published on July 10, 2026. Additional information regarding the award methodology, eligibility criteria, and important disclosures is available on Centurion Wealth Management's Award Disclosures.

Centurion Wealth Management was named to America's Top RIAs 2026 ranking list by Financial Advisor Magazine. The ranking was based on information submitted as of December 31, 2025. Centurion Wealth Management paid a licensing fee to use the award logo in marketing materials; payment was not a factor in determining the ranking.

The statement above from Sterling D. Neblett reflects the firm's response to being named to Financial Advisor Magazine's America's Top RIAs for 2026. It is not a client testimonial or endorsement and should not be interpreted as a guarantee of future results or investment performance.

SOURCE: Centurion Wealth Management, LLC

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/banking-and-financial-services/centurion-wealth-management-recognized-on-financial-advisor-magazine-1197707