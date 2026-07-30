Rhobot AI Solutions: RHOBOT.AI and CarbonAMS Advance Physical AI, Industrial World Model and European Reseller Partnership

CarbonAMS will deploy three edge-native, physical AI applications at Duleek and bring advanced industrial AI to customers across the United Kingdom and Europe.

WATERTOWN, NY / ACCESS Newswire / July 30, 2026 / CarbonAMS and Rhobot AI Solutions, Inc. (RHOBOT.AI) today announced a licensing deal and reseller partnership for RHOBOT.AI's industrial AI applications. CarbonAMS will deploy the technology at its flagship Duleek Renewable Energy facility and expand its availability across the United Kingdom and Europe through a reseller agreement.

Duleek is a 42 GWh-per-year biomethane facility that will supply renewable energy to Alexion, AstraZeneca Rare Disease. CarbonAMS and Sustainable Development Capital Limited (SDCL) previously announced their partnership to deploy up to €200 million into projects with the goal of making Duleek the most advanced AI-controlled industrial facility in the world. That facility is near completion. (LINK)

Today's announcement builds on earlier work in Ireland. In a previously announced test at a CarbonAMS facility in Northern Ireland, Siemens and RHOBOT.AI reported a 39% reduction in digester parasitic energy load and a 2.5% increase in gas output, with no production downtime. (LINK)

An Industrial AI World Model

Together, the RHOBOT.AI applications form an industrial AI world model: a continuously updated spatial, temporal, and computable representation of the facility, its equipment, operating conditions, history, constraints, objectives, and performance.

The platform does not depend on traditional digital twins or LLMs for its core intelligence. It computes directly from real-world industrial data, equipment relationships, operating constraints, and process history at the edge. The system requires no web connectivity and no data sharing with vendors. Users can maintain complete data sovereignty and can optionally coordinate with and leverage digital twins and/or LLMs. RHOBOT.AI delivers the operational ground truth and machine-level computation needed to connect them safely and productively to the physical world.

"This work makes industrial performance computable," said John Gaus, Founder and CEO of RHOBOT.AI. "Improved quality, yield, throughput, energy and material efficiency, and reduced downtime strengthen businesses and protect industrial jobs. That is AI for the measurable good of human endeavor."

"Our Duleek facility will show what intelligent, digital infrastructure can achieve," said Patrick Harte, Chief Technology Officer of CarbonAMS. "We have witnessed what this technology can do across industrial machine performance. It is applicable across all industries, and we are excited to bring leading capabilities to our industrial portfolio and deliver them to industrial operators across the UK and Europe. Ultimately, greater efficiency is fundamental to achieving greater sustainability."

The partnership gives engineers, operators, and managers stronger computational tools to improve profitability, sustainability, resilience, and long-term competitiveness.

About CarbonAMS

CarbonAMS develops renewable biomethane projects linking gas production, agricultural feedstocks, biofertilizer, carbon management, and long-term industrial energy partnerships.

About RHOBOT.AI

Rhobot AI Solutions, Inc. develops edge-native Physical AI software for modeling facilities, monitoring equipment, optimizing processes, and computing machine-level operating decisions.

Contacts

CarbonAMS: Rian Kennedy - rian@carbonams.com - www.carbonams.com

RHOBOT.AI: John Gaus - john@rhobot.ai - www.rhobot.ai

SOURCE: Rhobot AI Solutions

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/industrial-and-manufacturing/rhobot.ai-and-carbonams-advance-physical-ai-industrial-world-model-and-1198010