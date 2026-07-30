Analysis of tens of millions of transactions across global gaming clients reinforces the strength of Jumio identity intelligence during peak match-day traffic

Jumio, the leading provider of AI-powered identity intelligence, today shared insights on how its platform supported gaming operators through the intense traffic of the 2026 World Cup. Based on an analysis of transaction activity across its global gaming client base including 9 of the top 10 European gaming operators and several of the largest U.S. sportsbooks Jumio's customers initiated tens of millions of transactions throughout the tournament, demonstrating robust platform scalability and reliability during peak global sporting moments.

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"Supporting our gaming customers through an event of this magnitude requires more than just raw capacity it requires precision," said Bala Kumar, Jumio president and CPTO. "By providing identity intelligence at scale, we enabled operators to handle peak match-day traffic without compromising on security or speed. This performance confirms that operators can protect their ecosystem and build player trust, even when global engagement is at its highest."

World Cup transaction volume provided a clear window into how global sporting events drive player engagement. Jumio's data reflects the massive regional influence on platform activity: Brazil was a primary driver of transaction volume throughout the earlier stages of the tournament, with traffic patterns shifting naturally following the team's exit on July 5. Despite these regional fluctuations, the platform remained under constant high-load conditions, seamlessly scaling throughout the tournament and the top five busiest match-day windows:

June 13: Matches featuring Qatar v. Switzerland, Brazil v. Morocco, Haiti v. Scotland, and Australia v. Turkey June 11: Matches featuring Mexico v. South Africa, and South Korea v. Czechia June 24: Matches featuring Switzerland v. Canada, Bosnia and Herzegovina v. Qatar, Morocco v. Haiti, Scotland v. Brazil, South Africa v. South Korea, and Czechia v. Mexico June 17: Matches featuring Portugal v. DR Congo, England v. Croatia, Ghana v. Panama, and Uzbekistan v. Colombia June 30: Matches featuring Côte d'Ivoire v. Norway, France v. Sweden, Mexico v. Ecuador

While those dates captured the peak, the tournament also saw interesting variance: the final match on July 19 proved to be the seventh-busiest day, whereas the third-place match on July 18 surprisingly ranked as the third-quietest day of the entire event.

Jumio's reliability was supported by proactive collaboration. Leading up to the tournament, Jumio's success team worked closely with operators on capacity planning and regular readiness check-ins, ensuring clients were fully prepared for the anticipated traffic spikes.

Among the operators leveraging Jumio to maintain service integrity and build lasting player trust is TQJ, the company behind the Bet do Milhão online betting platform.

"For our platform, the World Cup was a critical moment to maintain integrity and build lasting player trust during a time of high engagement," said Fernando Justus Fischer, CEO at TQJ. "Jumio identity intelligence empowered us to streamline our verification processes and protect against unauthorized access, allowing our players to enjoy the matches in a secure environment."

Beyond traditional verification, the World Cup also served as a proving ground for Jumio's reusable identity solution, selfie.DONE. Across LATAM the first region where this solution is currently deployed key gaming operators, including TQJ, leveraged selfie.DONE to streamline the experience for returning players. Hundreds of thousands of transactions were processed using this technology, offering players a fast-lane, document-free verification experience that maintained the highest standards of security even amidst intense tournament traffic.

To learn more about Jumio and its award-winning, AI-powered identity intelligence solutions, visit jumio.com.

About Jumio

Jumio helps organizations to know and trust their customers online. From account opening to ongoing monitoring, the Jumio Platform provides AI-powered identity intelligence anchored in biometric authentication, automation and data-driven insights to accurately establish, maintain and reassert trust.

Leveraging powerful automated technology including biometric screening, AI/machine learning, liveness detection and no-code orchestration with hundreds of data sources, Jumio helps to fight fraud and financial crime, onboard customers faster and meet regulatory compliance including KYC and AML. Jumio has processed more than 1 billion transactions spanning over 200 countries and territories from real-time web and mobile transactions.

Based in Sunnyvale, California, Jumio operates globally with offices and representation in North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and the Middle East, and has been the recipient of numerous awards for innovation. Jumio is backed by Centana Growth Partners, Great Hill Partners and Millennium Technology Value Partners.

For more information, please visit www.jumio.com.

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Contacts:

Media Contacts

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Haleigh Kent-Bryant

10Fold Communications

jumio@10fold.com

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+65 8139 2504

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Giancarlo Aracena

Sentidos Comunicaciones

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