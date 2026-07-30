Dubai, United Arab Emirates--(Newsfile Corp. - July 30, 2026) - Think Orion, a marketing agency that works with online education providers, has launched the Mind Minutes Method. It is a way to measure how much time a student spends with a provider before signing up for a program. The agency's founder, Manno Notermans, created it.

Think Orion

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How It Works

"The method measures all of the time a prospective student spends interacting with, thinking about, or consuming content tied to the problem the program solves, before they start." It splits that time into two distinct buckets.

Hard minutes come from things the provider makes, like videos and webinars.

Soft minutes are the time a student spends thinking it over in between.

Watching a full webinar counts as hard minutes. Comparing providers, or talking it over with family, counts as soft minutes.

The number of minutes a provider needs depends on four factors: the price and perceived value of the program, the provider's existing brand awareness, the strength of the evidence that students achieve meaningful results, and the level of market demand for what the program teaches.

Each mix gives a different number. Providers use it as a target when they plan content. A higher price, a smaller name, or weaker proof all mean more time is needed.

Notermans said he built the method after seeing that providers often answer low enrollment periods by spending more on ads and posting more content.

"You cannot create demand at the moment someone is ready to decide," Notermans said. "You can only already be on the short list they trust. This is a way to measure that build-up instead of guessing at it."

"Teams already agree that trust takes time to build," he said. "What they have not had is a number to plan against.

Manno Notermans, creator of the Mind Minutes Method and founder of Think Orion

The method is not tied to one channel. Think Orion mainly uses it for paid advertising, its main service. But the model counts time from any source. That includes content, email, partnerships, and word of mouth.

Where to Get It

Think Orion has put out several tools built on the method. All tools are created so education providers can implement the method themselves and communicate clearly internally. All can be found via thinkorion.com.

About Manno Notermans

Manno Notermans created the Mind Minutes Method and founded Think Orion. He works with online education providers to grow an audience and build demand.

About Think Orion

Think Orion is a marketing agency for online education providers, focused on growth. Founded by Manno Notermans and Rayed Chaudhry, it works with online course creators, training programs, academies, and university continuing education departments. More at thinkorion.com.

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Source: PRNews OU