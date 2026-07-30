State-owned public utility Electricity Generation Bangladesh has issued a tender for the design, supply, installation, testing and commissioning of a 220 MW solar project. The tender marks the official launch of bidding for the 220 MW Sonagazi project, to be located in the Feni district of southeastern Bangladesh. The project was given the green light last December after receiving backing from the Islamic Development Bank. Electricity Generation Bangladesh issued an initial procurement notice in January and ran a tender searching for consultants to support the project in the same month. The new ...

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