Yiren Digital Ltd.: Yiren Digital Releases 2025 ESG Report: Advancing Responsible AI and Sustainable Growth

BEIJING, July 30, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Yiren Digital Ltd. (NYSE: YRD) ("Yiren Digital" or the "Company"), a leading company specializing in financial technology and artificial intelligence innovation across multiple industries in China and global markets, today announced the publication of its 2025 Environmental, Social and Governance ("ESG") Report, the Company's third annual ESG report.

Covering the year ended December 31, 2025, the report provides a comprehensive overview of Yiren Digital's progress across ESG governance, responsible innovation, inclusive financial services, low-carbon operations, employee development and community engagement.

"Sustainability is increasingly embedded in how we innovate, govern our business and serve our customers," said Mr. Ning Tang, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of Yiren Digital. "In 2025, we continued to strengthen AI governance, expand inclusive and green finance, and invest in our environment, people and communities. As we advance our 'All-in-AI' strategy, we will continue to pair technological development with responsible practices that create durable value for our customers, employees, partners and shareholders."

The report was prepared with reference to the Global Reporting Initiative (GRI) Standards and benchmarked against the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals (UN SDGs).

Key Highlights from the 2025 ESG Report

Responsible AI and governance: In 2025, Yiren Digital advanced its AI model capabilities while tightening control over how those models are built and used. Its proprietary Zhiyu and Yizhi large language models completed the applicable regulatory filing process, and its MagiCube Agent Platform was upgraded to version 2.0 and expanded across six core operating areas. The Company also strengthened responsible AI controls through lifecycle model monitoring, restricted access to sensitive facial- and voice-recognition features, implemented human review in applicable risk-management scenarios, and created traceable records for AI-generated content and AI-driven decisions. Oversight sits within a newly established, three-tier ESG governance structure comprising the Board-level ESG Committee, Company management and an ESG working group. Female directors represented 28% of the Board, and business ethics training covered 100% of Board members and employees.

Inclusive and green finance: The Company maintained its focus on underserved borrowers and environmentally-conscious businesses. It facilitated RMB19.46 billion in unsecured credit loans for over 596,500 small business owners across more than 10 categories, including RMB2.70 billion in credit loans for more than 80,000 female business owners and RMB650 million for 17,400 agricultural business owners. The Company also facilitated RMB214 million in loans for 4,399 business owners in energy-efficiency-related industries and RMB41.01 million for 891 business owners in environmental protection monitoring.

Environmental and community responsibility: Beyond its core business, Yiren Digital worked to reduce its environmental footprint and widen its contribution to underserved communities. On operations, the Company's Beijing headquarters holds LEED Platinum certification, 100% of its servers, network equipment and office electronics met green environmental protection standards, and total greenhouse gas emissions fell 6% year over year, continuing a multi-year decline. On the community front, the Company's Taihua Campus rural revitalization program, run jointly with the CreditEase Foundation, has built 52 campuses across five provinces and reached more than 75,000 rural children since inception, with 85 teachers and nearly 17,500 rural students supported in 2025 alone. Also, in response to the July 2025 flooding in Beijing's Miyun District, Yiren Digital and the Beijing CreditEase Foundation contributed RMB200,000 toward emergency supplies, road repairs and home rebuilding for affected residents.

The report underscores Yiren Digital's growing contributions to responsible AI development and innovation, financial inclusion, environmental protection and social impact. The Company remains dedicated to promoting sustainability and strengthening ESG management and disclosure while advancing its AI-native strategy.

To view Yiren Digital's full 2025 ESG Report, please visit: https://ir.yiren.com/ESG-Reports.

About Yiren Digital

Yiren Digital Ltd. is a leading company specializing in financial technology and artificial intelligence innovation across multiple industries in China and global markets. The Company leverages advanced artificial intelligence and emerging technologies to enhance customer experience, optimize capital efficiency, and expand financial inclusion. Following the regulatory filing of its in-house developed Large Language Model Zhiyu, and the significant enhancement of its MagiCube Agent platform, Yiren Digital is establishing a new growth engine to accelerate its evolution into an AI-native, multi-industry operating platform extending beyond traditional financial services. For more information, please visit https://ir.yiren.com.

Safe Harbor Statement

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SOURCE Yiren Digital Ltd.