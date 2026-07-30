Richmond Hill, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - July 30, 2026) - Certified Translations Canada (CTC), founded by Farzan Foroutan, has launched its new IRCC certified translation service in Canada to help immigrants, students, and workers prepare accurate, compliant, and IRCC-ready documents while reducing delays caused by incomplete or incorrect submissions.

The new service provides newcomers with a complete translation solution designed specifically for Canadian immigration requirements. Each translation is prepared with attention to accuracy, completeness, and required certification standards, helping applicants submit documents that meet Immigration, Refugees and Citizenship Canada (IRCC) requirements.

"Immigration applications can be stressful, especially when applicants are unsure whether their documents meet official requirements," said Farzan Foroutan, founder of Certified Translations Canada. "Our goal is to make the certified translation process simple, reliable, and easier to navigate for people building their future in Canada."

For IRCC applications, documents that are not already in English or French must generally be accompanied by a complete and accurate translation. Translations must include all relevant information from the original document, including text, stamps, seals, and handwritten notes where applicable.

Certified Translations Canada's IRCC certified translation service supports a wide range of immigration-related documents, including:

Birth, marriage, divorce, and police certificates for permanent residence and sponsorship applications

Diplomas, transcripts, and academic records for study permit applications

Employment reference letters and civil documents for work permit applications

The company provides certified translations in more than 75 languages and works with clients from diverse backgrounds. In addition to translation services, Certified Translations Canada also offers notary and apostille services to support broader document authentication needs.

About Certified Translations Canada

Certified Translations Canada provides professional certified translation services for individuals, businesses, and organizations across Canada. The company focuses on delivering accurate, compliant translations for immigration, education, legal, and official documentation needs.

With expertise in certified translation requirements, CTC helps clients prepare documents accepted by government institutions, universities, and other official organizations.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/306954

Source: PRNews OU