Questex LLC: Questex's Fierce Pharma announces launch of Fierce Pharma Week Europe in Basel, Switzerland in June 2027

New pan-European event will bring together pharma marketing, commercialization, medical affairs, PR/communications, and policy leaders in the heart of Europe's life sciences hub

BASEL, Switzerland, July 30, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Questex, the owners of Fierce Pharma and Fierce Pharma Week, today announces the launch of a new annual event dedicated to the business of pharma. The inaugural edition of Fierce Pharma Week Europe will take place June 28-30, 2027, in Basel, Switzerland.

The event will feature dedicated content tracks and communities across Marketing, Medical Affairs, Commercialization & Market Access, PR & Communications, Competitive Intelligence, and Market Research, creating a single gathering place for cross-functional leaders driving the future of pharma.

"With the launch of Fierce Pharma Week Europe, we are creating a unique environment for cross-functional pharma teams to learn and network across companies and across countries. Europe is not one market, and our content programming will reflect that with sessions that cover the critical issues being addressed across this fragmented space," Zohaib Sheikh, Head of Conference Programming, Fierce Life Sciences explained.

European pharma companies are dealing with a rapidly changing landscape, including an evolving U.S. drug-pricing policy, the European Commission's new Life Sciences Strategy, and the rapid rise of Chinese biopharma innovation. These issues are reshaping how global pharma companies think about the European market, creating growing demand for a forum where these issues can be discussed.

Topics and sessions will include:

The new geography of innovation: Where will Europe's next blockbuster drugs come from?

The geopolitics of drug pricing: Navigating US MFN, AMNOG reforms, and JCA implementation

Launch excellence: Succeeding in a constrained, multi-market environment

Building omnichannel HCP engagement across Europe

Agentic AI at commercial scale: Deploying autonomous systems in a regulated environment

The UK's Post-Brexit Pharma Strategy: Navigating the VPAG Stalemate

How to succeed in setting up a Digital & AI forward commercial organization





"Europe is entering a new era of pharmaceutical competition, and there has never been a better time to bring the Fierce Pharma Week franchise to the region," said Rhiannon James, President, Life Sciences, Health & Wellness. "Bringing Fierce Pharma Week to Basel puts that conversation right at the center of Europe's life sciences ecosystem, alongside the companies and policymakers who are living through these changes in pricing, market access, and global competition every day."

Why Basel?

Basel is home to global pharmaceutical leaders Novartis and Roche and sits at the center of Europe's most concentrated life sciences cluster, with more than 800 life sciences companies, 1,000+ research groups, and 33,000+ life sciences professionals in the region. Located at the crossroads of Switzerland, Germany, and France, Basel offers easy access from across Europe via its airport and one of the continent's best-connected rail hubs, alongside a compact city center and more than 400 hotels.

For the launch of Fierce Pharma Week Europe, the Fierce team will be partnering with MCH (Messe Schweiz). As one of the city's leading institutions, MCH has long served as a meeting point for the industry, connecting pharma, biotech, and life sciences stakeholders with the city itself. That local standing and convening power make MCH an ideal partner for establishing a flagship European platform in Basel from day one.

Roman Imgrüth, CEO Exhibitions & Events, MCH Group said, "For many years, Fierce Pharma Week has been one of the pharmaceutical industry's flagship events in the United States. We are proud that Questex has chosen Basel as the home of its European edition. With its globally recognised life sciences ecosystem, Basel is the ideal place to bring together leaders from across the industry. This partnership further strengthens Basel's position as a premier destination for international life sciences events and reflects MCH Group's ambition to build a world-class portfolio of globally relevant life sciences platforms."

Partnership Opportunities

Fierce Pharma Week Europe will feature tailored content tracks and community zones, enabling participants to freely network and engage across disciplines. Attendees will enjoy educational sessions, structured networking opportunities, and interactive social activities designed to spark collaboration and innovation. Further details on programming, speakers, and sponsorship opportunities will be announced in the coming months.

Organizations interested in early partnership opportunities are encouraged to contact the Fierce Pharma team directly at: hls@questex.com learn more at: europe.fiercepharmaweek.com.

About Fierce Pharma Week

Fierce Pharma Week brings together life science executives responsible for marketing and sales, medical affairs and scientific communications, new product planning and commercial development, PR and communications to ensure pharma and biotech companies have the most integrated, agile and unified strategy needed to drive value and excel in this rapidly evolving new era. The 2026 event will take place September 14-17 in Philadelphia at the Pennsylvania Convention Center.

About MCH Group

MCH Group, headquartered in Basel (Switzerland), is a globally active experience marketing company with a comprehensive network of services for global clients. Its core business includes unique community platforms such as the Art Basel shows in Basel, Hong Kong, Paris, and Miami Beach, as well as major national exhibitions such as Swissbau and Giardina. The Live Marketing Solutions division, with the brands MCH Global, MC2, and Expomobilia, offers individual experience marketing solutions from strategy to creation and implementation. MCH Group also operates the Basel Exhibition and Congress Center and Messe Zürich. The company employs over 800 people, around half of them in Switzerland and the USA.

About Questex

Questex fuels exceptional business connections-where every buyer and seller interaction matters. Through live events enriched with data insights and active year-round digital communities, we deliver measurable results. It happens here.

Media Contacts

Meryl Franzman

Fierce Pharma Week

mfranzman@questex.com

Katie Orrell

Fierce Pharma Week

Korrell@questex.com

Lucia Uebersax

MCH Group

Lucia.Uebersax@mch-group.com