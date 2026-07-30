Ping An Healthcare and Technology Company Limited: Ping An Group Upgrades Longevity Management Service System, Unveils 11 Health Longevity Centers Nationwide

SHANGHAI, July 30, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Ping An Insurance (Group) Company of China, Ltd. ("Ping An Group") held a service upgrade press conference yesterday themed "Professionalism Safeguards a Century of Wellbeing", officially upgrading its "Ping An Health Longevity Management Service System". Relying on three core capabilities-medicine, AI, and cutting-edge technology-and through systematic risk prevention and proactive intervention, the system provides customers with a full-cycle, proactive health management solution. At the press conference, Ping An Healthcare and Technology Company Limited ("Ping An Good Doctor" or the "Company", Stock Code: 1833.HK) announced the establishment of the "Longevity Management Ecosystem Alliance" and officially unveiled 11 "Ping An Health Longevity Centers" nationwide.

Establishing a Risk Prevention and Proactive Intervention System

As the healthcare industry accelerates its transition from traditional "passive treatment" to a "proactive health" model, health and longevity management has increasingly become an important topic in addressing population aging.

He Mingke, CEO of Ping An Good Doctor, pointed out that the upgraded "Ping An Health Longevity Management Service System" centers on two core concepts: safeguarding the baseline of health and delivering specialized proactive health interventions. Relying on the three core capabilities of medicine, AI, and cutting-edge technology, it first establishes four lines of defense-comprehensive preemptive screening, 24/7 emergency response, full-process medical assistance, and full-cycle multi-disease co-management-to help users identify, screen, and manage health risks early. Furthermore, the service provides health interventions across three dimensions: behavioral, physical, and mental, covering areas such as long-term chronic disease management, lifestyle cultivation, metabolic and physical function maintenance, and brain health management.

Launching the "AI + Human" Digital and Intelligent Health Management Service

At the press conference, Ping An Good Doctor also showcased its newly launched digital and intelligent health management service under the "AI + Human" model, "Ping An Smart Private Coach". The service adopts a dual-coach companion training model with dedicated human fitness coaches and smart AI coaches. Through an "assessment - training - consolidation" process, it supports users in personalized sports and health management. Powered by the proprietary DeepBody engine, it can capture full-body skeletal key points to provide real-time online movement guidance, and is compatible with devices such as mobile phones, tablets, and televisions.

11 Ping An Health Longevity Centers Unveiled Nationwide

The 11 newly unveiled "Ping An Health Longevity Centers" are based on the 11 self-operated medical institutions of the Ping An Health (Testing) Center. They integrate multidisciplinary resources including precision medicine, nutrition, traditional Chinese medicine, sleep medicine, and psychosomatic medicine to construct a full-life-cycle health management closed loop.

In addition, Ping An Good Doctor's "Longevity Ecosystem Alliance" awarded plaques to the first batch of 46 industry-leading partners. The Company will work with alliance partners to co-create industry standards, integrate premium service resources, reshape user service experiences, and promote the high-quality, sustainable development of the industry.

Ping An Group will continuously improve its medical, health, and senior care service systems, open its platform capabilities, deepen industrial collaboration, and expand its ecosystem network. Together with the industry, it aims to drive the health and aging industry towards a higher-quality, higher-value, and more resilient direction, contributing to the advancement of the "Healthy China" initiative.

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