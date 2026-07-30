Rocket Lab Corporation: Rocket Lab Secures Multi-Launch Deal with iQPS for Three Dedicated Missions

LONG BEACH, Calif., July 30, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Rocket Lab Corporation (Nasdaq: RKLB), a global leader in launch services and space systems, today announced that a multi-launch deal has been signed with Institute for Q-shu Pioneers of Space, Inc ("iQPS") for three new dedicated launches on Electron.

This contract is the third multi-launch booking on Electron by iQPS announced in less than a year - bringing the total number of launches booked to 18 and further solidifying Electron's position as the world's most sought-after small-lift launch vehicle.

These three new dedicated launches for iQPS are scheduled to take place from Rocket Lab Launch Complex 1 from late 2027. Each mission will deploy a single QPS-SAR satellite to a 575km low Earth orbit that will continue the build out of iQPS' Earth-imaging constellation using synthetic aperture radar: a technology that enables images to be created from radio wave measurements and allows data to be collected during any time of day and under any weather conditions.

Rocket Lab's own satellite separation system called the Motorized Lightband has also been purchased for all iQPS missions, streamlining the company's access to space with reduced scheduling risk.

Placing satellites within a constellation already on orbit is exactly the challenge Electron was created to solve. As iQPS' primary launch provider, Electron has deployed seven QPS-SAR satellites to space with 100% mission success since 2023, each time with the reliability and precision that satellite operators have come to expect from Electron. This latest deal provides iQPS with the security of regular launch slots for their constellation as demand for Electron launches reaches record heights.

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About Rocket Lab

Rocket Lab (Nasdaq: RKLB) is an end-to-end space company delivering rockets, satellites, and spacecraft components for commercial, government, and defense missions. Driven by its industry-leading small-lift rockets Electron and HASTE and its upcoming reusable Neutron medium-lift rocket, Rocket Lab delivers reliable and responsive launch for the world's most important missions from constellation deployment to missile defense. Rocket Lab's satellites and components have powered more than 1,700 missions in Earth orbit, as well as deep-space exploration of the Moon, Mars, and beyond. Learn more at www.rocketlabcorp.com.

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