METAOPTICS LTD: MetaOptics and Elsoft partner to scale next-generation semiconductor optics manufacturing equipment

SINGAPORE and GEORGE TOWN, Malaysia, July 30, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- MetaOptics Ltd (Catalist: 9MT) ("MetaOptics" or the "Company", and together with its subsidiaries, the "Group") and Elsoft Research Berhad (Bursa Malaysia: 0090) ("Elsoft") today jointly announced a strategic partnership to co-develop and mass produce the next generation of 12-inch large format precision, high speed metalens laser writers and leading-edge automatic testers that could sort metalens across widely applied wavelengths from visible light 425 ~ 630nm, in-frared 740 ~ 940nm and 1245 ~ 1310nm.

According to various independent market sources, the metalens market is forecasted to grow into a multi-billion-dollar market over the next few years, with demand for metalens fabrication and testing equipment expected to grow in tandem. This partnership is intended to put in place the equipment capacity needed to meet these potential market growth and expansion. MetaOptics is currently in discussions with potential foundry customers in the United States, Japan and Europe for the supply of these key metalens fabrication equipment and testers.

Under the partnership, the two companies will design, build and industrialise the key fabrication equipment behind the metalens value chain, from research and development through to high-volume manufacturing. The partnership unites Elsoft's proven strength in automated test equipment with MetaOptics' deep metalens design and process expertise.

The collaboration is expected to span three equipment families:

Next-generation 12-inch Direct Laser Writer platform: MetaOptics' current 4-inch Direct Laser Writer platform, a maskless lithography tool that pattern metalens geometry at about 120nm precision range resolution, offers a quick-turn platform for prototyping and small-volume pilot builds.



The 12-inch Direct Laser Writer platform will enable simultaneous multi-lens writing in excess of hundreds of metalenses, for high-volume mass production of Co-packaged Optics at 0.1mm lens diameter. The 12-inch Direct Laser Writer platform will integrate easily into existing standard semiconductor processes, and provide a superior and cost-effective mass production solution in terms of maintenance and production uptime, as well as ease of conversion;

Wafer-level automatic metalens testers: automated optical metrology systems that characterise metalens performance, including point-spread function, modulation transfer function (MTF), throughput and uniformity across the visible, near-infrared and short-wave infrared bands, scaling from single-coupon benches for research and development to full-wafer testers for production quality control; and

Metalens module assembly and test system: an integrated platform that performs sub-micron, active alignment, UV-cured bonding and embedded optical test in a single automated flow, configurable for automated volume production of smartphone-camera and AR-glasses modules. This leading-edge automatic equipment assembles metalens onto sub modular packages of flexible circuit & imaging or monochrome sensors. Both components assembly stations and testing stations are designed to fit a single machine for high throughput and optimum cleanroom space utilisation.

By combining MetaOptics' metalens design and process know-how with Elsoft's equipment manufacturing expertise, the partnership aims to shorten development cycles, improve production yields and shorten the path from prototyping to commercial-scale mass production. Both companies expect to benefit, with MetaOptics accelerating its transition to mass production capabilities as customer engagement moves into active evaluation and volume orders, and Elsoft extending its precision-equipment expertise into the fast-growing metalens market.

"Elsoft's engineering quality speaks for itself, and we are proud to build alongside them," said Mr Thng Chong Kim, Executive Chairman of MetaOptics. "Our 4-inch platforms let our customers prototype and iterate fast, and our 12-inch platforms, born from customer demand, are built for mass production. By pairing our metalens expertise with Elsoft's precision manufacturing, we believe this partnership will deliver far more than either of us could achieve alone."

"We are proud to put the quality and reliability of our systems behind this collaboration," said Mr Tan Cheik Eaik, Executive Director and Chief Executive Officer of Elsoft Research Berhad. "This partnership brings our precision manufacturing and automated-test expertise into the metalens market. Working alongside MetaOptics from prototyping through to mass production, we believe both companies are well positioned to serve the growing metalens industry."

The parties will define the technical specifications, commercial terms and roadmap for the equipment programme, and intend to negotiate and enter into definitive agreements in due course. The partnership is not expected to have a material impact on the net tangible assets or earnings per share of the Group for the current financial year.

About MetaOptics Ltd

MetaOptics Ltd (Catalist: 9MT) is a leading-edge semiconductor optics company pioneering glass-based metalens solutions enhanced by AI-driven image processing. Using advanced optical design and a scalable 12-inch DUV lithography process, it powers next-generation applications in CPO, mobile, AR/VR, automotive and other emerging markets. Headquartered in Singapore, MetaOptics aims to deliver high-performance optics with the reliability and scalability demanded by today's most innovative technology brands. Find out more at www.metaoptics.sg. For sales enquiries, please contact [email protected] .

About Elsoft Research Berhad

Elsoft Research Berhad is a Malaysian-based technology group listed on the Main Market of Bursa Malaysia. Elsoft designs and develops automated test equipment, burn-in systems and application-specific embedded systems, primarily for the semiconductor, optoelectronics and automotive industries. Its expertise in test and automation equipment positions it as a manufacturing partner for MetaOptics' metalens production and test systems.

SOURCE METAOPTICS LTD