Berlin-headquartered solar company Enpal is closing its sales office in Hamburg. A company spokesperson confirmed to pv magazine Germany that the company intends to "focus on its core sales locations in Munich, Essen, and Berlin" in the future and expects these locations to be strengthened as part of this decision. "We are doing everything we can to support our colleagues in Hamburg during this difficult time and to help with the transition," the Enpal spokesperson continued. As a result of the closure, more than 80 employees were placed on immediate leave. Enpal employed only sales staff at its ...

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