CoinShares PLC: CoinShares Confirms Quarterly Reporting Cadence, Seeks Shareholder Approval for Buyback Authority

Company confirms commitment to voluntary quarterly financial reporting.

Monthly AUM and net flow disclosures continue to provide investors with enhanced transparency between quarterly reporting periods.

Extraordinary General Meeting to seek shareholder approval for share repurchase authority.

ST HELIER, Jersey - 30th July 2026 - CoinShares PLC (NASDAQ: CSHR) ("CoinShares" or the "Company"), a leading global asset manager specialising in digital assets, today reaffirmed its commitment to maintaining a level of transparency and financial disclosure that more closely reflects the expectations of U.S. public market investors than the minimum requirements applicable to a Foreign Private Issuer ("FPI"), by electing to publish quarterly financial results on a voluntary basis, consistent with the reporting frequency maintained throughout its previous listing on Nasdaq Stockholm.



The Company believes that regular, transparent and consistent financial reporting is fundamental to maintaining investor confidence.

Accordingly, its financial results for the six months ended 30 June 2026 are expected to be released no later than September 30, 2026, to coincide with the updating of its registration statement on Form F-1 that was declared effective by the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission on June 2, 2026. This update will mark the commencement of the Company's regular quarterly reporting cadence.



The Company will announce by press release the exact date of its half-year results release and earnings conference call in the near future.



In addition to its quarterly financial reporting, the Company publishes a detailed monthly breakdown of its Assets under Management ("AUM") and net flows on its Investor Relations website. Updated no later than the close of business on the third business day of each month, this information is intended to provide shareholders and analysts with timely data to support financial modelling and analysis between earnings releases. This monthly disclosure complements the Company's voluntary quarterly reporting framework and reflects its commitment to providing transparent, consistent and decision-useful information throughout the year.



Separately, the Company has resolved to convene an Extraordinary General Meeting to seek shareholder approval for certain corporate authorities, including an authorisation that would provide the Company with the flexibility to undertake share repurchases should market conditions and the Company's capital allocation priorities warrant. A Notice of Extraordinary General Meeting will be published shortly.

Commenting on the announcement, Jean-Marie Mognetti, Chief Executive Officer of CoinShares, said:

"Our Nasdaq listing represented more than a change of exchange; it marked the beginning of a new chapter for CoinShares as a U.S.-listed public company.

While our Foreign Private Issuer status affords us flexibility in the frequency of our reporting obligations, we believe our shareholders are better served by regular, transparent and consistent financial reporting. CoinShares has reported quarterly financial results throughout its five years as a listed company in Sweden, and the Company sees no reason why shareholders should receive information on a less frequent basis following the Company's Nasdaq listing in the United States than they did previously.

As we complete our first interim reporting cycle under U.S. GAAP, our priority is to establish a reporting framework that we can apply consistently for years to come.

Our ambition is straightforward: wherever practical, we intend to operate to the reporting and governance standards expected of the highest-quality U.S. listed financial institutions. We believe that discipline builds credibility, and credibility creates long-term shareholder value."

Forward-Looking Statements





This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the United States Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements include, without limitation, statements regarding the Company's business strategy, its capital allocation plans (including the proposed share repurchase authority), its plans for the release of financial information, the anticipated benefits of recent and prospective acquisitions and partnerships (including Bastion and Kiln), the development of its active alternative strategies and on-chain asset management initiatives, the expansion of European retail access under MiCA, the build-out of its U.S. franchise, and the plans and objectives of management for future operations. These statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors that may cause actual results to differ materially from the anticipated results or other expectations expressed in such forward-looking statements. Factors that may cause actual results to differ include, but are not limited to: (1) volatility in digital asset prices and the sensitivity of the Company's assets under management, fees and reported results to such movements; (2) the impact of U.S. GAAP fair-value accounting for digital assets and related instruments, which can cause unrealised, non-cash movements to flow through reported net income and produce significant period-to-period volatility; (3) changes in the markets in which CoinShares competes, including its competitive landscape, fee levels, technology evolution, or regulatory changes; (4) the risk that the Company may not realise the expected benefits of its acquisitions, partnerships and new product initiatives, or may not integrate acquired businesses successfully; (5) risks relating to the execution of the Company's capital allocation plans, including the timing, volume and completion of any share repurchases; (6) liquidity and market-depth conditions affecting the Company's Capital Markets activities; and (7) the risk that the Company may not be able to execute its growth strategies. The foregoing list of factors is not exhaustive. Additional risk factors are described in the Company's Annual Report on Form 20-F and other filings and submissions with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. CoinShares does not undertake any obligation to update any forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances after the date of this press release, except as required by law.



About CoinShares

CoinShares is a leading global asset manager specialising in digital assets, that delivers a broad range of financial services across investment management, trading and securities to a wide array of clients that includes corporations, financial institutions and individuals. Focusing on crypto since 2013, the firm is headquartered in Jersey, with offices in France, the UK and the US. CoinShares is regulated in Jersey by the Jersey Financial Services Commission, in France by the Autorité des marchés financiers, and in the US by the Securities and Exchange Commission, National Futures Association and Financial Industry Regulatory Authority. CoinShares is publicly listed on the Nasdaq under the ticker CSHR.



For more information on CoinShares, please visit: https://coinshares.com



Company | +44 (0)1534 513 100 | enquiries@coinshares.com



Investor Relations | +44 (0)1534 513 100 | corporateir@coinshares.com



Press Contacts

CoinShares

Benoît Pellevoizin

bpellevoizin@coinshares.com



M Group Strategic Communications

Peter Padovano

coinshares@mgroupsc.com

