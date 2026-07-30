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Dow Jones News
30.07.2026 12:57 Uhr
224 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
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Transaction in Own Shares

DJ Transaction in Own Shares 

Molten Ventures Plc (GROW) 
Transaction in Own Shares 
30-Jul-2026 / 11:25 GMT/BST 
 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
Molten Ventures plc 
("Molten" or the "Company") 
  
Transaction in own shares 
  
Molten Ventures plc (LSE: GROW) announces that during the period Monday 27th July 2026 to Wednesday 29th July 2026, 
Deutsche Bank AG, London Branch (trading for these purposes as Deutsche Numis) ("Deutsche Numis"), purchased on behalf 
of the Company ordinary shares of 1 pence each in the capital of the Company ("Ordinary Shares") as set out in the 
table below, pursuant to the share repurchase programme announced on 28 January 2026. 
  
Date of    Ordinary    Volume weighted Average Lowest price Highest price 
purchase   shares     Price Paid (GBp)    paid (GBp)  paid (GBp) 
       purchased 
27/07/26    30,000    620.4409        614.0     623.5 
28/07/26    30,000    602.5273        597.0     609.5 
29/07/26    18,929    602.9534        593.5     607.0

Following this purchase, the Company's issued share capital consists of 189,046,450 Ordinary Shares, the total number of Ordinary Shares in treasury is 15,900,612 and the total number of voting rights in the Company is 173,145,838.

The above figure may be used by shareholders as the denominator for the calculations by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in, the Company under the Financial Conduct Authority's Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules.

Aggregate information

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation), the schedule below contains detailed information about the purchases made by Deutsche Numis on behalf of the Company.

