Uruguay's Minister of Industry, Energy and Mining, Fernanda Cardona, has said the government plans to add 500 MW of new renewable capacity before the end of the current administration in February 2030, with an emphasis on photovoltaic energy. Cardona announced the intention during the opening of the XII Latin American Renewable Energy Congress, organized by the Uruguayan Renewable Energy Association on July 28 and 29 at the Technological Laboratory of Uruguay in Montevideo, the country's capital. The 500 MW target includes four solar plants and the advancement of hybridization initiatives, although ...

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