Issuer name and ISIN: Molten Ventures plc, ISIN: GB00BY7QYJ50

Individual transactions 

Transaction  Time of      Transaction    Trading 
Date     Number of ordinary   price (GBp)  transaction  (UK  reference number venue 
       shares purchased           Time) 
27/07/2026  906          623.50      09:01:34     00081950315TRLO0 XLON 
27/07/2026  322          623.50      09:17:59     00081951219TRLO0 XLON 
27/07/2026  483          623.50      09:17:59     00081951220TRLO0 XLON 
27/07/2026  811          623.50      09:17:59     00081951221TRLO0 XLON 
27/07/2026  928          623.50      09:17:59     00081951222TRLO0 XLON 
27/07/2026  126          623.50      09:38:14     00081952305TRLO0 XLON 
27/07/2026  936          623.50      09:49:37     00081952989TRLO0 XLON 
27/07/2026  684          623.50      09:49:37     00081952990TRLO0 XLON 
27/07/2026  33           620.50      10:26:52     00081954358TRLO0 XLON 
27/07/2026  503          620.50      10:26:52     00081954359TRLO0 XLON 
27/07/2026  859          621.50      10:29:18     00081954413TRLO0 XLON 
27/07/2026  974          622.50      10:41:32     00081954616TRLO0 XLON 
27/07/2026  108          623.00      10:41:32     00081954617TRLO0 XLON 
27/07/2026  522          623.00      10:41:32     00081954618TRLO0 XLON 
27/07/2026  123          623.00      10:41:32     00081954619TRLO0 XLON 
27/07/2026  118          623.50      10:41:32     00081954620TRLO0 XLON 
27/07/2026  927          623.50      12:20:14     00081958995TRLO0 XLON 
27/07/2026  902          623.50      12:20:14     00081958996TRLO0 XLON 
27/07/2026  974          623.50      12:20:14     00081958997TRLO0 XLON 
27/07/2026  827          623.50      12:26:25     00081959235TRLO0 XLON 
27/07/2026  852          623.50      12:27:25     00081959273TRLO0 XLON 
27/07/2026  870          623.50      12:53:10     00081960189TRLO0 XLON 
27/07/2026  934          622.00      13:09:26     00081960698TRLO0 XLON 
27/07/2026  972          616.50      13:35:46     00081961624TRLO0 XLON 
27/07/2026  48           616.50      13:47:23     00081961859TRLO0 XLON 
27/07/2026  4           616.50      13:47:23     00081961860TRLO0 XLON 
27/07/2026  1272          616.50      13:47:23     00081961861TRLO0 XLON 
27/07/2026  3           616.50      13:48:32     00081961894TRLO0 XLON 
27/07/2026  934          616.50      13:48:32     00081961895TRLO0 XLON 
27/07/2026  555          618.00      13:53:52     00081962113TRLO0 XLON 
27/07/2026  320          618.00      13:53:52     00081962114TRLO0 XLON 
27/07/2026  849          616.50      14:21:53     00081963080TRLO0 XLON 
27/07/2026  989          614.00      14:32:32     00081963625TRLO0 XLON 
27/07/2026  2421          623.50      15:00:10     00081965469TRLO0 XLON 
27/07/2026  913          622.00      15:00:10     00081965470TRLO0 XLON 
27/07/2026  61           620.50      15:08:42     00081965839TRLO0 XLON 
27/07/2026  206          620.50      15:08:42     00081965840TRLO0 XLON 
27/07/2026  133          620.50      15:08:42     00081965841TRLO0 XLON 
27/07/2026  961          619.50      15:09:21     00081965848TRLO0 XLON 
27/07/2026  912          616.50      15:30:43     00081967258TRLO0 XLON 
27/07/2026  811          615.00      15:41:31     00081967947TRLO0 XLON 
27/07/2026  422          615.50      15:47:33     00081968251TRLO0 XLON 
27/07/2026  242          615.50      15:47:33     00081968252TRLO0 XLON 
27/07/2026  103          615.50      15:47:33     00081968253TRLO0 XLON 
27/07/2026  30           615.50      15:47:33     00081968254TRLO0 XLON 
27/07/2026  774          615.50      15:55:12     00081968811TRLO0 XLON 
27/07/2026  160          615.50      15:55:12     00081968812TRLO0 XLON 
27/07/2026  123          616.50      16:05:29     00081969805TRLO0 XLON 
27/07/2026  373          616.00      16:08:18     00081969982TRLO0 XLON 
27/07/2026  123          616.00      16:08:18     00081969983TRLO0 XLON 
27/07/2026  564          615.00      16:14:30     00081970426TRLO0 XLON 
28/07/2026  972          605.50      08:29:11     00081974364TRLO0 XLON 
28/07/2026  860          604.50      08:33:21     00081974596TRLO0 XLON 
28/07/2026  895          603.00      08:37:31     00081974749TRLO0 XLON 
28/07/2026  984          601.50      08:42:02     00081975151TRLO0 XLON 
28/07/2026  938          600.50      09:00:21     00081976194TRLO0 XLON 
28/07/2026  908          597.00      09:14:41     00081977734TRLO0 XLON 
28/07/2026  929          603.00      10:03:33     00081981223TRLO0 XLON 
28/07/2026  935          604.50      10:16:27     00081981798TRLO0 XLON 
28/07/2026  1           604.50      10:38:26     00081983044TRLO0 XLON 
28/07/2026  825          604.00      10:39:51     00081983101TRLO0 XLON 
28/07/2026  705          602.00      10:54:31     00081984201TRLO0 XLON 
28/07/2026  203          602.00      10:54:31     00081984202TRLO0 XLON 
28/07/2026  873          603.00      10:57:44     00081984399TRLO0 XLON 
28/07/2026  1           605.00      11:08:38     00081984869TRLO0 XLON 
28/07/2026  457          603.00      11:24:06     00081985434TRLO0 XLON 
28/07/2026  426          603.00      11:24:06     00081985435TRLO0 XLON 
28/07/2026  805          602.00      11:40:25     00081986310TRLO0 XLON 
28/07/2026  965          602.50      12:08:19     00081987273TRLO0 XLON 
28/07/2026  807          602.00      12:17:37     00081987821TRLO0 XLON 
28/07/2026  9           602.50      12:38:38     00081988801TRLO0 XLON 
28/07/2026  40           602.50      12:38:58     00081988832TRLO0 XLON 
28/07/2026  958          602.00      12:40:49     00081988972TRLO0 XLON 
28/07/2026  925          602.00      12:40:49     00081988973TRLO0 XLON 
28/07/2026  440          603.00      12:49:05     00081989176TRLO0 XLON 
28/07/2026  453          603.00      12:49:05     00081989177TRLO0 XLON 
28/07/2026  802          604.00      13:13:33     00081990191TRLO0 XLON 
28/07/2026  806          604.50      13:29:22     00081990896TRLO0 XLON 
28/07/2026  531          603.00      13:50:32     00081992214TRLO0 XLON

(MORE TO FOLLOW) Dow Jones Newswires

July 30, 2026 06:25 ET (10:25 GMT)

© 2026 Dow Jones News
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